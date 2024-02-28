Beyoncé Makes History on Billboard’s Country Charts

Beyoncé is already one of the biggest stars in the music industry – and not just of the moment, either. The superstar has been a force in the business for decades, but even she can find new avenues to explore and manage feats she’s never accomplished.

The singer has been making history on the Billboard charts for two weeks with her latest smash, which has become an important win for more than just this one chart-topper.

Last week, Beyoncé’s new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. As the tune arrived in first place, she became the first Black woman to rule the most important country chart managed by the company. That’s right – it took until 2024 for a Black female artist to score the No. 1 country song in America.

This week, “Texas Hold ‘Em” didn’t just continue to rule that list, it improved on the most competitive tally published by Billboard.

The single rose to No. 1 on the Hot 100, which ranks the most-consumed tunes in the nation. (The song marks Beyoncé’s ninth solo win and her thirteenth overall, including her work with Destiny’s Child, which made her a household name.)

Beyoncé is now the first Black woman to rule the Hot 100 with a country single. She also makes history as the first Black female musician to dominate the Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart with the same smash.

In addition to that achievement, “Texas Hold ‘Em” is also a relatively rare No. 1 among women in country. Beyoncé is only the fourth solo female musician to control the two aforementioned charts with the same cut. She joins Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, and Dolly Parton in this feat.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” is now No. 1 on three of Billboard’s country charts. It’s relatively uncommon for a woman to rule them all – the Hot Country Songs, Country Digital Song Sales, and Country Streaming Songs rankings – let alone a Black artist. The song is still climbing on the country radio list, but if it is destined to find its way to the summit, it will likely take a while, as adoption on the radio can be much slower than when it comes to sales and streams.

Beyoncé teased that she had new music ready in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

At the end of the expensive Verizon spot, a voiceover from the musician herself stated that the world was ready for the new tunes. After the game, she dropped not just “Texas Hold ‘Em,” but also “16 Carriages,” a companion track.

Both “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” serve as the lead singles from her forthcoming album, Renaissance Act II.

The full-length is the second installment in her Renaissance series, which will feature three projects. The first arrived in 2022, and it saw Beyoncé diving headfirst into dance and electronic music. Now, she’s trying her hand at country, and so far, things are going pretty spectacularly.