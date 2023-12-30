Win 3-Day Passes to Awesome Con 2024!

READ THIS STORY IN THE MAGAZINE

"I am so sorry! I'm so sorry!"

Leo Reich has suddenly reappeared on a Zoom screen from his home in London after being cut off mid-sentence moments ago.

"My laptop just fully died because it was connected to a socket that wasn't on," he explains. "The outlet wasn't on, so it just fully died. I'm so sorry. Cut off completely mid-flow, but I'm back, and everything's fine."

Everything is, in fact, fine in the world of Leo Reich. Or, as he might put it, literally fine.

The spry and charming 25-year-old queer comic is about to see his stand-up show, Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!, which he first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and later throughout the U.K. and in New York City, become an HBO Comedy Special.