Register Now for the 2024 Capital Pride Parade and Festival

Registration for the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8, and the Capital Pride Festival on Sunday, June 9, is now open.

Those wishing to participate in the cornerstone events for the 2024 celebration of Pride in the nation’s capital are encouraged to begin registering their groups, organizations, or floats.

Groups that register before January 5 will receive an “early-bird” discount of 20%.

Click here to access the registration page.

The Capital Pride 2024 celebration will run from May 31 through June 9. As the dates draw closer, updates and breaking news will be shared on the Capital Pride Alliance’s Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts.

As it does every year, in the coming months, Capital Pride will issue a call for entertainers to perform at its annual Block Party and grace the stages at its annual Festival and Concert, held along Pennsylvania Avenue, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol. The organization will also put out a call for volunteers to help ensure Pride festivities run smoothly.

In February, the Capital Pride Alliance typically holds a “Pride Reveal” party, where organizers announce the theme for that year’s Pride festivities and preliminary dates for various events. Additional details and a lineup of musical performers for the Capital Pride Concert will also be announced in the coming months.

The 2024 celebration will also likely serve as a dress rehearsal for the much larger WorldPride celebration, which Washington, D.C., is slated to host from May 23 to June 8, 2025.

The events during those weeks — which include opening and closing ceremonies, a large-scale Pride parade, festival and concert, a human rights conference co-produced by Capital Pride and its partner organizations, an LGBTQ sports festival, LGBTQ history tours of the city, and a march and rally from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol — are expected to draw millions to the D.C. area.

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Capital Pride Alliance by calling (202) 719-5304, or sending a message through the organization’s website.

For more information on the 2024 celebration, visit www.capitalpride.org.