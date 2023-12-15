Cher Doesn’t Care She’s Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Cher has earned a slew of accolades and honors in her lifetime. She’s scored No. 1 hits, broken Billboard chart records, and won plenty of awards. She’s only a Tony away from EGOT status. But she has yet to receive one bit of recognition, and it seems she doesn’t care about landing it.

The superstar stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, and while chatting with the singer and TV host, casually mentioned something missing from her resume.

“I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Cher said when comparing herself to the Rolling Stones, as the two recently accomplished the same chart feat. Clarkson and her audience were surprised to realize this, but Cher was not fazed.

“I’m not kidding you,” Cher said.

While some musicians would be upset about being excluded, the “Believe” powerhouse made it very clear that not only does she not mind — she’s really not interested in it whatsoever.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars…. I’m never going to change my mind.”

Cher ended her comment in typical fashion by saying the thing that so many others wouldn’t dare. “They can just go you-know-what themselves,” she said, which elicited laughter from the audience.

Cher, who got her start as one half of the duo Sonny and Cher, has been eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1991. All musicians are eligible once 25 years have passed since their debut. Despite this fact, she’s never even been nominated, and her chances aren’t getting better now.

The Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar-winning entertainer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to continue promoting her new holiday album, Christmas. The set has produced her latest hit single, “DJ Play A Christmas Song,” a ridiculous and perfectly on-brand dance tune that works perfectly with this time of year.

Cher has been busy pushing the album and the single for the past several weeks, trying to make it a major chart win.

Thus far, “DJ Play A Christmas Song” has performed well on a handful of Billboard rankings. It gave the singer her first No. 1 in years on a list, as it rose to the top spot on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, making her only the second musical act – and first woman – to earn a No. 1 on some chart in seven different decades.

The same tune recently broke into the top 10 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart – a sign all of her promotion is working. Whether it will continue to climb as Christmas approaches is yet to be seen, but if Cher continues to make TV appearances and promote the set in other ways – such as at the Macy’s parade on Thanksgiving – she might have another major win on her hands.

Watch the clip below: