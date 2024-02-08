Britney Spears Made Out With Ben Affleck and… Forgot??

Britney Spears seemingly shared all there was to share from her private life in late 2023 when she unleashed her memoir, The Woman In Me.

Just when it seemed like there were no more stories to tell, she gave the world one more – or, at least, a story she thought happened.

Spears recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with Ben Affleck and songwriter and producer Diane Warren. She started the caption underneath the image with, “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago. He’s such an amazing actor.” The blurry picture and the beginning of the statement weren’t the exciting part of her latest upload, though.

Also in the caption, Spears dropped something of a bombshell.

“Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night… I honestly forgot… damn that’s crazy !!!”

Her casual mention of a kiss with one of Hollywood’s most famous and handsome actors is a major story – except that even Spears isn’t quite sure it actually happened. The fact that she “forgot” about the makeout session may be a hint that either she only just remembered, or perhaps that it might not have happened quite that way.

Spears also teased that there may be even more she’s not telling the world in the same caption. “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!!,” she wrote. She also added, “Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”

Despite being in the public eye for decades, neither Affleck nor Spears have ever mentioned this possible kiss before.

So far, two-time Academy Award winner Affleck hasn’t commented on the Instagram post, though it went up very recently, so perhaps he hasn’t seen it yet – or maybe he’s finding a way to explain it to his now-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Spears opened up quite a bit in The Woman In Me about some of her past romantic entanglements. She admitted that she and another actor, Colin Farrell, used to hook up many years ago.

The biggest story to come out of The Woman In Me was the admission that she became pregnant while dating fellow pop singer Justin Timberlake. At his urging, she had an abortion, which she stated she later regretted, as she would have had the child if he hadn’t persuaded her not to.