The LGBTQ Golden Globe Nominees in 2024

The nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes have been announced! The list of TV shows, miniseries, and films that are competing for one of the most prestigious honors in Hollywood is flush with not only LGBTQ actors, producers, and songwriters, but plenty of programs and movies that appeal to the community.

It’s going to be a very gay Golden Globes, and we can’t wait to see who wins!

The following list isn’t a complete rundown of every nominee this year who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, just some of the most prominent and beloved.

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Colman Domingo isn’t just a first-time Golden Globe nominee – he may soon become an Oscar nominee for the first time as well. The openly gay actor scored the role of a lifetime this year with Netflix’s Rustin, which is quickly becoming an award circuit favorite. Domingo plays the title character, leading the trip into gay history as only he so brilliantly can.

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

The internet began thirsting after Andrew Scott after falling in love with him in Fleabag, and ever since, he hasn’t stopped working. In the years since he earned his first Golden Globe nomination for the beloved comedy series, Scott has chosen many independent dramas, where he can flex his acting muscles. This time around, he’s nominated for his work in the LGBTQ picture All of Us Strangers with fellow bae Paul Mescal.

Jodie Foster — Nyad

For many years, people had to guess that Jodie Foster was a lesbian, as she wasn’t very open about her private life. Not too long ago – at least as far as the superstar’s lengthy career is concerned – she shared more of who she is, even going so far as to thank her wife in an award acceptance speech. Now, she’s nominated for her role in Nyad, in which she is also married to a woman – Annette Bening.

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey has been a Hollywood talent for some time now, but it wasn’t until the TV adaptation of the video game The Last Of Us that they really broke out and became a star. That role has brought them to the Emmys, and now it’s taking them to the Golden Globes. While they identify as nonbinary and use they/them pronouns, they have also stated that they don’t get hung up on what people use – which is helpful when being nominated in a field of only women.

Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers

One of the most handsome men in Hollywood, Matt Bomer is no stranger to attracting attention, but he doesn’t always receive the respect and recognition he deserves for being a fantastic actor. Thankfully, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the group behind the Golden Globes – has seen his talent and honored him this time around. Bomer is nominated as one of the stars of the hot and heavy Fellow Travelers.

Billie Eilish – Barbie

Unlikely the other nominees on this list, Billie Eilish isn’t nominated for a Golden Globe as an actor. Instead, the pop superstar and her brother Finneas are once again in the running for the Best Original Song trophy, which the two won in 2022 for “No Time to Die” for the James Bond movie of the same name. Now, the siblings are back with their Barbie hit single, “What Was I Made For?” which is already a serious contender.