Half of The Record of the Year Grammy Nominees are Queer

The Grammys are Sunday, Feb. 4, in Los Angeles, and music’s biggest night is sure to be packed with must-see performances from some of the top names in the industry. There are plenty of superstars hoping to either win their first award or add to their growing collection (yes, we’re talking about you, Taylor Swift).

This year, eight songs are nominated for Record of the Year. The category that many consider the highest honor at the Grammys – and in the music business – has expanded and contracted several times in the past few years, but it seems that the Recording Academy has settled on eight slots.

This year’s lineup of possible Record of the Year winners includes stars from different genres, and their work represents so many different kinds of excellence in music.

While the musicians and their singles may differ quite a bit from one another, there’s something that many of them have in common: they belong to the LGBTQ community.

Half of the musicians nominated for Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys identify as part of the LGBTQ community in one way or another.

While just as many aren’t part of the rainbow coalition, they have all shown themselves to be supporters and allies.

Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”) has many times in the past demonstrated her love for her LGBTQ fans, and SZA (“Kill Bill”), Jon Batiste (“Worship”), and Olivia Rodrigo (“Vampire”) are all assumed to be allies as well, if they haven’t also proved that to be a fact.

This year’s presumed winner is Miley Cyrus, whose “Flowers” is expected by many to take home the Grammy.

Throughout the years, the pop singer has changed how she identifies and how she describes her sexuality. She has, in the past, stated that she’s gender-fluid and queer.

Both Billie Eilish (“What Was I Made For?”) and Victoria Monét (“On My Mama”) have also admitted that they feel they’re part of the LGBTQ community.

Eilish came out recently, though she hasn’t used any specific terminology to define herself. Instead, in a Variety cover story, she stated that she’s attracted to both men and women. Monét came out as bisexual in 2018.

Alternative rock band Boygenius (“Not Strong Enough”) is made up of three women, and all identify as part of the LGBTQ community. Julien Baker is a lesbian, Phoebe Bridgers is bisexual, and Lucy Dacus is queer. They represent different sexualities and identities and make incredible music together.