Saucy Santana Says He Doesn’t Want A Gay Son

Openly gay rap musician Saucy Santana’s latest interview is raising eyebrows in the LGBTQ community after he opened up about possibly having children, and what he’d want — and more importantly, not want — when it comes to a kid.

In a candid preview of an upcoming interview with VH1’s For The Fellas podcast, Santana shared his apprehensions about parenting and the potential challenges of raising a gay son. During the snippet, which was released on the cable channel’s Instagram, the rapper delved into his concerns about navigating parenthood, especially as a gay individual, expressing reservations about the prospect of having a son who, like him, identified as gay.

“I think for me, just being honest, I’m just worried about how to raise a kid and just me being gay, and I feel like if I have a son, I wouldn’t want my son to be gay.” That comment surely caused a stir, and Santana knew it would, as he quickly followed it up to explain his thought. ” He added, “Not because nothing is wrong with it, but because of everything that I went through.”

While the brief clip offered a glimpse into Santana’s thoughts on having a son, he elaborated further in response to host Devale’s prompting. Santana clarified that his reservations about having a gay son don’t stem from self-hate, asserting, “I don’t ever look at it as self-hate ’cause I love myself more than anybody.” The viral rapper continued his thought, saying,”I think that it’s just not easy. I just feel like I want better, and I don’t even know if better is the right word cause to me nothing is wrong with being gay…”

Santana’s comments will surely be met with mixed reactions from his audience and those beyond his reach. Some will insist that a child is perfect, no matter who they are. Others will agree with the musician, claiming that life can be more difficult for those who are born into the LGBTQ community, based on the discrimination and homophobia they’ll face throughout their lifetime. There’s no correct stance here, and his interview has relaunched a tough topic.

The hip-hop musician has become increasingly popular throughout the past few years for not only his hilarious commentary and appearances on reality TV shows, but his music as well. He has released several singles that performed well online, such as “Walk Em Like a Dog,” “Up & Down” with Latto and perhaps most famously, “Material Gworrllllllll!” with Madonna.