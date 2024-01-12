Shawn Mendes Snow Dives In His Undies

Shawn Mendes has been a heartthrob for millions for years now. At this point in his career, he knows how popular he is, and he is well aware of the frenzy he’ll cause by posting anything online that shows even the tiniest bit of skin. Thankfully, the singer isn’t shy about his body – or showing it off, no matter the weather.
The Grammy-nominated musician recently posted several videos to social media that see him stripping down and getting… cold.
Mendes took almost everything off and ran out into a snowy backyard, and seemed to actually enjoy doing so, which is perhaps most surprising of all.
As he frolicked in the snow, Mendes was wearing nothing more than black underwear. His bare chest and toned abs were on full display. Initially, the cold didn’t seem to bother him.
In a second video, Mendes appears to take his time outside in the freezing temperatures. This wasn’t a simple in-and-out moment to shock his system and embrace the benefits of momentary chill. He even went as far as to go sledding in nothing but his undies, which isn’t something most pop stars would sign up for.
Mendes also uploaded two photos related to his outdoor escapade. In one, it looks like his friends, or maybe family, are there getting ready to go out into the winter air – properly, that is, with plenty of outerwear. In the other, nothing is seen but an acoustic guitar and a roaring fire in a fireplace. One can guess that perhaps the fire helped the singer after the cold, and maybe he played a tune or two.
Mendes captioned the post on X with two videos and a pair of images with, “you can take the boy outta Canada.” The superstar has clearly not forgotten his Canadian roots — he hails from Pickering, a city in Ontario.
Last year was a quiet one for Mendes, and at the moment, there don’t appear to be any signs he’s gearing up for a busier 2024. He released just one tune on his own, “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” It was not a commercial success. Mendes last dropped the album Wonder in 2020.
Congratulations are in order -- Demi Lovato is officially engaged to be married! The singer has pledged herself to fellow musician and beau Jordan Lutes, whom she calls Jutes.
Lovato shared the good news on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 17, posting an image looking into her new fiance's eyes. The pair are wearing matching black leather, making them the perfect rock and roll couple.
Lovato also included a close-up snap of the ring. It’s pear-shaped, huge, and absolutely stunning. The first photo of the two seems to have been taken where the engagement commenced, as it also features candles and rose petals.
Jeremy Allen White is at the peak of his career. And what does a male celebrity that the masses thirst after do when he’s in that position? He signs a modeling deal with Calvin Klein and shows what he’s got to the world.
The TV actor was recently named as the most recent celebrity brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, specifically for the company’s underwear line. As part of what must have been a lucrative deal for the star, he posed for photos, with most showing him appearing in nothing but his undies.
Calvin Klein released a slew of snaps of White, and it didn’t take long for the internet to lose their collective minds.
Beyoncé's newest film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is not just a musical spectacle and a heart-pumping recreation of the tour with which it shares a name, but a heartfelt tribute to her late Uncle Johnny.
The movie opened globally on Friday, Dec. 1, World AIDS Day, a day meant to honor and remember those who have passed away from the disease.
During a premiere event, the singer stood on stage and spoke to the crowd.
"I'm really proud this film is coming out on December 1st, World AIDS Day, in honor of Uncle Johnny," she said.
In a deeply emotional segment of the film, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, reflect on Uncle Johnny, underlining the profound bond they shared before his passing.
