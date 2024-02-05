Taylor Swift Made History at the 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift has been one of the most successful musicians of all time for more than a decade, but somehow, she’s only getting bigger and bigger.

It seems like every year, she finds a new way to break a record or manage a feat that no one else before her has accomplished. That certainly was true at the 2024 Grammys when the singer-songwriter made history.

Swift won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards for her full-length Midnights. With this latest trophy, Swift is the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Before this year’s ceremony, Swift was tied with three other superstars for the most Album of the Year wins in Grammy history.

She was on the same level as beloved artists Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder, who have all claimed the category three times. Now, Swift has passed them – likely for good.

Swift first won Album of the Year in 2010 with her sophomore release Fearless.

At the time, she was one of the youngest winners, and she was completely shocked, as she was still starting out – even though that project turned her from a rising talent to a superstar thanks to hits like “You Belong With Me” and the title track.

Less than a decade later in 2016, she doubled her total by winning again. That year, her first pure-pop set 1989 was the champion.

That was less of a surprise, as the album spawned three No. 1 singles – “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar – and was widely touted as the likely champion.

Before this year, her most recent Album of the Year trophy came to her in 2021, only a few years ago. Her surprise release Folklore was deemed the best of that period, as it saw her trying something new and still managing to succeed critically and commercially by taking a big risk.

In addition to her four wins, Swift has also been nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys with two other full-lengths. She lost when Red and Evermore were up for the honor, but that still means she’s been beating the competition more often than not.

In addition to winning Album of the Year, Swift scored a second Grammy at this year’s ceremony.

Midnights was also named the Best Pop Vocal Album, which isn’t shocking, considering the fact that it went on to claim the highest prize.

Her single “Anti-Hero” was also up for Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance, but she didn’t snag any of those. Her smash “Karma” with Ice Spice also lost Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.