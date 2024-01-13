Ariana Grande’s ‘Yes, And?’ is the First Great Pop Single of 2024

The world has been waiting to hear from Ariana Grande for several years. The singer has been busy running her businesses and filming the Wicked movies, so music took a backseat. But the superstar has now returned to the medium that made her a global powerhouse, and her comeback is everything we could have wanted.

On Friday, Grande released her new single “Yes, And?” The tune is a pure pop smash incorporating dance and house elements. The production simultaneously looks into the past for inspiration while bringing the electronic music that LGBTQ audiences in the ’90s adored so much into the here and now.

Hours after the song was made available everywhere, Grande dropped the music video that accompanies the single. In the clip, music critics and industry executives are seen gossiping about the star, claiming that they don’t love her anymore and they miss the “old” Ari. Once the music begins and the show starts, their opinion seems to change.

The dance-focused treatment is perfectly and exquisitely choreographed. It’s clear that Grande isn’t the best dancer among the women in pop, but the moves in the “Yes, And?” video aren’t a heavy lift, and they allow the singer to look beautiful while still managing to deliver a great performance.

“Yes, And?” is the first great pop single of 2024. The track quickly rose to the top of iTunes and streaming charts on various platforms, showing immense interest in the new cut. Grande’s latest single will likely enjoy a lofty debut on the Billboard charts next week, and it could even compete to start at No. 1 on the Hot 100, as many of her other smashes have done in the past.

The singer has been teasing new music for more than a month. Before “Yes, And?” was officially announced, she hinted that something was coming by showing she was in the studio. Then, the cover art for the tune emerged a few days ago, and fans understood that a bop was imminent.

“Yes, And?” is the first taste of Grande’s forthcoming seventh album. The rumor is that it will be titled Eternal Sunshine, based on a handful of social media clues. The full-length is expected at some point in 2024, though for now, there’s no official release date.