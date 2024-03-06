53 LGBTQ Candidates Were on The Ballot Tuesday. Here’s How They Fared.

Annise Parker, the president and CEO of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, has announced her intention to leave the organization at the end of 2024, following this year's crucial presidential election.

Parker shared the news in an email sent to the organization's supporters, asserting, "This is not goodbye."

She took the opportunity to thank people for the support she had received since taking over the organization -- which advocates for the election of LGBTQ people to public office -- six years ago.

Parker noted that her first engagement with the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, as well as its educational arm, the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute, which provides leadership training to current and future public office seekers, was 30 years ago when she was a supporter.