Beyoncé’s Best Renaissance Looks

Beyoncé runs the world, just as she’s told us many times before. The superstar singer recently hit No. 1 not on the Billboard charts, as she’s used to, but at the box office.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé shot to the top of that ranking once the concert film/documentary hybrid was released, earning tens of millions at the box office in its opening weekend alone.

The film was received well by both fans and critics alike. The performances are, of course, among the best in the world. The behind-the-scenes look into how her Renaissance World Tour came together is exciting. The moments with her family are touching. But what might stand out above everything else is the fashion.

Throughout Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, the Queen turns plenty of lewks. Like, dozens of them. In fact, there are so many costume changes and thrilling sartorial choices, it’s hard to keep track of them all. Thankfully, the singer has already done so online.

As she traveled around the planet on the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé kept fans up-to-date with what she was wearing on stage via her Instagram, as it changed constantly.

She didn’t wear the same clothes for the same portions of the show each night, so it was a lot of fun for superfans to watch as she danced and sang in something brand new and spectacular.

Bey worked with a team of designers to craft each individual item, and in the film, it’s clear that people devoted countless hours to making sure everything fit perfectly and was stoned and sequined within an inch of its life.

These are the kind of outfits that the world has seen on top drag queens for years, as shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race have elevated the fashion in entertainment spaces. Now, Beyoncé has taken things to another level entirely, as she is known to do.

As millions continue to flock to movie theaters to see Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, check out some of her most gag-worthy outfits from the tour.