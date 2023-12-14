NBJC Grants $35,000 to More Than 30 Organizations

Last week, the National Black Justice Coalition commemorated its 20th anniversary by bestowing $35,000 in microgrants to more than 30 organizations supporting Black LGBTQ youth.

The grants, issued as part of the civil rights organization’s Benevolence campaign, seek to financially bolster social justice and service organizations that focus on improving the circumstances of Black LGBTQ youth.

Among the organizations that have previously benefitted from NBJC’s generosity, and continue to receive support are:

The Black Start Project, an initiative committed to improving academic and economic prosperity among communities of color.

BTAC, a transgender-led social justice organization.

The House of Tulip, a New Orleans-based service organization that provides zero-barrier housing, case management, linkage to care, and programming for trans and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Zebra Youth Inc., an organization that provides programming for homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth, with specific focus on housing, mental health services, and other forms of support.

Other continuing beneficiaries include The Attic Youth Center, Campus Pride, FORGE, Jasmyn, Justice for Black Girls, POWERS, Ruth Ellis Center, Stand with Trans, True Colors United, Wordplay Cincy, and YWCA Madison.

Organizations receiving financial support through the Benevolence campaign for the first time include:

The Family Acceptance Project, an initiative aimed at preventing physical and mental health risks and promote well-being for LGBTQ youth, with particular focus on suicide, homelessness, drug use, and HIV prevention.

The Haus of Codec, a Providence-based organization providing transitional housing for queer and trans individuals aged 18 to 24.

The Okra Project, a mutual aid collective focusing on supporting members of the Black trans community.

TruEvolution, a health equity and racial justice advocacy organization.

The Wanda Alston Foundation, a service and case management organization focused on combating homelessness and poverty among individuals aged 18 to 24.

Black Services at the Center, a direct services program run by the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center.

The South Florida-based LGBTQ organization The Pride Center at Equality Park.

The Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center

The Pittsburgh-based Sisters PGH; Word is Bond, which provides programming for young Black men; and the Rhode Island-based Youth Pride Inc.

“As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of NBJC, we proudly announce the issuance of…grants to Black LGBTQ+ youth-serving groups” Dr. David Johns, executive director of NBJC, said in a statement. “It’s a profound commitment to investing in organizations that ensure our young people thrive.”

He continued, “With these grants, we are sowing the seeds of change and reaffirming our commitment to a world where every voice is heard, and every individual can live authentically.”