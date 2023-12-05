5 Things To Know About Julien Baker

Julien Baker is currently one of the most-nominated artists at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She is up for a half-dozen prizes, but not on her own, so don’t feel too bad if you’re not familiar with her name. Baker is one-third of the supergroup Boygenius, one of the most critically-acclaimed trios out there.

Boygenius is currently nominated for six Grammys, including Album and Record of the Year. The alternative threesome could claim several prizes in the rock field, and they are seriously in the conversation for some of the top honors as well.

Aside from her work in Boygenius, Baker has a thriving solo career as well. In fact, she first became an indie darling on her own before helping form Boygenius and rocketing to even greater commercial success.

So, who is Baker, how did she become a musician, and how did she find her way into one of the most successful female rock bands of all time — one which has only just started its ascent? Read on below to learn more about her.

Formation of The Star Killers/Forrister

Baker got her musical start early, not even waiting for college before she formed a band. While she was still in high school in 2010, Baker co-founded the rock group the Star Killers. They later renamed themselves Forrister in 2015. This marked the beginning of her venture into the music scene, and although the band underwent name changes, Baker’s dedication to her craft remained unwavering, and it’s clear she really loves what she does.

College Years and Sprained Ankle

Baker attended Arlington High School and later Middle Tennessee State University, and it was while she was studying that she began writing songs. Her debut album, Sprained Ankle, released in 2015, was reportedly recorded in her dorm room. She didn’t try to make it big immediately, instead releasing the title on indie sales platform Bandcamp. The album was met with surprising and widespread applause and acclaim, and soon, Baker was receiving write-ups in major publications, and her music career had officially begun.

Boygenius

Baker joined forces with fellow alternative musicians Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus to form Boygenius in 2018. From the start, they have been referred to as a supergroup, implying that all three artists on their own are well-regarded and popular. Their time together got off to a great start, as their debut eponymous EP, which was also released in 2018, was a big hit with critics, and it helped all three of them — and of course the band itself — earn millions more fans.

In March 2023, Boygenius released their debut full-length album, The Record. The set was met with universal acclaim, and it became a top 10 hit on the Billboard 200, instantly becoming perhaps the greatest commercial success any of them had known.

Sexual Orientation

Baker is openly lesbian and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights throughout her time in the spotlight. At just 17 years old, she came out to her parents. That was a bold move, especially for her, as she was raised in a very religious setting. Thankfully, her mother and father were, as she puts it, “radically accepting.” Much of Baker’s work deals with her faith and how that has affected her as a queer woman.

Girlfriend

For several years now, Baker has been in a relationship with fellow musician Mariah Schneider. The two have been dating since 2019. Schneider is also in a band called Slider. Baker splits her time — when not touring and working — in both Los Angeles, CA and Nashville, TN.