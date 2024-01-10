Gay Bagel Shop Owner Murdered in New Orleans

Earlier this month, Jacob Carter arrived in New Orleans with his husband, Daniel Blagovich.

The pair — co-owners of Tacoma, Washington’s popular Howdy Bagel — typically worked 60 to 80 hours a week, and had been looking forward to the time off.

Then tragedy struck.

On January 5, at around 1:30 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department responded to calls of an unresponsive male near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Kerlerec Street, in the city’s Marigny neighborhood. Police later reported that a person approached Carter, shot him, and fled. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He died in my arms,” Blagovich told The News Tribune, a Tacoma-based newspaper.

During their visit to New Orleans, Carter and Blagovich met with fellow entrepreneurs Jeff Hinson and Breanne Kostyk, owners of New Orleans-based Flour Moon Bagels.

“Just after they landed, they sent us a message about how charming our city is,” Hinson told Nola.com. “You could hear the excitement they had about discovering this town, which makes it even more saddening. For the city to take them is unacceptable.”

Following news of Carter’s death, patrons of the business left flower bouquets and lit candles outside the shop’s front door. The business posted a message to its Instagram page announcing Carter’s death.

“If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met,” reads the post. “Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community.”

Supporters established a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of rent, operating expenses, and employee wages while the shop remains temporarily closed to allow Blagovich time to grieve and get the couple’s affairs in order.

Thus far, the page, which had an initial goal of $50,000, has raised more than $220,000.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the death of our beloved Jacob Carter,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Jake was tragically killed on January 5th in New Orleans while on vacation with his husband Daniel. If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met. Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community.

“Daniel and Jacob have been continually blown away and grateful for the ways that this community has rallied together to support Howdy Bagel,” the post concludes. “We know that in this difficult season, you will all continue to show up with love and support.”

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300.