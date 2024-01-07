Win VIP Tickets to Furball DC’s Underwear Gear Party

Russian police raided several LGBTQ venues in Moscow following a recent ruling by the country's Supreme Court deeming the "global LGBTQ+ movement" as an extremist organization.

On the evening of December 1, police entered the venues -- including a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ parties -- and demanded documents of those inside.

They then photographed the documents as evidence.

According to the Associated Press, police entered the venues under the guise of cracking down on illicit drugs.

In response, other LGBTQ venues in the country announced their closure over fears of continued raids.