Jacob Elordi’s Best Thirst Traps

Jacob Elordi is one of the hottest rising stars in Hollywood right now — and we use the word “hottest” in multiple ways here.

The Australian-born actor is having a breakout year, which is saying a lot, considering the past few years have been huge for him professionally.

He currently appears in the comedy-drama Saltburn alongside Barry Keoghan. The movie might not have been a box office smash, but critics had a lot to say about director and writer Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to her Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman.

It’s slightly gay, all the way crazy, and both stars are able to demonstrate what they can do on screen.

Around the same time, Elordi can also be seen in Priscilla, the biopic that focuses on Elvis Presley’s wife. Elordi portrays the King himself, which is no easy task, considering that Austin Butler was nominated for an Oscar for the same role in a different picture a year ago.

Of course, Elordi isn’t just finding commercial and critical success. He broke out in a major way and first had girls and boys worldwide swooning over him when he starred in the three The Kissing Booth movies.

The trilogy can be found on Netflix, and all of the films were incredibly popular when they first arrived. That win led him to another: Euphoria, which further changed his trajectory. The TV series catapulted Elordi to new levels of fame.

Now, Elordi has his pick of projects, and it seems like a rewarding and massive career is in his future. He’s a gifted actor, and the fact that he’s one of the most handsome men in the business certainly doesn’t hurt either. Oh, and did we mention that he’s 6’5″?

Feel free to admire Elordi via some of his best thirst traps below: