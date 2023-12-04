Billie Eilish Didn’t Realize People Didn’t Know She Was Queer

Last month, Billie Eilish shocked millions when she officially came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. Now, weeks later, the singer seems surprised that she had to do so at all…and that nobody was expecting her to do so.

Eilish recently walked the red carpet at a Variety event honoring the biggest stars and most important artists of the year. While speaking with the hosting publication, the Grammy winner talked about her recent coming out, which took place in a Variety cover story.

“I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious?” Eilish stated to the red carpet interviewee when her cover story was brought up. “I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” she added, laughing a bit.

Eilish spoke further about the article, which has become one of her most-talked-about interviews yet. “I saw the article and I was like, ‘Oh! I guess I came out today!’” the Oscar winner chuckled, as apparently she didn’t realize how major the drop-in comment would be when she said it.

In fact, Eilish doesn’t even think that coming out should be a thing. “I just don’t really believe in it,” the superstar stated about coming out as part of the LGBTQ community. “I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

How exactly Eilish identifies isn’t clear, and she may not even have a label for it. In her Variety cover, the current Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter stated that when it comes to women, she’s “attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real… I’m physically attracted to them.” Eilish also kept it real and honest, adding, “But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

While she may be surprised that the general public didn’t know she was attracted to women, it’s fair that many might not have realized. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Eilish has only been romantically linked to men — at least as far as her fans have known.

Eilish is currently busy on the awards circuit, promoting her single “What Was I Made For?” The tune is heavily favored to earn an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category, as it was written and performed specifically for the film Barbie. The tune is also currently nominated for several Grammys, including Song of the Year.