Councilmember Resigns After Peeing on Gay Bar

A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, found a local man guilty of threatening to kill former U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Following a two-day trial, the jury found Frank Stanzione, 53, of Boynton Beach, guilty of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to kidnap or injure another person for leaving an expletive-laden message on the voicemail of the former congressman's Washington office.

According to prosecutors, Stanzione called the office from his home on January 29, 2023, and began recording a message in which he called Santos, a "fat fucking piece of shit fucker."