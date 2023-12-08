Matt Bomer and Lee Pace Used to Live Together?

Lee Pace and Matt Bomer are two of the most attractive men in Hollywood, and their good looks and incredible talent have helped them both become stars.

It turns out that the two actors were more than just friends — they were roommates in the 2000s while navigating the challenging landscape of being aspiring creatives in New York City. The living arrangement, however, had a quirky twist…

It was a one-bedroom setup.

Bomer spilled the tea on this intriguing chapter of his life during an interview with GQ Hype. The actor, known for his roles in various TV shows and films, including White Collar and The Normal Heart, gave his Fellow Travelers costar Jonathan Bailey a tour around New York City’s West Village for the cover story chat and reminisced about his life in the neighborhood before achieving stardom.

He shared that before he made it big as an actor, he worked two jobs, just to be able to pay his rent. Even more surprising is the fact that he shared a one-bedroom apartment with Pace, so he was working that hard, and he didn’t even have his own space! That’s New York City for you.

“I’ve known him since he was shorter than me,” Bomer joked about the notoriously tall former roommate, adding, “…when he was 14 and I was 15.”

In a nostalgic recounting of their struggles as aspiring actors, Bomer revealed that, during his time in New York, in addition to his small apartment with Pace, he also once lived in “a renovated crackhouse in Brooklyn.” Bomer didn’t extrapolate on that location.

The interview served as a chance for the two to promote their new show, Fellow Travelers. The series revolves around the lives of two closeted men involved in politics in the 1950s who find solace and connection in each other.

Currently streaming on Paramount+, the show has garnered attention for its compelling narrative and the captivating performances of its handsome leading men.

Fellow Travelers has been generating a lot of conversation online, as it features some highly sexualized scenes between Bailey and Bomer. Several clips from the historic series have gone viral, coaxing plenty of gays to check out the new program.