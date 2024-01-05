Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For Calvin Klein

Jeremy Allen White is at the peak of his career. And what does a male celebrity that the masses thirst after do when he’s in that position? He signs a modeling deal with Calvin Klein and shows what he’s got to the world.

The TV actor was recently named as the most recent celebrity brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, specifically for the company’s underwear line. As part of what must have been a lucrative deal for the star, he posed for photos, with most showing him appearing in nothing but his undies.

Calvin Klein released a slew of snaps of White, and it didn’t take long for the internet to lose their collective minds.

The actor has never looked better, and the timing of his underwear photoshoot is no coincidence. White recently starred in the movie The Iron Claw alongside fellow fit fellows Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson. The wrestling movie required him to get into the best shape of his life, so this is the perfect moment for him to appear in a spread as hot as his turned out to be.

Thankfully, Klein didn’t release just one photo. The fashion brand posted several images, with White appearing in several poses, locations, and different kinds of underwear. So there really is something for everyone.

White is the latest star to appear in an underwear-only Calvin Klein campaign. He joins fellow famous actors and singers like Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Dornan, Djimon Hounsou, and plenty of others.

This is a big moment for White, and not just because the online gays are falling in love with him all over again. The actor is currently nominated for his first Emmy for the FX series, The Bear. The show, focusing on White as a chef struggling to preserve his family legacy while striking out on his own, is a critical win after two seasons.

The program was recently renewed for a third season.

Check out White’s Calvin Klein photoshoot below.