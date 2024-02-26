Kim Petras Gets X-Rated on ‘Slut Pop Miami’

Kim Petras has been teasing new music for weeks, and finally, it’s arrived. Fans of the dance-pop superstar have been treated to a new collection, and for many, it didn’t disappoint.

Petras recently unleashed her new collection, Slut Pop Miami. The set, which talks only of all things sex, dropped on Valentine’s Day, hoping to capitalize on that holiday focused on love – and, of course, the carnal urges that go along with the special day.

Slut Pop Miami features 12 songs, but runs under 24 minutes long, so it’s classified as an EP by many standards, instead of a full album. The set features tunes with X-rated titles, such as “Get Fucked,” “Rim Job,” “Butt Slutt,” and “Can We Fuck?”

The EP is the second in her Slut Pop series, which likely wasn’t meant to be a series when Petras finished the first project that bears the name.

Petras shared the first Slut Pop in February 2022, just before that year’s Valentine’s Day. While not a major commercial success, the original project was beloved by fans for its catchiness, dancefloor-ready beats, and not-so-subtle lyrical content.

Slut Pop Miami is Petras’ first release of 2024. She dropped a pair of albums in 2023, beginning with Feed the Beast. That title served as her official debut full-length on a major label. Despite her star being at an all-time high, Feed the Beast underperformed on the charts.

Just a few months after she released Feed the Beast, Petras returned with more new music. In September 2023, she dropped Problématique. That set was originally supposed to serve as her debut album, but it was delayed multiple times. Then, several of the tracks on the title were leaked online, so her record label shelved it.

Petras is in the middle of her Feed the Beast Tour, which has her currently in Europe. The trek is expected to run into March when she finishes the venture in Milan.