Ice Spice Shoots Her Shot With Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has only been open about her queerness for a very short time, but she’s already getting hit on by some women living in the public eye.

In fact, one of the hottest female rappers in the music industry recently made it clear that she may be interested in the “Bad Guy” gal, and we really hope this happens.

The superstar singer and songwriter recently posted a carousel on Instagram fronted by a rather… close-up image. Eilish shared a snap of her chest, which was prominently on display, both because of the angle of her phone and thanks to the suit she was wearing.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Ice Spice, who wasn’t shy about expressing her interest.

The hip-hop star commented on Eilish’s revealing Instagram photo by saying, simply, “can i say something.”

The statement has become popular on social media, and it is essentially one person telling the other that they find them attractive.

The meaning is, of course, a bit more nuanced than that, but it’s hard to exactly translate internet lingo into more traditional speak.

At present, it doesn’t look like Eilish has responded to the comment, but many others have made their voices heard. Spice’s outreach has been liked at least 38,000 times, and it’s received more than 500 comments.

Eilish came out as not entirely straight in a recent Variety cover story.

Speaking to the magazine about girls, the singer commented, “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

She further stated that when it comes to women, “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Speaking later about the surprise revelation, Eilish said, “I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ OK cool.” She added that she felt the whole experience was “exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know.”

Spice also identifies as bisexual and has been open about her sexuality since before becoming famous.

No word yet on whether or not she and Eilish will become the next hot Hollywood couple, but they would certainly make some amazing music together.