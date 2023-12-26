Madonna’s Boyfriend Is HOT

Madonna has never had a difficult time finding men who are interested in her. She spent much of her career as one of the hottest, sexiest, and most desirable women in the entertainment industry. Just because a few years have passed, that doesn’t mean the singer is any less interested in finding that special someone…or any less desirable to the men of the world.

Meet Josh Popper, Madonna’s current flame. The two have reportedly been dating for almost a year, as they started appearing on one another’s social media pages in February 2023. In the months since, they have been spotted out and about with one another. She has attended some of his boxing matches — he’s both a boxer and the owner of his own boxing gym — and he even appeared on stage with the singer during her recent concert in Brooklyn, NY.

Popper isn’t well known outside of his association with Madonna, except, perhaps, in boxing circles. He is quickly picking up a public profile, as fans of the Grammy winner are learning more about him every day. As the two become more serious — or at least that’s how things seem — the masses may want to get ready for the superstar to tie the knot again one day.

Madonna likely loves Popper because he’s charming, fun to be with, and has many other wonderful qualities. For those of us who have yet to meet him and learn just how great he may be, we can only rely on photos…and it’s easy to understand how one might be drawn to him.

As a boxer, Popper is in great shape. He’s extremely cut and muscular, and Madonna looks tiny compared to him — something she probably enjoys. For those who know nothing of the chart-topper’s new beau, take a gander at some of his best snaps below.