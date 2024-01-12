David Archuleta Has a Memoir in the Works

More than 15 years ago, David Archuleta became a national celebrity thanks to his time on American Idol. While he didn’t win the reality series, it turned him into a household name and gave him a career. Soon, in an upcoming book, the singer will tell his full story for the first time in an upcoming book.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Archuleta has signed a deal to write his memoir. The contract was struck between the musician and HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books in what the publication calls “a competitive situation.” How competitive, exactly, is unclear, as no financials were stated.

These are still early days for the Archuleta memoir. It doesn’t have a title or even a tentative release date. Since the news was only just shared, and it seems that the musician still has to write the project, it might be quite a while before fans can get their hands on a copy.

Archuleta’s book will detail his time on American Idol, which made him a superstar of sorts in 2008. That year, he came in second on the singing series, losing the title to David Cook. While he might have been the runner-up, Archuleta may have walked away with a bigger career.

The book will also focus on his upbringing in the Mormon church. Archuleta was raised in a religious household in Utah. His faith remained important to him, even after becoming a famous singer. Archuleta even put his career on hold to fulfill his mission, which all Mormon men must complete. He ventured to Chile to spread the word of his religion and help others.

Perhaps most interesting will be the chapter – or maybe several chapters – that will include the story of Archuleta’s coming out. In 2020, the singer revealed that he identifies as part of the LGBTQ community. He has been adamant that he can hold to his faith and be authentic in who he loves.

Archuleta is reportedly working on new music, as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Archuleta hasn’t released a new album since 2020’s Therapy Sessions. His full-length, self-titled debut in 2008, and its lead single “Crush,” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.