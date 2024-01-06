Lil Nas X Featured in New Documentary on HBO

2024 is shaping up to be huge for Lil Nas X, and the year has only just started. The singer is prepping new music, and as if that weren’t exciting enough, he also has a documentary that’s finally slated to reach the public.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will officially premiere on HBO on January 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

For those who might miss the film when it airs for the first time, don’t worry — the title will also be streaming on Max.

The documentary focuses on Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero Tour.” The musician trekked worldwide in the fall of 2022, playing to large crowds in the United States, Canada, Germany, England, France, Australia, Argentina, and Brazil, among others. He was promoting his debut full-length Montero, which helped turn him from a rising talent to a certified hitmaker.

The documentary’s filmmakers followed Lil Nas X for 60 days as he traveled, performed, and met fans. The movie sees the Grammy-winner not only singing his hits to sold-out crowds, but also opening up in a way that few have seen.

Among other things, he discusses his rise to the top of the charts, as well as how he feels about being a queer Black man in today’s music industry.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. Only a select few got to see the documentary at the time, and when it first came out, it didn’t have a streaming partner. Now, the world will finally get to watch the superstar in his element.

As his documentary preps its air date, Lil Nas X has more projects in the pipeline.

The singer has been teasing new music for weeks now. It seems that he’s finally getting ready to drop something fresh.

In November 2023, the chart-topper posted a video on social media that saw him lipsynching to a song the public hadn’t heard yet. A title for a forthcoming track or even an album has not yet been shared, but the timing seems right for a new era from the controversy-courting star.