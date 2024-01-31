Colman Domingo’s Post-Oscar Nomination Career Boom Is Here

Last week, Colman Domingo earned the first Academy Award nomination of his career. The talented actor is nominated for his starring role in Netflix’s Rustin, in which he plays civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

As he campaigns for the honor, Domingo has announced not only his next project, but his next two focuses, and his post-nod career looks like it will be incredibly exciting.

As an actor, Domingo will soon be seen in the movie Michael. The biopic, which will tell the life story of Michael Jackson, has cast the Oscar nominee as the singer’s father, Joseph Jackson.

The role will surely be one to watch, as the patriarch of one of the most famous musical families in U.S. history is notoriously controversial. The film is expected to arrive in theaters in 2025.

But Domingo isn’t stopping there. He is also moving forward with a Nat King Cole biopic, which is very much his project.

For that as-yet-untitled film, Domingo is set to star as the late jazz and pop legend.

He also wrote the script, which he told Variety he’d been working on for “years.” As if writing and acting in the picture weren’t enough, the movie will reportedly also mark Domingo’s directorial debut.

Domingo had a huge 2023, at least as far as critical acclaim was concerned. In addition to starring in Rustin, which earned him praise from seemingly everyone who saw the film, he nailed his role in The Color Purple.

Next up for Domingo is Drive-Away Dolls, set to be released on February 23.

Helmed by Oscar-winner Ethan Coen, the road trip dark comedy tells the story of two lesbians who travel the country but who find trouble inadvertently. The movie also stars Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein, and Margaret Qualley.

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Domingo is hoping to become the first openly gay star to earn the Best Actor prize. He’s currently nominated against Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction.