Matt Walsh says Gay Surrogacy is Like “Human Trafficking”

Matt Walsh recently went on an anti-gay rant in which he accused same-sex parents who had children through surrogacy of engaging in “human trafficking.”

For good measure, the far-right provocateur added that having gay parents was worse for a child than having a limb cut off.

During the December 4 edition of The Matt Walsh Show on The Daily Wire, the host, known for his harsh anti-LGBTQ views, discussed Fox News commentator Guy Benson’s recent announcement that he and his partner, Adam Wise, had a child via surrogacy.

He blasted Benson for speaking to Parade magazine about the birth of his son, Conrad, and being a new parent, and fellow Fox News hosts for congratulating Benson on the expansion of his family.

Walsh asserted that by giving the interview to Parade, Benson and Wise had implicitly opened up the discussion of the issues surrounding gay parenting and surrogacy for public debate — thereby enabling social conservatives, like Walsh, to express horror over their personal decisions.

Walsh then ran two clips: one of a British-sounding gay couple talking about their experience with surrogacy and how they selected the egg donor, and the other of a former surrogate giving advice and tips to women on how to approach being a surrogate.

Based on those clips, he then cast the very act of surrogacy as a selfish, immoral act akin to human trafficking.

“A surrogate contractually signs her uterus over to a third party,” he says in a clip posted online by left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America. “That third party can contractually require her to kill the child in her womb. The third party controls what she says about her pregnancy. They control what she buys with the allowance that she’s given. And then when the nine months are up, she delivers the child and hands them over to the third party, never to see him again.

“The contract has been fulfilled.”

Walsh continued, “Now, if you hear all of that, how human bodies are rented for money, babies are exchanged as part of contractual agreements, and you think to yourself, ‘Wow, that sounds an awful lot like human trafficking,’ well, that just means you’re more perceptive than the average moderate conservative who is always on hand to wish a hearty congratulations to gay couples who engage in this trafficking.

“Because it is indeed human trafficking by definition.”

Walsh also lamented the fate of children born via surrogacy to same-sex couples, noting that the child will lack either a mother or a father for the rest of their life.

“The end result [of surrogacy] is that a child is immediately torn away from the woman who birthed him and raised intentionally motherless or fatherless as the case may be,” he said.

“The child will be deprived of what he needs, which is both a mother and a father, so that the gay couple can get what they want. This is the essence of the whole practice — exchanging the needs of the child for the wants of grown adults.”

Walsh rejected the idea of sympathy for gay couples who wish to have children, asserting that, unlike heterosexuals who cannot conceive by natural means, there should be no structures in place to help same-sex couples become parents.

“Homosexual unions are sterile by their nature,” he said. “This is a sign from nature, about as glaring and obvious as signs as you can ever see, that gay couples are not meant to have kids. They’re not meant to have kids because they cannot ever have kids, because kids are meant to have both a mom and a dad.”

Walsh then conceded that some children are raised in single-parent homes or even orphaned, but maintained that it’s not the intended plan for human life.

He also asserted that that’s why he would never applaud birth announcements from same-sex couples, claiming he’s more concerned about the child’s needs than their parents’ desires.

“You know, it’s true that some children grow up with one arm or no arms, but that obviously doesn’t make it any more horrific, or any less horrific or barbaric to intentionally chop a child’s arm off,” he said.

“[T]o intentionally design a child to only have one [arm], we would all agree is like — it’s like mad scientist horror. But this is essentially what we’re doing with commercial surrogacy,” Walsh concluded. “Only it’s worse because it’s far better for a child to be raised lacking one of his arms than to be raised lacking one of his parents.”