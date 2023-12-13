Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp Announce ‘Mean Girls’ Single

Mean Girls lovers still have about a month to wait before they get to watch their favorite movie as a movie musical.

But in the meantime, to hold everyone over until the film is released, two of the most exciting and talented women in music announced a new single to accompany the upcoming feature film.

Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp’s joint single, “Not My Fault,” is slated to arrive everywhere on Friday, Dec. 15.

For the single’s cover, the pair posed together in an old-school photo, appearing next to a handful of mannequins sporting Regina George-esque blonde wigs. Rapp is holding a bat and looking especially badass. The image makes it seem that there was a music video shot for the tune — though nothing has been said about a visual yet.

The two artists behind “Not My Fault” revealed the tune’s existence several days ago, posting a video on Instagram in which they chat about the song.

Just as she did on Broadway, Rapp takes on the role of Regina George, the villain of the story. She’s spent much of 2023 working on her musical career, so it’s not entirely surprising that she will also appear on the soundtrack accompanying the film.

Originally released in 2004, Mean Girls was a commercial success that has also gone on to become a cult classic. In 2018, the title headed to Broadway, and has become incredibly popular with local theaters and high school productions ever since.

The new film version was originally scheduled to premiere on Paramount+, but the company changed its release plan a few weeks ago. It will now hit theaters nationwide on January 12.