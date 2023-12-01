Beyoncé Releases Surprise Single ‘My House’

Beyoncé has a lot going on at the moment. The superstar’s new concert film arrives in theaters today, and for most artists, that would be enough excitement for one moment.

But thankfully, Beyoncé isn’t the average artist, so she’s decided to give her fans even more to love.

Beyoncé has released a new single titled “My House.” The tune was co-written and co-produced by the singer and longtime collaborator The-Dream. The two have worked on several hits together, so there’s reason to believe great things are in the future for this collaboration.

“My House” is unlike anything else in Beyoncé’s discography, which is what makes it so exciting.

The tune is largely based around an imposing drum line, which backs the majority of the cut — until she changes things up halfway through, and it nearly becomes a different track entirely.

Horns fill the rest of the space, making the new single an especially full production. A chorus of men sing the hook, instantly ensuring this future hit sounds like a party.

Beyoncé takes turns speaking, singing, and rapping on “My House.” She has proved her talent in all three areas before, but the fact that she’s employing all of them on a single song is impressive.

“My House” arrived with no warning. That’s not uncommon when it comes to Beyoncé, who has made herself the queen of the surprise drop.

She’s previously unleashed two albums without telling a soul, with both her self-titled and Lemonade – as well as their accompanying music videos – appearing seemingly out of thin air. Now, she’s employed the marketing tactic once again — though not with a complete collection.

For the moment, the singer hasn’t stated what the future plans are for “My House.” It appears to be a standalone single, meant to help promote the new film she has out, perhaps. It could be included in a future deluxe edition of Renaissance, or, possibly, be the first taste of another project from the superstar.

As millions of people rush to hear “My House,” Beyoncé is busy promoting her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The movie is part documentary, part performance piece. It tells the story of the creation of the superstar’s Grammy-winning album Renaissance, as well as the production that went into the world tour that supported that project.

Fans also get to watch much of the concert trek, which has turned out to be one of the highest-grossing in history.