From ‘Austin Powers’ to ‘Dreamgirls’: Beyoncé’s Must-See Movies

As the unstoppable force that is Beyoncé continues to dominate the music industry, her recent concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé has become the #1 movie in America. This latest triumph adds another jewel to Queen Bey’s crown, solidifying her not only as a musical powerhouse but a cinematic force.

Let’s explore five more movies that were elevated by the unparalleled presence and talent of Beyoncé. From commanding performances in musical dramas to her voice gracing animated classics, these films showcase Beyoncé’s ability to captivate audiences across genres and mediums. It should come as no surprise that her involvement improves anything she touches.

Dreamgirls (2006)

Directed by Bill Condon, Dreamgirls catapulted Beyoncé to cinematic stardom. Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, the film revolves around the rise of a female singing trio, The Dreams, in the 1960s and 1970s.

Beyoncé portrays Deena Jones, a talented singer whose journey mirrors that of Diana Ross. As the lead singer of The Dreams, Deena faces the challenges of fame, personal identity, and a no-good man. Beyoncé’s stellar performance earned her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. The film was a box office success, grossing over $150 million worldwide.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Beyoncé took a comedic turn in Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third installment of the spy parody film series starring Mike Myers.

Beyoncé plays Foxxy Cleopatra, a 1970s-inspired secret agent with a penchant for disco and a mission to help Austin Powers thwart the evil Goldmember. Her sassy and vibrant portrayal added a fresh dynamic to the franchise, and it’s the funniest thing she’s ever done.

The film was a hit, grossing over $296 million globally and showcased Beyoncé’s ability to seamlessly transition between genres, proving her prowess in both music and comedy.

The Lion King (2019)

In the “live-action” remake of Disney’s 1994 animated classic, Beyoncé lent her voice to Nala, the childhood friend and later the queen consort of Simba, the lion prince. Beyoncé brought a regal essence to the character.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film was a massive box office success, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. Beyoncé’s involvement, both as a voice actor and a contributor to the soundtrack, added star power to the remake’s appeal. Her song “Spirit” brought her back to the Grammys and the Golden Globe as a nominee.

Obsessed (2009)

In the psychological thriller Obsessed, Beyoncé takes on the role of Sharon Charles, a wife and mother whose life unravels when a temp worker, played by Ali Larter, becomes infatuated with her husband, played by Idris Elba.

Beyoncé’s performance in a dramatic thriller showcased her ability to navigate intense narratives. The film grossed over $73 million globally, and while it’s not one of the better thrillers of the past few years, it’s still a lot of fun.

Cadillac Records (2008)

Cadillac Records explores the history of Chess Records and the rise of influential musicians, including Beyoncé’s portrayal of Etta James.

Beyoncé’s performance as the legendary blues singer received widespread acclaim, earning her several award nominations. The film delves into the challenges faced by musicians during a transformative period in the music industry.

While Cadillac Records didn’t achieve blockbuster success at the box office, it solidified Beyoncé’s reputation as an actress capable of embodying complex characters with emotional depth. And it also allowed her to sing her heart out.