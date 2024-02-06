Annise Parker to Depart the Victory Fund

Three transgender candidates for the Ohio Legislature who had been threatened with being removed from this year's primary ballot for not including their "deadnames" on their election paperwork have been cleared to run for office.

However, due to an obscure Ohio law -- and the failure of elections officials to notify candidates of it -- any of the three could see their ability to serve challenged if they are victorious.

Additionally, a fourth transgender candidate for office, who was disqualified for the same reason, has had her appeal denied.

As reported by The Associated Press, the Mercer County Board of Elections chose not to disqualify Arienne Childrey, a Democrat from St. Mary's, Ohio, whose candidacy for the 84th District seat in the Ohio House of Representatives was challenged after Mercer County Republican Party Chairman Robert Hibner filed a protest with the elections board.