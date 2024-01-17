GLAAD’s 35th Annual Media Awards: All The Nominees

GLAAD, the world’s most prominent LGBTQ media advocacy organization, announced nominees for its 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards earlier today.
Presented since 1990, the awards honor broadcast, digital and print media for “fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.”
On Monday night, at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, the organization accepted the Governor’s Award Emmy for its tireless work on behalf of the LGBTQ community.
“For all of us at GLAAD, this work is personal,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the organization’s president and CEO since 2014, in a nationally televised acceptance speech. “For me, it’s about my wife and our kids, because what the world sees on TV directly influences how we treat each other and the decisions we make in our living rooms, schools, at work, and at the ballot box.”
Ellis addressed the cultural and political hostility currently assailing the LGBTQ community, especially those who are transgender.
“The world urgently needs culture-changing stories about transgender people,” she said. “More people say they have seen a ghost than know a trans person.
“When you don’t know people, it’s easy to demonize them. Visibility creates understanding and opens doors — it’s life-saving. Our community has achieved so much and yet, we are still being victimized and villainized with cruel and harmful lies. Sharing stories is the antidote.”
This year’s GLAAD Media Awards boast a total of 310 nominees across 33 categories. According to GLAAD, nominees are selected based on four criteria — fair, accurate and inclusive representation; boldness and originality; impact; and overall quality.
Netflix scored the most nominations of any network, outlet, or platform, totaling 27. ABC followed with a total of 10 nominations. Amazon Prime Video received nine nominations, Hulu and CBS received eight nods each, and NBC and MSNBC received six apiece.
In addition to the competitive awards, GLAAD is presenting non-competitive Special Recognition Awards to various media projects that don’t fit into the existing categories. Honorees include The Dads (Netflix), Drag Latina (Revry / LATV), El Sabor de Navidad (Vix), Enamorándonos (Univision), Love in Gravity, Relighting Candles (Hulu), Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres), Wendy, perdida pero famosa (Vix), and Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story and the digital newspaper, The Tennessee Holler.
GLAAD’s prestigious Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media is going to +Life Media, a multi-platform brand founded by journalist Karl Schmid that produces content focused on ending HIV stigma.
The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024, and in New York City at the Hilton Midtown on May 11, 2024. For information about tickets, visit www.glaad.org.
Below is a complete list of this year’s nominees:
English-Language Categories
Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release
All of Us Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (Amazon MGM Studios)
Anyone But You (Columbia Pictures)
The Blackening (Lionsgate Films)
Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)
The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)
It’s a Wonderful Knife (RLJE Films)
Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)
Moving On (Roadside Attractions)
Shortcomings (Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release
Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Blue Fox Entertainment)
The Blue Caftan (Strand Releasing)
Blue Jean (Magnolia Pictures)
How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Neon)
Joyland (Oscilloscope)
L’immensità (Music Box Films)
Monica (IFC Films)
Our Son (Vertical Entertainment)
Passages (Mubi)
Summoning Sylvia (The Horror Collective)
Outstanding Film – Streaming Or TV
Cassandro (Amazon Prime Video)
Christmas on Cherry Lane (Hallmark Channel)
Friends & Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)
Frybread Face and Me (Array Releasing)
Nuovo Olimpo (Netflix)
Nyad (Netflix)
Red, White, and Royal Blue (Amazon Prime Video)
Runs in the Family (Indigenous Film Distribution)
Rustin (Netflix)
You’re Not Supposed To Be Here (Lifetime Television)
“From Drag Bans to Sports Restrictions, 75 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Have Become Law in 2023” by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)
“How the Latinx Drag Queens of Brooklyn Are Finding Freedom through Their Cultures” by Juan De Dios Sanchez Jurado (TeenVogue.com)
“Pedro Zamora, ‘Real World’ Star Who Died of AIDS, ‘Humanized the Disease for a Generation,’ Say Activists” by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)
“Pride Month Feels Different As Threats, Fear of Violence Grows” by Brooke Migdon (TheHill.com)
“Some Trans Kids Are Being Forced to Flee America for Their Safety” by Nico Lang (HuffPost.com)
“Stochastic Terrorism: Links between the GOP, Right-Wing Influencers & Neo-Nazi Violence” by Christopher Wiggins (Advocate.com)
“What Does Queer Gen Z Want on TV? Everything under the Rainbow” by Jude Cramer (INTOMore.com)
Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia
“7 Remarkable Trans Elders Share Lessons for the Next Generation” (them.us)
“Brave Spaces” (PBS.org)
“CANS Can’t Stand” (NewYorker.com)
“Club Q: Stronger Together” (NFL.com)
“‘I’ve Always Known I Was Different’: Four Trans People Share Their Stories” (WashingtonPost.com)
“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Calls Out the New York Times’ Anti-Trans Coverage & Advice for Trans Youth” (Variety.com)
“Moving Isa” (Insider.com)
“People Come Out to Their Parents | Truth or Drink” (Cut.com)
“Protecting Pride: Resilience after Tragedy – Club Q Survivors Fight to Project Their Community” (GoodMorningAmerica.com)
“Transnational” (Vice.com)
Outstanding Blog
Charlotte’s Web Thoughts
Erin in the Morning
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
LawDork
Mombian
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
The Queer Review
The Randy Report
The Reckoning
The Rot Spot
Special Recognition
The Dads (Netflix)
+Life Media
Love in Gravity
Relighting Candles (Hulu)
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (AMC Theatres)
The Tennessee Holler
Yes I Am: The Ric Weiland Story
Spanish-Language Categories
Outstanding Scripted Television Series
4 Estrellas (RTVE Play)
Las Noches de Tefía (Atresplayer)
Las Pelotaris (Vix)
Sagrada Familia (Netflix)
Sin Huellas (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding TV Journalism
“Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
“Celebrando el orgullo” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo Chicago)
“Entrevista con Jesus Ociel Baena” Noticias 24/7 (Univision)
“Fe en la comunidad LGBTQ” Despierta América (Univision)
“El mes del orgullo” Univision Contigo (Univision Dallas)
“La directora Aitch Alberto presenta: ‘Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe'” Ojo Crítico (CNN Español)
“La rapera Villano Antillano habla con Jorge Ramos sobre cómo su música está rompiendo estereotipos” Al Punto (Univision)
“‘La Sala’ brinda un lugar seguro para jóvenes de la comunidad LGBTQ+ en Washington Heights” Noticias 47 (Telemundo)
“Spirit Day” Hoy Día (Telemundo)
“Sufren en silencio” Noticias 52 (Telemundo)
Outstanding Online Journalism Article
“Abogan por una política pública contra la violencia hacia la comunidad trans en Puerto Rico” por Carolina Gracia (ElVocero.com)
“La activista trans que sepulta a sus amigas olvidadas: ‘Los primeros cuerpos los velaba yo sola, solita'” por Daniel Alonso Viña (ElPais.com)
“Carlos Adyan nos invita a su boda civil con Carlos Quintanilla: ‘Todo ha pasado como yo soñaba'” por Lena Hansen (PeopleEnEspanol.com)
“El eterno desafío de ser un hombre o mujer trans en El Salvador” por María Teresa Hernández (APnews.com)
“Familias latinas con menores trans temen a nuevas leyes que limitan el acceso a tratamientos médicos: ‘Es lo que ha mantenido a mi hija viva'” por Anagilmara Vílchez y Lourdes Hurtado (Telemundo.com)
“‘Hemos huido de algo muy cruel’: las familias que buscan una vida mejor para sus hijos transgénero en otros estados de EE.UU.” por Leire Ventas (BBC.com)
“Personas mayores LGBTQIA+ ‘tienen que regresar a un clóset para poder buscar vivienda'” por David Cordero Mercado y Joaquín A. Rosado Lebrón (PeriodismoInvestigativo.com & ElNuevoDia.com)
“Quiero que todo el mundo pueda decir libremente ‘así soy yo'” por Maria Mercedes Acosta (Sentiido.com)
“Reconocimiento a medias también es estigmatizante: RAE agrega ‘no binario/a’ a su diccionario” por Alex Orue (Homosensual.com)
“Wendy Guevara, la ‘perdida’ que lo ganó todo” por Jonathan Saldaña y Mari Tere Lelo de Larrea (Quien.com)
Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia
“Conoce a la primera diputada negra y trans de Brasil” por Natalia Barrera Francis, Joyce García, David von Blohn, Paula Daibert y Claudia Escobar (Descoloniza – AJ+ Español)
“La increíble historia de cómo ‘Mami Ruddys’ refugió a decenas de jóvenes LGBTIQ en Puerto Rico” por Marcos Billy Guzmán y Pablo Martínez Rodríguez (El Nuevo Día)
“Mi novio vive con VIH y yo no: ser una pareja serodiscordante” por Mariana Escobar Bernoske y Daniela Rojas (La Disidencia – El Espectador)
“This gay cowboy convention celebrates sexual freedom — and Mexican identity” por Jackeline Luma, Kate Linthicum y Maggie Beidelman (Los Angeles Times)
“Villano Antillano cuenta todo de la realidad Queer de su música” por Yollotl Alvarado, René Barreto, Alfredo Castellanos, Sofía Reyes, Rai Irizarry, Arjun Demeyere, Luis Ramírez, Florencia Botinelli, Iván Juárez y Sebastian Fernández (GQ México y Latinoamérica)
Reconocimiento Especial /Special Recognition
Enamorándonos (Univision)
El Sabor de Navidad (Vix)
Drag Latina (Revry / LATV)
Wendy, perdida pero famosa (Vix)
