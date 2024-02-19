Movie Swag Giveaway: ‘May December’ T-Shirt

Billie Eilish has had a huge year -- and she only released one proper single.

The singer dropped “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack, which was met with widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. As she continues to promote the tune and prepares for what may be a very exciting award season, the superstar is also hard at work on her next chapter.

In an interview with Mr. Porter, Eilish’s brother Finneas shared some good news for fans of the Grammy and Oscar winner. When asked how his sister’s new collection is coming, he said it is “85 percent done.”