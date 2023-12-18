Demi Lovato Announces She’s Engaged

Congratulations are in order — Demi Lovato is officially engaged to be married! The singer has pledged herself to fellow musician and beau Jordan Lutes, whom she calls Jutes.

Lovato shared the good news on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 17, posting an image looking into her new fiance’s eyes. The pair are wearing matching black leather, making them the perfect rock and roll couple.

Lovato also included a close-up snap of the ring. It’s pear-shaped, huge, and absolutely stunning. The first photo of the two seems to have been taken where the engagement commenced, as it also features candles and rose petals.

“I’m still speechless 🥹🥹 last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic,” Lovato wrote in the caption. “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

Jutes and Lovato began dating for about a year. The two made their love public on Instagram this summer, in August. Jutes is also a musician and a songwriter who has worked with Lovato on some of her more rock-focused tracks over the past few years.

This marks Lovato’s second engagement, as she was previously engaged to actor Max Ehrich. The pair broke off their plans to get married two years ago. When they became engaged, they had only been dating for four months.

Throughout the past few years, Lovato has been open about her journey of self-discovery when it comes to both sexuality and her own gender identity.

She has previously described herself as queer and has stated she’s had romantic entanglements in the past with women. Publicly, however, she’s only been linked to men. She also shared that she is non-binary, though she also now is comfortable with she/her pronouns.

In addition to falling in love and getting engaged, Lovato has been busy throughout 2023, and now it looks like she has a wedding to help plan.

This past year, she first released new music for the Scream movie, which featured a new tune she’d written and performed for the film. Lovato dropped a new album, Revamped, which saw her re-recording some of her biggest hits as hard rock anthems.