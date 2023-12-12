Disney Inks Deal for Brittney Griner’s Russia Imprisonment Story

Brittney Griner has inked a deal with Disney, giving the company exclusive rights to tell the story of the WNBA star’s imprisonment in Russia on trumped-up drug smuggling charges.

As part of the deal, ESPN Films will create a documentary about Griner, who was detained and found guilty in a Russian court last year for possessing vape cartridges containing traces of hash oil, only to be later released as part of a prisoner swap arranged by the Biden administration.

The Disney deal also involves developing a scripted series through ABC Signature, as well as an exclusive interview between Griner, one of the most prominent lesbian athletes in the world, and ABC News anchor Robin Roberts, herself a lesbian.

Except for news conferences, Griner’s interview will mark the first time the All-Star basketball player has spoken at length about her arrest, trial, imprisonment, and return to basketball following her release.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, will serve as an executive producer for the various projects, according to Variety. The value of the deal is not yet known.

“Brittney is an exceptional athlete whose hardship and resilience are nothing short of extraordinary,” Burke Magnus, the president of content at ESPN, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with her to tell the nuances of her story and feel confident that this documentary will captivate audiences everywhere.”

Disney has previously tried to partner with other athletes to tell personal stories.

In 2020, Disney struck a deal with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to talk about his journey from playing for the San Francisco 49ers to becoming an activist speaking out for Black lives and protesting police brutality. That deal called for a documentary series by ESPN Films, in addition to scripted and unscripted stories focusing on race, social injustice, and the quest for equity, with the intent of showcasing directors and producers of color.

The documentary focusing on Griner’s life will examine the circumstances, including pay scale, that led to her playing outside of the United States in the off-season, her detainment, release, and subsequent advocacy for the release of others who have been wrongfully detained overseas.

The documentary will utilize “exclusive footage, recordings, and letters to and from Griner during her time in prison,” according to Variety.

“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” Griner said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that.”

“We are honored that Brittney has entrusted us to share her story of hope, faith and determination across our platforms,” Debra O’Connell, the president of networks and television business operations at Disney Entertainment, said in a statement.

Broadcast dates for the documentary, the scripted series, and the ABC News interview will be announced at a later date.