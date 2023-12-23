Madonna Opens Up About Being in a Coma

Madonna is right in the middle of her ongoing The Celebration Tour, which is playing to packed crowds. The concert was delayed earlier this year after the singer fell ill and was hospitalized. While the whole world knows about her summer sickness and impressive recovery, the superstar only recently let people in on just how bad things got for a while.

At a recent show in Brooklyn, Madonna opened up about her hospital stay, revealing details the public didn’t know about her time away from the spotlight. Madonna shared that for 48 hours, she was actually in a coma. The coma was induced by doctors, but that’s only done when it’s absolutely necessary, and it’s always scary for those who love the patient.

According to a number of videos shared by fans who were at the performance, Madonna said that the first thing she thought of — and saw — when she woke up from her coma was her children.

“There were a couple of things I thought about when I first became conscious, and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me,” the Grammy winner said. She also joked that it took her hospitalization to get all half-dozen of them in one room at the same time.

The singer also referenced her mother, whom she has brought up in the past many times, as the woman remains a big influence on the person Madonna has become.

“I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother — not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in the hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live,” Madonna shared, candidly, with her audience. “I was given another chance, so I’m very grateful for that.”

During the Brooklyn concert, Madonna also went out of her way to call out a few people who helped her through her health issues.

“There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital,” she said before elaborating further. “There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital,” something which Madonna claimed she doesn’t “even remember.”

“Thank you, Shavawn,” the chart-topper stated, adding that the woman “saved my life.”

Madonna also admitted that while in the hospital, “the only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand.'” The “him” she mentioned was her Kabbalah teacher. The pop superstar has been a longtime practitioner of the religion, and helped make it popular many years ago.

The Celebration Tour kicked off in London in October.

It was originally supposed to begin several months earlier, but Madonna’s infection caused the entire affair to be postponed. She trekked throughout Europe and recently brought the production to the U.S. Now, she has dates scheduled into April, when the tour will conclude in Mexico.