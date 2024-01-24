Oscars 2024: The Full List of Nominees

The nominees for the ninety-sixth Academy Awards were unveiled yesterday morning, with actors Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz having the honor of announcing the movies, scripts, directors, actors, and other talents who are now in the running for the biggest prize in the movie industry — and what some call the most prestigious honor in all of entertainment.

As was expected by many, Oppenheimer ruled the 2024 Oscars, with 13 chances to win.

The blockbuster landed in essentially every category it could, and it stands a good shot at wrapping the ceremony as the top winner as well. Poor Things landed in second place, with 11 nods, and Killers of the Flower Moon racked up 10 nominations.

There were only a handful of surprises, but what may be most exciting about this year’s Oscars is the list of first-time nominees.

Actors Colman Domingo (an out gay man), Cillian Murphy, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Sterling K. Brown (for playing an out gay man), Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are all up for their first Academy Awards.

While it’s great seeing some of the biggest names return to the show, it can be even more thrilling to watch as newcomers earn some love from the establishment.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards. The statues will be handed out live on March 10, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. when Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the Oscars.

Best Picture

American Fiction – Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, producers

Anatomy of a Fall – Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, producers

Barbie – David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, producers

The Holdovers – Mark Johnson, producer

Killers of the Flower Moon – Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, producers

Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, producers

Oppenheimer – Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, producers

Past Lives – David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, producers

Poor Things – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, producers

The Zone of Interest – James Wilson, producer

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro as Leonard Bernstein

Colman Domingo – Rustin as Bayard Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers as Paul Hunham

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer as J. Robert Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction as Thelonius “Monk” Ellison

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad as Diana Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon as Mollie Burkhart

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall as Sandra Voyter

Carey Mulligan – Maestro as Felicia Montealegre

Emma Stone – Poor Things as Bella Baxter

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction as Clifford “Cliff” Ellison

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon as William King Hale

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss

Ryan Gosling – Barbie as Ken

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things as Duncan Wedderburn

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer as Kitty Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple as Sofia

America Ferrera – Barbie as Gloria

Jodie Foster – Nyad as Bonnie Stoll

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers as Mary Lamb

KEEP UP WITH THE LGBTQ NEWS. SUBSCRIBE FREE.

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December – Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Lives – Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson; based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett

Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach; based on characters created by Ruth Handler

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan; based on the biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin

Poor Things – Tony McNamara; based on the novel by Alasdair Gray

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer; based on the novel by Martin Amis

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Elemental – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best International Feature Film

Io capitano (Italy) – directed by Matteo Garrone

Perfect Days (Japan) – directed by Wim Wenders

Society of the Snow (Spain) – directed by J. A. Bayona

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany) – directed by İlker Çatak

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) – directed by Jonathan Glazer

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory – Maite Alberdi, Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocio Jadue

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning – Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock – John Hoffman and Christine Turner

Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó – Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Live Action Short Film

The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Cinematography

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers – Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon – Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Costume Design

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Best Production Design

Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon – Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda – Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Sound

The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Maestro – Richard King, Steven A. Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, and Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest – Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Best Original Score

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson (posthumous nomination)

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot – Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie – Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony – Music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon – Music and lyrics by Scott George

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie – Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Best Visual Effects

The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon – Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould