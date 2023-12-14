NBJC Grants $35,000 to More Than 30 Organizations

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
Last week, the National Black Justice Coalition commemorated its 20th anniversary by bestowing $35,000 in microgrants to more than 30 organizations supporting Black LGBTQ youth.
The grants, issued as part of the civil rights organization’s Benevolence campaign, seek to financially bolster social justice and service organizations that focus on improving the circumstances of Black LGBTQ youth.
Among the organizations that have previously benefitted from NBJC’s generosity, and continue to receive support are:
Other continuing beneficiaries include The Attic Youth Center, Campus Pride, FORGE, Jasmyn, Justice for Black Girls, POWERS, Ruth Ellis Center, Stand with Trans, True Colors United, Wordplay Cincy, and YWCA Madison.
Organizations receiving financial support through the Benevolence campaign for the first time include:
“As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of NBJC, we proudly announce the issuance of…grants to Black LGBTQ+ youth-serving groups” Dr. David Johns, executive director of NBJC, said in a statement. “It’s a profound commitment to investing in organizations that ensure our young people thrive.”
He continued, “With these grants, we are sowing the seeds of change and reaffirming our commitment to a world where every voice is heard, and every individual can live authentically.”
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!