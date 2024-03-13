Instagram Flagged a Picture of Gay Dads with Baby as “Graphic” Content

- News
By John Riley on March 13, 2024 @JRileyMW
Instagram censored an image of two real-life husbands with their newborn as “sensitive” and “graphic” content.
The image was eventually restored.
Men Having Babies, a nonprofit that assists gay men in building families by pursuing surrogacy options, posted the image to promote an educational conference in Berlin in April.
But soon after the picture was posted, Instagram censored it with a black message screen that forced users to click to view the image.
“Sensitive Content,” the message screen read. “This photo may contain graphic or violent content… [or] images that some people might find upsetting.”
Later, an error message appeared on the link to the picture, which could no longer be viewed at all.
The image features a real-life couple, Sam and David, and their child Jude. The two fathers are seen nuzzling Jude with one father kissing the baby’s head. There is no graphic, violent, or sexual content in the image.
Instagram has previously allowed pictures of lesbian or heterosexual couples nuzzling babies to remain on the site without being censored.
Following action from Meta, the image was restored and now appears on the Men Having Babies Instagram account.
“We apologize as this post was labeled mistakenly and has since been corrected,” a Meta spokesperson told Metro Weekly in an email.
Ron Poole-Dayan, the executive director of Men Having Babies, told LGBTQ Nation that while there was no evidence that the photo was deliberately censored, implicit societal bias often makes people suspicious of two men who seek to raise children.
While Poole-Dayan did not expound upon the reasons for that bias, such views may be rooted in decades-old stereotypes, recently revived by anti-LGBTQ activists, that gay men are child abusers, “groomers” who are trying to recruit children to their cause, or, due to their alleged promiscuity and the lack of a mother figure, are incapable of providing a stable home for children.
“People don’t see us as natural parents,” Poole-Dayan said. “Some cannot easily forget that [gay men are] also sexual beings,” noting that some people may view the idea of two men raising children as something “threatening” or “worthy of scrutiny.”
Poole-Dayan also claimed that this instance isn’t the first time that Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, has censored images from Men Having Babies.
Poole-Dayan doesn’t know whether an automated system or human reporting caused the censorship, but also said that the image could have been erroneously tagged as “sensitive” if someone familiar with German laws outlawing surrogacy flagged or reported it.
He noted, for example, that a nearly identical image promoting a similar conference in San Francisco — where there are no laws outlawing surrogacy — was not censored.
Surrogacy and adoption aren’t available to male same-sex couples in Europe, except in the United Kingdom, and many European countries criminalize commercial surrogacy, where a woman agrees to carry a baby to term for a childless couple in exchange for compensation.
Opponents of commercial surrogacy, including anti-LGBTQ activists, traditional conservatives, and feminists, routinely argue that the practice can lead to the exploitation of poor women.
Additionally, in countries like Italy, Poland, and Hungary, there is also a backlash against LGBTQ visibility and families headed by same-sex couples, with Italy even threatening to strip away or refuse to recognize the rights of non-biological parents in same-sex unions.
Poole-Dayan noted that the bias against same-sex fathers can be found in the United States, where some insurance companies won’t cover children born via surrogacy or neonatal care for premature infants born to same-sex fathers.
“I think the bigger message, especially when it comes to Europe, is that part of our human dignity and equality is in reproductive justice,” he told LGBTQ Nation. “We are worthy of being good parents, and that it is part of our human nature, and that doesn’t change when you’re gay.”
By John Riley on February 7, 2024 @JRileyMW
Under a newly proposed Florida bill, people who make objections to more than five books or instructional materials for schools where their children are not enrolled may be charged for each objection.
The provision is included in a broader "deregulation" bill governing school operations, imposing a fee on individuals who frequently challenge books to compensate for the time, money, and effort typically spent on reviewing book challenges. It would also deter individuals from filing false complaints based on their personal tastes.
Currently, under Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law, individuals who live in any of the state's 67 counties -- regardless of whether they have children enrolled in school -- may file an objection and demand the removal of books from schools or library shelves that they believe are "sexually explicit," objectionable, or age-inappropriate for minors.
By John Riley on January 29, 2024 @JRileyMW
A lesbian couple in the United Kingdom wishing to have a baby was stunned after a doctor suggested that one of the women -- in a twist that sounds like it came out of a bad porno film -- "find a man to sleep with" in order to become pregnant.
Elissa Hillier, 32, and her wife Kaylee, 35, from Manchester, say they were left feeling "scared, disappointed, and upset" by the encounter at the Orient Road Medical Practice in Salford, England.
Hoping to discuss their options for fertility services, the women were instead met by a male doctor who appeared confused by their request and did not know how to proceed.
By John Riley on March 11, 2024 @JRileyMW
José Rolón, who has 150,000 followers on Instagram and over 500,000 followers on TikTok under the user name @nycgaydad, found himself bombarded with threats from right-wing users after conservative commentator Stew Peters tagged him in an Instagram video.
In the video, Peters called Rolón a "creep" and a "pervert homo," and called for his public execution. He also accused Rolón of "criminal sexual conduct," tagging the New York Police Department and urging them to investigate the gay widower.
"Some pervert homo has access to at least four kids around the clock all the time," Peters said, misstating the number of Rolón's children. "He can take them to drag conventions and then post the evidence, post pictures and videos of criminal sexual conduct … and somehow not end up in jail, or better yet, the gallows."
