Oscars 2024: The Full List of Nominees

The nominees for the ninety-sixth Academy Awards were unveiled yesterday morning, with actors Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz having the honor of announcing the movies, scripts, directors, actors, and other talents who are now in the running for the biggest prize in the movie industry — and what some call the most prestigious honor in all of entertainment.
As was expected by many, Oppenheimer ruled the 2024 Oscars, with 13 chances to win.
The blockbuster landed in essentially every category it could, and it stands a good shot at wrapping the ceremony as the top winner as well. Poor Things landed in second place, with 11 nods, and Killers of the Flower Moon racked up 10 nominations.
There were only a handful of surprises, but what may be most exciting about this year’s Oscars is the list of first-time nominees.
Actors Colman Domingo (an out gay man), Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Sterling K. Brown (for playing an out gay man), Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are all up for their first Academy Awards.
While it’s great seeing some of the biggest names return to the show, it can be even more thrilling to watch as newcomers earn some love from the establishment.
Below is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards. The statues will be handed out live on March 10, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. when Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars.
Best Picture
American Fiction – Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, producers
Anatomy of a Fall – Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, producers
Barbie – David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, producers
The Holdovers – Mark Johnson, producer
Killers of the Flower Moon – Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, producers
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers
Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers
Past Lives – David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, producers
Poor Things – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, producers
The Zone of Interest – James Wilson, producer
Best Director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro as Leonard Bernstein
Colman Domingo – Rustin as Bayard Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers as Paul Hunham
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonius “Monk” Ellison
Best Actress
Annette Bening – Nyad as Diana Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon as Mollie Burkhart
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall as Sandra Voyter
Carey Mulligan – Maestro as Felicia Montealegre
Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford “Cliff” Ellison
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon as William King Hale
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss
Ryan Gosling – Barbie as Ken
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things as Duncan Wedderburn
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple as Sofia
America Ferrera – Barbie as Gloria
Jodie Foster – Nyad as Bonnie Stoll
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
May December – Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
Past Lives – Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson; based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett
Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach; based on characters created by Ruth Handler
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan; based on the biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin
Poor Things – Tony McNamara; based on the novel by Alasdair Gray
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer; based on the novel by Martin Amis
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
Elemental – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Best International Feature Film
Io capitano (Italy) – directed by Matteo Garrone
Perfect Days (Japan) – directed by Wim Wenders
Society of the Snow (Spain) – directed by J. A. Bayona
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) – directed by İlker Çatak
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) – directed by Jonathan Glazer
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
The Eternal Memory – Maite Alberdi, Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocio Jadue
Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman and Christine Turner
Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best Live Action Short Film
The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Best Cinematography
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
The Holdovers – Kevin Tent
Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best Costume Design
Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Best Production Design
Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon – Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Sound
The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
Maestro – Richard King, Steven A. Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, and Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, and Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone of Interest – Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers
Best Original Score
American Fiction – Laura Karpman
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson (posthumous nomination)
Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie – Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony – Music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon – Music and lyrics by Scott George
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie – Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best Visual Effects
The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
