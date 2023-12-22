‘Drag Race’ Star Farrah Moan Comes Out as Trans

Farrah Moan is well-known to fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race, though not always for the best reasons.

Now, she’s added to her ever-changing life story. Hopefully, people will remember her more not only for her beauty and her performance on the show but for the bravery she is demonstrating in living her life authentically.

In a recent episode of the podcast Give It To Me Straight, hosted by fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Maddy Morphosis, Moan opened up about her personal life. She used the interview as an opportunity to drop a bomb that few were expecting, and one which was surely not easy for her to discuss.

Moan told Morphosis that she is not a man who participates in the artform of drag, but rather a transgender woman.

This may be news to many in the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe, but for those closest to Moan, it’s not new. In fact, she’s been living this way for years. In the chat, the former two-time contestant on the biggest drag reality program stated, “In 2019, unbeknownst to my following, that’s when I made the decision to live my life as a woman.”

The reality star explained that she tried to hide her true self, but it didn’t work.

“The times in my life where I tried to suppress my trans identity, it was because I felt if I ever did it, I would never be on Drag Race, I’d never be successful, I’d never be able to have a job,” she said. “Back in the day, the trans people that were brave enough to be open and out were very ostracized from society, in my perception.”

Moan divulged more about her experience as a trans woman, even outlining when she understood who she was and what she needed to do to live happily.

“I think what my breaking point was, where I couldn’t take it anymore, was having a male persona [that] felt more like drag than having to do drag,” Moan said.

She also expressed what many trans women before her have felt, which is the difficulty in every day presenting themselves to the world. Getting dressed as a man simply didn’t work for her, even if that’s what her gender assigned at birth might have tried to dictate.

“Trying to figure out how to be a cute boy was so much harder for me and came so much more unnaturally, to the point where I was like, ‘I wish I could just go out in drag right now,’” she said. “The thought of dressing like a boy was so stressful to me. It stressed me out so much. I resented every masculine feature my whole life.”

The conversation with Morphosis — still the only heterosexual male contestant to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race — wasn’t all about her trans identity, though that section was the most heartfelt.

She also looked back at her time on the TV series that launched her to stardom. In the chat, Moan opened up about some of her biggest moments on the program, as well as some very low points that few watching might have known about.

Moan was labeled as a crybaby when she appeared in season nine. She returned for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, intent on changing how the public perceived her. That worked somewhat, but she still didn’t walk away with the crown.