Three of the Four Top Grammys Went to LGBTQ Artists

The 2024 Grammys were one of the best ceremonies in recent memory. The list of winners is pretty close to what many predicted, and it doesn’t seem like there were too many major snubs. The performances, from a mix of newcomers and legends, were all excellent. Altogether, a very good show!

This year, of the four top categories at the Grammys – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – three went to musicians who identify as part of the LGBTQ community. They have their own identities and journeys into the community, but the women who won the major awards are all family.

Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for her smash single “Flowers.”

The tune was widely expected to come out on top in the field, which many call the highest honor in music, as it was a huge commercial and critical success.

Cyrus has changed how she identifies throughout her years as a star, but she’s been a member of the LGBTQ community and a staunch ally for a long time. She has been married to men in the past, but she’s also dated women. At one time, she even reportedly identified as genderfluid.

Billie Eilish won Song of the Year with her brother Finneas for their Barbie single “What Was I Made For?”

The tune marked their second release to claim this honor, following “Bad Guy” just a few years ago. Eilish recently admitted in a Variety cover story that she’s attracted to both men and women, though what label she’d use – if any – is unclear.

Songwriter-turned-artist Victoria Monét was also one of the winners of one of the top prizes: Best New Artist.

She scored several Grammys throughout the evening, speaking on the main stage after accepting the trophy from last year’s winner, Samara Joy.

Monét, who has a male partner and is a mother, identifies as bisexual.

The only one of the four biggest awards at the Grammys that didn’t go to an LGBTQ woman was Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift earned that honor for Midnights, her latest album of original material.

The set marked her fourth time coming out on top in the competitive field, and with one more win, she broke the all-time record that was previously set by Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, who have all snagged the trophy three times.