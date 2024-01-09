Ariana Grande Officially Announces Comeback Single ‘Yes, And?’

Ariana Grande has been busy recently filming the two Wicked movies, running her cosmetics business, and falling in love after her divorce. Somehow, in the middle of all that, she’s also found the time to write and record a new album. After weeks of teasing and hinting that something was coming, the pop superstar has officially announced her comeback single – and it’s set to arrive in just a few days.

The Grammy winner took to social media to announce “Yes, And?,” posting the song’s cover to her Instagram, along with the track’s release date of Friday, January 12.

Grande reposted the announcement into her Instagram story and confirmed that an album is also forthcoming.

The single art she uploaded will also apparently serve as one of the album covers. The singer announced that “Yes, And?” will not be the title of the full-length record, which so far doesn’t have a release date or a name.

Grande hasn’t released a single of her own since 2021.

That year, she was still promoting her album Positions. She wrapped that year with her own “POV,” which went on to become a top 40 hit on the Hot 100.

Since that track came and went, Grande has still managed to score two more No. 1 smashes on the Hot 100, and they’re both collaborations with the same artist. Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up several times, and they never fail to hit it out of the park.

The pair worked their way to the top of the most competitive singles chart in America with remixes of both “Save Your Tears” and “Die For You.” Those tracks started as solo affairs, but Grande’s involvement helped them reach No. 1.

Throughout 2023, Grande was busy filming the two Wicked movies. The first is expected in late 2024, the second in 2025. Grande stated once that she was not intending to release music until the movies were finished, but the actor’s strike pushed that timing. She quickly began working on new music and is now ready to begin rolling it out.