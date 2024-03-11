Ariana Grande Drops Electro-Pop Single and Video

Ariana Grande is back with her first new album in four years, the highly-anticipated Eternal Sunshine.

The set arrived on Friday, March 8, to positive reviews and intense streaming activity from fans eager to hear what one of the biggest pop artists on the planet had come up with.

The full-length includes the superstar’s new single, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love),” which could easily become another smash.

“We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” is an electro-pop/synth-pop tune about a love gone awry, one that cannot be morphed into a friendship.

It’s both energizing and perfect for the dance floor while also being restrained. Grande doesn’t belt her way through the cut. Rather, she keeps her vocals whisper-like, which works perfectly with the production.

The new cut is the second official single from Eternal Sunshine.

It has the makings of another big chart win for Grande, as it’s catchy enough to become a favorite on radio, which typically powers most singles in the United States. It’s powerful enough to be interesting but not bombastic enough to ward many off.

“We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” came with its own music video, which Grande dropped just hours after the song and its accompanying album were made available. The clip sees her referencing the Jim Carrey movie that inspired the title of her full-length, with the singer putting her own spin on the premise of the indie movie.

In the video, Grande does everything she can to forget her past love, played by Emmy winner and heartthrob Evan Peters. She heads to a clinic that wipes memories, and we, the audience, get to see her relationship play out in the form of memories that are being erased. It’s sweet but sad, and it makes for an interesting treatment.

“We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” follows in the dance shoes of Grande’s recent single “Yes, And?” That tune fronted Eternal Sunshine, and kicked off 2024 with a bang. The smash leaned even more heavily into dance-pop, with plenty of house influences sprinkled throughout the cut.

“Yes, And?” was an immediate hit on the charts for Grande, and it showed that even after stepping away from music for several years to film the two Wicked movies, she still commands a sizable fan base.

The single opened at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and it has been performing fairly well ever since. “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” might not launch in the same position, but it seems poised to become another commercial success for the talented singer and actress.