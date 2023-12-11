‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is a Gay Holiday Classic

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has transcended its status as a festive holiday tune to become a queer anthem of joy, celebration, and unabashed worship of the elusive chanteuse behind the cut.

The LGBTQ community’s love affair with the Christmas classic goes beyond its upbeat, poppy, and catchy nature, delving into the song’s campy charm and Carey’s legendary diva status.

The infectious energy of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is tailor-made for the queer community’s love of exuberance and celebration, even if that’s not exactly what Carey intended when she co-wrote and originally recorded the song back in the mid-’90s.

The song’s lively tempo, catchy melody, and Carey’s powerhouse vocals — though not quite as powerful as she’s demonstrated on other tunes — create an atmosphere of unbridled joy, making it impossible not to dance and sing along.

The infectious holiday spirit aligns perfectly with the LGBTQ community’s penchant for embracing life’s pleasures and finding reasons to celebrate, particularly during the festive season, no matter what may be going on.

What sets the song apart from so many others, especially in the oft-religious-leaning holiday space, is its campy charm, a quality known to resonate deeply with the queer community. Carey, known for her glamorous persona, larger-than-life personality, and angelic voice, has been amplifying the campiness of the song through her playful promotion of it in recent years.

Whether it’s the diva donning a Santa suit, engaging in festive antics, or playfully teasing fans about the song’s annual ascent on the charts — even going so far as to thaw herself every year following Thanksgiving — the star’s purposefully campy approach has become an endearing tradition that millions eagerly anticipate.

The fact that Carey is one of the last remaining great divas in the music industry is another significant factor that further drives the song’s appeal to the LGBTQ community.

Queer people have a long and storied history of adoring and celebrating women they label as divas who exude confidence, glamour, and resilience. They embody everything so many gay men wish they were, whether that be a bold, talented performer, or simply a beautiful human being who stuns everywhere she goes.

With her unparalleled vocal range and unapologetic diva attitude, has become a cherished icon among queer individuals. The adoration for divas is a form of empowerment, allowing the LGBTQ community to embrace their individuality and celebrate those who fearlessly express themselves. Carey has made it clear throughout the years that the love is mutual, and that fact generates a feedback loop of adoration and success, especially around the holidays.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become an annual chart-topper, making its way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 with remarkable consistency. So far, it hasn’t topped the tally this year, as it was beaten by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” although the two holiday smashes may trade spots in the coming weeks.

This ongoing and expected success — which has never been seen before in Billboard history — is a testament to the enduring love and loyalty the LGBTQ community holds for Carey and her festive anthem. Sure, the masses are usually behind its ascent, but the gays play their part. Don’t believe me? Try walking into any gay bar in December and hear for yourself.

Carey knows she’s a bit ridiculous, but she’s playing it up, and the LGBTQ community is eating it up. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” may not have been created specifically for the gays, but they’ve adopted it as one of their favorite holiday tunes, and the singer is all too happy to let them buy and stream her campy classic every year.