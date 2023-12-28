Gay America’s Top 5 Horniest Cities

Sniffies, a map-based cruising app for gay, bisexual, and curious men, recently revealed how members have used the platform in 2023.

The “horniest” city in America is Los Angeles, followed by New York, Dallas, Chicago, and Atlanta.

According to Sniffies, the data was measured based on the number of “sessions.” Sessions are the number of times that the platform is opened by users in a particular area over the course of a day.

Making the “top five” list of “horniest countries” are the United Kingdom, followed by Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Mexico.

The platform’s “Rookie of the Year,” based on growth compared to 2022, was London, which experienced a 475% surge in users over the past year.

The “most discreet city,” measured by the highest number of discreet sessions, where users employ the platform’s “discreet mode,” was Vancouver, Canada.

The “chattiest city,” where users sent the most messages, was Philadelphia, while users in Chicago were the least loquacious.

Users in Seattle, Washington, sent the most photos of themselves, earning the distinction of “most photogenic city.” At the same time, Washington, D.C., lived up to its decades-old reputation of being closeted, with users sharing the fewest photos of themselves.

According to the data, the Sniffies platform typically sees the most action on Mondays. The platform also noted that, based on reported orientation in users’ profiles, straight and “curious” men saw the biggest growth in usership, increasing 290% over 2022.

Sniffies reports that 900,000 users actively sought out group play sessions in 2023, with the largest reported number of attendees to a single group event occurring in Boston, with 204 users reportedly attending.

The most popular kink listed in users’ profiles was edging, followed by porn, cum play, groups, and facials.

Based upon known cruising area check-ins, the favorite place to cruise is parks. Restrooms, residential towers, gyms, and universities round out the top five.

The largest number of Sniffies users, or 25.6%, reported that they were versatile.

Another 15.7% were exclusively tops, 15.1% were exclusively bottoms, 13.6% were versatile bottoms, and 10% were versatile tops.

According to user profiles, the average penis length of platform users was 6.67 inches compared to a global average of 5.1 inches.

“[We’re] thrilled to witness our users constantly evolving,” Eli Martin, the chief marketing officer and creative director at Sniffies, said in a statement. “This year, we noticed a fascinating surge in activity from our straight-curious users and those diving deeper into their personal kinks. Sniffies is the go-to for the curious, and we’re eager to forge more connections within our vibrant cruising community in 2024.”

Scroll down to see the data. Learn more about Sniffies here.