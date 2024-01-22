Massachusetts Senate Passes Bill for Anti-Sodomy Law Repeal

A plainclothes police officer entered a Massachusetts middle school with the intent of removing a book that was deemed "obscene" by an anonymous complainant.

According to Paul Storti, the police chief of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, an officer visited W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School on Dec. 8 in response to an allegation that a teacher had made the book Gender Queer, a memoir by Maia Kobabe about her coming of age as a nonbinary person, available to students at the school.

The complaining individual -- who is reportedly a member of the school community -- provided police with two images. The first was the book's cover, in which a person is seen staring into a pool of water, looking at a shirtless reflection that does not match their physical appearance.