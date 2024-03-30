Popular Music: Spring Arts Preview 2024

The D.C. area is on track to be graced by two visits from the Indigo Girls this year, including a stint with the Fairfax Symphony at Capital One Hall and a remarkable double-bill pairing with fellow lesbian vanguard Melissa Etheridge at Wolf Trap. Wolf Trap is also the place to go for a second edition of the venue’s Out & About Festival, this year offering a new cohort of LGBTQ musical acts.

Queer artists are really, truly just about everywhere, coming to nearly every music venue in the region this season. A quick scan of the listings bears this out: There’s Donna Missal at The Atlantis, BOOMscat at Blues Alley, CMAT at DC9, XOMG Pop! at the Fillmore, Billy Gilman at Jammin Java, Mary Gauthier at Rams Head on Stage, and Mx Mundy at Songbyrd. And that’s just a quick and easy seven, with several times that number waiting in the wings for your discovery.

Of course, there are far more straight and binary artists that have varying degrees of LGBTQ appeal to consider as well, including Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena and Chris Thile at the Kennedy Center. And don’t overlook the Sinfonietta, and the unexpectedly real, or at least reel, option to take a musical sojourn to Barbieland at Jiffy Lube Live.

Let the women lead the way.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

www.930.com

Arlo Parks — With an opening set by Chloe George (3/22-23)

— With an opening set by Chloe George (3/22-23) Hot Chip — A DJ set by this eccentric British ensemble, like an alt-dance Pet Shop Boys (3/22)

— A DJ set by this eccentric British ensemble, like an alt-dance Pet Shop Boys (3/22) Unwound (3/23)

(3/23) Otoboke Beaver — Drinking Boys and Girls Choir and BRNDA serve as openers (3/24)

— Drinking Boys and Girls Choir and BRNDA serve as openers (3/24) Grouplove — Bully opens for this melodic indie-pop ensemble (3/26-27)

— Bully opens for this melodic indie-pop ensemble (3/26-27) 49 Winchester (3/29)

(3/29) Josiah & the Bonnevilles (3/30)

(3/30) Lotus — All Good presents “An Evening with” (4/5)

— All Good presents “An Evening with” (4/5) Young Fathers (4/8)

(4/8) Darcy & Jer (4/9)

(4/9) Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors (4/10)

(4/10) Smallpools & Grayscale (11/11)

(11/11) INIKO — An early Friday evening show on “The Awakening Tour” (4/12)

— An early Friday evening show on “The Awakening Tour” (4/12) Zingara — Late show with opening sets by Austeria, Gardella, and Lowcation (4/12)

— Late show with opening sets by Austeria, Gardella, and Lowcation (4/12) Lee Fields & Monophonics (4/13)

(4/13) Caroline Rose — La Force opens (4/13)

— La Force opens (4/13) Giant Rooks (4/14)

(4/14) Real Estate — Infinite Jangle Tour with opener Marina Allen (4/15)

— Infinite Jangle Tour with opener Marina Allen (4/15) Allah-Las (4/16)

(4/16) Good Kid — Sold-out show with opening set by Adan Diaz (4/17)

— Sold-out show with opening set by Adan Diaz (4/17) Scary Pockets (4/20)

(4/20) Hippie Sabotage — Daisy Guttridge and Kembe X open (4/25)

— Daisy Guttridge and Kembe X open (4/25) Teenage Fanclub (4/26)

(4/26) Priscilla Block (4/27)

(4/27) Spanish Love Songs & Oso Oso — Bill also features openers Sydney Sprague and Worry Club (4/28)

— Bill also features openers Sydney Sprague and Worry Club (4/28) Prof (5/1)

(5/1) Ra Ra Riot — Redivivus Tour (5/2)

— Redivivus Tour (5/2) Silversun Pickups (5/6)

(5/6) Holly Humberstone (5/7)

(5/7) Chicano Batman (5/8)

(5/8) Pecos & The Rooftops (5/9)

(5/9) Eyedress (5/11)

(5/11) Lords of Acid — “Make Acid Great Again Tour” (5/14)

— “Make Acid Great Again Tour” (5/14) Wild Child — Opening set by local LGBTQ+ band Oh He Dead (5/15)

— Opening set by local LGBTQ+ band Oh He Dead (5/15) Echo & The Bunnymen — “Songs to Learn and Sing” from this ’80s-minted indie-rock band (5/16)

— “Songs to Learn and Sing” from this ’80s-minted indie-rock band (5/16) Tyla (5/17)

(5/17) Parliament Funkadelic — featuring the legendary George Clinton (5/19)

— featuring the legendary George Clinton (5/19) Sierra Ferrell — Shoot For The Moon Tour (5/22)

— Shoot For The Moon Tour (5/22) Luke Hemmings (5/26-27)

(5/26-27) Prateek Kuhad (5/28)

(5/28) Sophie Ellis-Bextor — Thanks to Saltburn, “Murder on the Dancefloor” finally cracked the U.S. Hot 100 chart 22 years after its original try, and in turn this British chanteuse is finally setting sail for her debut American tour (6/3)

— Thanks to Saltburn, “Murder on the Dancefloor” finally cracked the U.S. Hot 100 chart 22 years after its original try, and in turn this British chanteuse is finally setting sail for her debut American tour (6/3) X Ambassadors — “Townie: North American Tour” (6/4)

— “Townie: North American Tour” (6/4) G Flip — Florrie opens both nights (6/5-6)

— Florrie opens both nights (6/5-6) Nation of Language (6/16)

(6/16) Camera Obscura — A night of music by bands with names inspired by photography, including an opening set by Photo Ops (6/19)

— A night of music by bands with names inspired by photography, including an opening set by Photo Ops (6/19) The Dresden Dolls — Any day now we’ll likely be graced with new music from the quirky dark cabaret duo of singing pianist Amanda Palmer and drummer Brian Viglione, both longtime LGBTQ allies who have reunited after all these years (6/14)

— Any day now we’ll likely be graced with new music from the quirky dark cabaret duo of singing pianist Amanda Palmer and drummer Brian Viglione, both longtime LGBTQ allies who have reunited after all these years (6/14) Ted Leo and the Pharmacists — “Shake The Sheets 20th Anniversary” (6/20)

— “Shake The Sheets 20th Anniversary” (6/20) The Hold Steady (6/21-23)

(6/21-23) PVRIS — This queer indie-pop American duo gives an early send off to Pride month with an all-LGBTQ concert with opening sets by Pale Waves, the also queer woman-fronted indie-rock British band, and Bruses, the rising alt-Latina artist originally from Mexico (6/26)

— This queer indie-pop American duo gives an early send off to Pride month with an all-LGBTQ concert with opening sets by Pale Waves, the also queer woman-fronted indie-rock British band, and Bruses, the rising alt-Latina artist originally from Mexico (6/26) of Montreal (7/1)

(7/1) Charley Crockett — “$10 Cowboy Tour” (7/17-18)

— “$10 Cowboy Tour” (7/17-18) The Hives (7/20)

(7/20) Ben Howard (7/21)

(7/21) Caspian & And So I Watch You From Afar (8/1)

(8/1) Something Corporate — “Out of Office Tour 2024” (8/22)

— “Out of Office Tour 2024” (8/22) All Time Low — A sold-out intimate show on the eve of the band’s stop at Merriweather (8/23)

— A sold-out intimate show on the eve of the band’s stop at Merriweather (8/23) Peter Hook & The Light — The founding former bassist of New Order (9/1)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.ampbystrathmore.com

Dervish — Iconic Irish folk ensemble performs a full week after St. Patrick’s Day to keep spirits bright and green (3/24)

— Iconic Irish folk ensemble performs a full week after St. Patrick’s Day to keep spirits bright and green (3/24) AIR: Marty Risemberg — Local drummer, percussionist, composer, and educator known for work in groups including Swansong and Project Locrea performs original compositions blending electronic sounds with jazz-inspired rhythms as one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (3/27)

— Local drummer, percussionist, composer, and educator known for work in groups including Swansong and Project Locrea performs original compositions blending electronic sounds with jazz-inspired rhythms as one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (3/27) Susan Werner — The queer Chicago-based singer-songwriter is more innovative and versatile, not to mention talented and charming, than most of her contemporaries (4/4)

— The queer Chicago-based singer-songwriter is more innovative and versatile, not to mention talented and charming, than most of her contemporaries (4/4) Stacey Kent — Grammy-nominated multilingual jazz singer (4/5)

— Grammy-nominated multilingual jazz singer (4/5) Alice Gerrard — Pioneering Americana and bluegrass singer-songwriter tours in support of last year’s strong collection of mostly original songs Sun to Sun (4/6)

— Pioneering Americana and bluegrass singer-songwriter tours in support of last year’s strong collection of mostly original songs Sun to Sun (4/6) AIR: Parker Speirs — Guitarist well-versed in multiple styles, from jazz to rock, is another 2024 Strathmore Artist in Residence (4/10, 4/24)

— Guitarist well-versed in multiple styles, from jazz to rock, is another 2024 Strathmore Artist in Residence (4/10, 4/24) WoCo Fest 2024: Evolve! — D.C.’s dazzling “queer pop” purveyor Be Steadwell helps kick off an eclectic three-day festival celebrating music by women and gender-marginalized composers, produced by Boulanger Initiative and co-presented by Strathmore with evening performances at the organization’s AMP venue at Pike & Rose. Friday night offers an all-local lineup including Steadwell, Arco&Aire, bandoneon-and-cello duo Thalea Quartet, Tallā Rouge, Amanda Gookin, the National Philharmonic Youth Mentorship Program, and Washington Master Chorale. It’s followed by Saturday activities at The Mansion at Strathmore including an interactive sound installation, live composer workshops, discussions with artists, composers, and scholars, an area for exhibitors and merchants, and on-site food trucks. The festival closes late Sunday afternoon with a performance by four-time Grammy-winning jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington and her project New Standards (4/12-14)

— D.C.’s dazzling “queer pop” purveyor Be Steadwell helps kick off an eclectic three-day festival celebrating music by women and gender-marginalized composers, produced by Boulanger Initiative and co-presented by Strathmore with evening performances at the organization’s AMP venue at Pike & Rose. Friday night offers an all-local lineup including Steadwell, Arco&Aire, bandoneon-and-cello duo Thalea Quartet, Tallā Rouge, Amanda Gookin, the National Philharmonic Youth Mentorship Program, and Washington Master Chorale. It’s followed by Saturday activities at The Mansion at Strathmore including an interactive sound installation, live composer workshops, discussions with artists, composers, and scholars, an area for exhibitors and merchants, and on-site food trucks. The festival closes late Sunday afternoon with a performance by four-time Grammy-winning jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington and her project New Standards (4/12-14) The Alaya Project — Carnatic Indian and contemporary jazz trio (4/26)

— Carnatic Indian and contemporary jazz trio (4/26) Alex Cuba — A two-time Juno Award winner in the aughts who won the 2010 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist, this Cuban-Canadian artist has continued to rack up awards including the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Mendó (5/5)

— A two-time Juno Award winner in the aughts who won the 2010 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist, this Cuban-Canadian artist has continued to rack up awards including the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Mendó (5/5) AIR: Snehesh Nag — A performer of Indian ragas on sitar and tabla and a 2024 Strathmore Artist in Residence (5/8, 5/22)

— A performer of Indian ragas on sitar and tabla and a 2024 Strathmore Artist in Residence (5/8, 5/22) Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom — Jazz sextet led by queer drummer, composer, and educator tours in support of the band’s most recent release Glitter Wolf (5/10)

— Jazz sextet led by queer drummer, composer, and educator tours in support of the band’s most recent release Glitter Wolf (5/10) Ariel Posen — Rock guitarist with rootsy vibe (5/16)

— Rock guitarist with rootsy vibe (5/16) Tray Wellington Band — High-energy acoustic progressive bluegrass (6/6)

— High-energy acoustic progressive bluegrass (6/6) Kyshona — A deft lyricist and versatile composer blending folk, rock, and R&B, this artist styles herself as “[channeling] her soulful voice in relentless pursuit of the healing power of song” (6/7)

— A deft lyricist and versatile composer blending folk, rock, and R&B, this artist styles herself as “[channeling] her soulful voice in relentless pursuit of the healing power of song” (6/7) AIR: Kaiyla Gross — This rising star in D.C. theater who’s been seen on stage in recent years at Signature, Olney, Folger, and Ford’s shows off her vocal talent and budding songwriting efforts as part of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence program (6/12, 6/26)

— This rising star in D.C. theater who’s been seen on stage in recent years at Signature, Olney, Folger, and Ford’s shows off her vocal talent and budding songwriting efforts as part of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence program (6/12, 6/26) Veronneau’s Blue Tapestry — The local husband-and-wife duo of vocalist Lynn Veronneau and guitarist Ken Avis present a new show paying tribute to Joni Mitchell’s Blue and Carole King’s Tapestry, two landmark albums released in 1971 that spotlighted women as composers and performers and telling their stories in their own words (6/23)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

877-435-9849

www.theanthemdc.com

LANY — Junior Varsity and Conor Burns join for a stop on indie electro-popster’s “a beautiful blur: the world tour 2024” (4/8)

— Junior Varsity and Conor Burns join for a stop on indie electro-popster’s “a beautiful blur: the world tour 2024” (4/8) girl in red — First Night Sold Out, Second Night Added on the “Doing It Again World Tour!” (4/20-21)

— First Night Sold Out, Second Night Added on the “Doing It Again World Tour!” (4/20-21) Laufey — “Bewitched: The Goddess Tour” (4/25)

— “Bewitched: The Goddess Tour” (4/25) The Black Crowes — ’90s-minted indie-rockers return with a “Happiness Bastards Tour 24” (4/30)

— ’90s-minted indie-rockers return with a “Happiness Bastards Tour 24” (4/30) Jacob Collier — “DJESSE Vol. 4 North America Tour” with opening set from “Somebody That You Used to Know” aka Kimbra (5/1)

— “DJESSE Vol. 4 North America Tour” with opening set from “Somebody That You Used to Know” aka Kimbra (5/1) Belle & Sebastian — The Weather Station open for brooding Scottish rockers (5/2)

— The Weather Station open for brooding Scottish rockers (5/2) Hatsune Miku — The weird digital anime world of Miku Expo 2024 (5/5)

— The weird digital anime world of Miku Expo 2024 (5/5) The Decemberists — The brainy rock eccentric rock collective from Portland, Ore. return (5/10)

— The brainy rock eccentric rock collective from Portland, Ore. return (5/10) Lizzy McAlpine — First Show Sold Out, Second Show Added! (6/11-12)

— First Show Sold Out, Second Show Added! (6/11-12) Bleachers — Samia opens for a show from the band fronted by Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s right-hand songwriting man (6/14)

— Samia opens for a show from the band fronted by Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s right-hand songwriting man (6/14) Future Islands — Baltimore-based indie-rockers make their return (6/23)

— Baltimore-based indie-rockers make their return (6/23) Totally Tubular Festival — A brassy celebration with some of pop music’s most famous big horn blowers, including Thomas Dolby, Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins, Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, and The Plimsouls (7/14)

— A brassy celebration with some of pop music’s most famous big horn blowers, including Thomas Dolby, Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins, Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, and The Plimsouls (7/14) Faye Webster (7/24)

(7/24) Iron & Wine — “Light Verse 2024 Tour” from the acoustic troubadour (8/9)

— “Light Verse 2024 Tour” from the acoustic troubadour (8/9) Tate McRae — Presley Regier opens (8/13)

— Presley Regier opens (8/13) Primus + Coheed and Cambria (8/14)

(8/14) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Australian rockers with an opening set by another band with a poultry-inspired name: Geese (8/15)

— Australian rockers with an opening set by another band with a poultry-inspired name: Geese (8/15) Goth Babe w/The Aces (9/6)

(9/6) PJ Harvey — The indie artist will perform “An Evening With” acoustic solo set (9/11)

— The indie artist will perform “An Evening With” acoustic solo set (9/11) Sigur Ros with The Wordless Orchestra — Gay singer-songwriter Jonsi returns to his eccentric roots with his fellow Icelandic bandmates (9/25)

— Gay singer-songwriter Jonsi returns to his eccentric roots with his fellow Icelandic bandmates (9/25) Keane — British melodic alt-pop band haven’t become a mega-popular stadium sensation like Coldplay, yet they’re popular enough to pack in 6,000 fans for a rare show in D.C. (9/26)

THE ATLANTIS

2047 9th St. NW

202-579-9950

www.theatlantis.com

Donna Missal — An intimate show with the bisexual indie-rocker from New Jersey, supported by opening act Banoffee (3/23)

— An intimate show with the bisexual indie-rocker from New Jersey, supported by opening act Banoffee (3/23) Dylan Gossett (3/24)

(3/24) I Dont Know How But They Found Me — “Gloomtown Tour” (3/25)

— “Gloomtown Tour” (3/25) The Rural Alberta Advantage (3/26)

(3/26) Hailey Whitters — “Can’t Tie’r Down Tour” with Lauren Watkins opening (3/28)

— “Can’t Tie’r Down Tour” with Lauren Watkins opening (3/28) Jamming Offline with Caleb Hearon and Annie DiRusso — The duo will be joined by local drag artist Bombalicious Eklaver (3/29)

— The duo will be joined by local drag artist Bombalicious Eklaver (3/29) Deep Dive Live: Jeff Draco, Cinema Hearts, Rock Creek Kings — A showcase of up-and-coming local and regional acts, part of D.D.L., a new, recurring series at the Atlantis (3/30)

— A showcase of up-and-coming local and regional acts, part of D.D.L., a new, recurring series at the Atlantis (3/30) Erika De Casier (3/31)

(3/31) San Fermin — The cinematically inspired indie collective swings back through town for a small show (4/2)

— The cinematically inspired indie collective swings back through town for a small show (4/2) Priya Ragu (4/3)

(4/3) Juelz — Pluko, Joel Cruz, SSOS open (4/5)

— Pluko, Joel Cruz, SSOS open (4/5) Charlotte Sands — “can we start over tour” (4/6)

— “can we start over tour” (4/6) The Strumbellas (4/7)

(4/7) Nascar Aloe — Emotional Xan, Dirty Butt, and Oddly Shrugs open (4/9)

— Emotional Xan, Dirty Butt, and Oddly Shrugs open (4/9) Sir Chloe — First Night Sold Out, Second Night Added (4/10-11)

— First Night Sold Out, Second Night Added (4/10-11) Coco (4/12)

(4/12) The Motet (4/13)

(4/13) Yola — Two sold-out shows (4/15-16)

— Two sold-out shows (4/15-16) Drop Nineteens (4/17)

(4/17) Arm’s Length (4/18)

(4/18) Taylor Acorn — “Good Enough Tour” with World’s First Cinema (4/19)

— “Good Enough Tour” with World’s First Cinema (4/19) Games We Play — House Parties and Zoe Ko are supporting acts (4/24)

— House Parties and Zoe Ko are supporting acts (4/24) Alice Merton (5/6)

(5/6) Jukebox the Ghost — “Let Live & Let Ghosts” series of “3 Albums! 3 Nights!” by the D.C.-minted indie-pop band (5/8-10)

— “Let Live & Let Ghosts” series of “3 Albums! 3 Nights!” by the D.C.-minted indie-pop band (5/8-10) Alexander Stewart — “the bleeding hearts tour” (5/16)

— “the bleeding hearts tour” (5/16) Mannequin Pussy — Two sold-out nights with support from Soul Glo (5/17-18)

— Two sold-out nights with support from Soul Glo (5/17-18) Buck Meek (5/31)

(5/31) Boeckner (6/14)

(6/14) Medium Build (6/19)

(6/19) Trousdale (6/25)

(6/25) Middle Kids (6/30-7/1)

(6/30-7/1) TimaLikesMusic (7/6)

(7/6) November Ultra (7/20)

(7/20) All Time Low (8/22)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

Music from the Crooked Road — A 20th anniversary celebration of southwest Virginia’s “heritage music trail” featuring old-time dance band New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, dynamic Appalachian trio the Blue Ridge Girls, and old-time country duo Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small (3/23)

— A 20th anniversary celebration of southwest Virginia’s “heritage music trail” featuring old-time dance band New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, dynamic Appalachian trio the Blue Ridge Girls, and old-time country duo Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small (3/23) Rick Wakeman — Iconic rock keyboardist performs a special solo concert filled with classic Yes songs and other favorites (3/27-28)

— Iconic rock keyboardist performs a special solo concert filled with classic Yes songs and other favorites (3/27-28) Black Opry Revue — A collective honoring the significant but often overlooked contributions of Black artists to the genres of country, blues, folk, and Americana and featuring Sug Daniels, Roberta Lea, Tylar Bryant, Rachel Maxann, and Grace Givertz (3/29)

— A collective honoring the significant but often overlooked contributions of Black artists to the genres of country, blues, folk, and Americana and featuring Sug Daniels, Roberta Lea, Tylar Bryant, Rachel Maxann, and Grace Givertz (3/29) Andy Shauf (3/30)

(3/30) Bandhouse Gigs — Tribute to Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits (4/6-7)

— Tribute to Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits (4/6-7) Richard Thompson — “Ship to Shore Tour 2024” (4/11)

— “Ship to Shore Tour 2024” (4/11) Shawn Colvin, KT Tunstall — Two indie pop artists perform “An Evening With,” together on stage (4/12)

— Two indie pop artists perform “An Evening With,” together on stage (4/12) Linda Eder (5/5)

BETHESDA THEATER

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda, Md.

240-330-4500

www.bethesdatheater.com

Just Fine — Mary J. Blige Tribute Show hosted by Big O of Double O Ent (3/29)

— Mary J. Blige Tribute Show hosted by Big O of Double O Ent (3/29) Keiko Matsui (3/30)

(3/30) Remembering Marvin 40 Years Later — A Marvin Gaye Tribute featuring a performance by Shelton Cornelius Price (4/5)

— A Marvin Gaye Tribute featuring a performance by Shelton Cornelius Price (4/5) Regina Belle (4/6)

(4/6) Algebra Blessett — “Birthday Celebration” (4/12)

— “Birthday Celebration” (4/12) The Karen Linette Experience (4/13)

(4/13) Luther Re-Lives — Another toast to Luther Vandross and the late R&B crooner’s April birthday with performances re-creating the live sound of Vandross by William “Smooth” Wardlaw and company (4/19)

— Another toast to Luther Vandross and the late R&B crooner’s April birthday with performances re-creating the live sound of Vandross by William “Smooth” Wardlaw and company (4/19) We Are One X-Perience — “Honoring Maze featuring Frankie Beverly” (4/28)

— “Honoring Maze featuring Frankie Beverly” (4/28) Trouble Funk — The iconic go-go band performs as the headliner of “Big Tony’s 64th Birthday Celebration,” with the promise of “special celebrity guests to be announced” (5/4)

— The iconic go-go band performs as the headliner of “Big Tony’s 64th Birthday Celebration,” with the promise of “special celebrity guests to be announced” (5/4) Newmyer Flyer — “The Songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David” (5/4)

— “The Songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David” (5/4) The Kim Michelle Experience — A “Tribute and 50th Birthday Celebration” for Ms. Kim, dubbed “The Queen of Go-Go” (6/1)

— A “Tribute and 50th Birthday Celebration” for Ms. Kim, dubbed “The Queen of Go-Go” (6/1) Sticky Fingers — “A Night of the Rolling Stones,” focused on the iconic group’s classic 1971 album of the same name and performed by six of D.C.’s leading ladies of rock, pop, and blues accompanied by a full band (6/2)

— “A Night of the Rolling Stones,” focused on the iconic group’s classic 1971 album of the same name and performed by six of D.C.’s leading ladies of rock, pop, and blues accompanied by a full band (6/2) All-Star Purple Party Tribute to Prince — Junie Henderson impersonates and performs as the late Prince in a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain (6/7)

— Junie Henderson impersonates and performs as the late Prince in a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain (6/7) Summer Jam at Watkins Glen 1973 — A tribute to a one-day festival held over 50 years ago in New York with tribute bands performing hits from the legendary acts they honor, including Burt The Dirt (The Band), The Allman Others Band (The Allman Brothers), and Better Off Dead (The Grateful Dead) (7/12)

— A tribute to a one-day festival held over 50 years ago in New York with tribute bands performing hits from the legendary acts they honor, including Burt The Dirt (The Band), The Allman Others Band (The Allman Brothers), and Better Off Dead (The Grateful Dead) (7/12) Sugar Bear’s Birthday Bash — Including a live performance of the legendary go-go band EU led by Sugar (7/26)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Oleta Adams — The ’80s-minted R&B hitmaker (3/23)

— The ’80s-minted R&B hitmaker (3/23) The Zombies — Original British Invasion band with support from Wendy Colonna (3/27)

— Original British Invasion band with support from Wendy Colonna (3/27) Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives — Wyatt Ellis supports (3/28)

— Wyatt Ellis supports (3/28) Johnnie Steele & The STEELE4REAL Band — “Johnnie grew up in Alexandria, so let’s join him for a big reunion,” reads the gig flier (3/29)

— “Johnnie grew up in Alexandria, so let’s join him for a big reunion,” reads the gig flier (3/29) Raul Malo — The Mavericks frontman on a solo outing with support from Seth Walker (3/30)

— The Mavericks frontman on a solo outing with support from Seth Walker (3/30) Average White Band — Three back-to-back-to-back nights on “A Funk Finale: Farewell Tour 2024” (4/5-7)

— Three back-to-back-to-back nights on “A Funk Finale: Farewell Tour 2024” (4/5-7) Leo Kottke (4/14)

(4/14) Steep Canyon Rangers (4/20)

(4/20) SGGL — A night with Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin, & Lille (4/21)

— A night with Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin, & Lille (4/21) Brandy Clark — The sweet and sensitive lesbian country crooner and newly crowned Grammy winner sways through town with opener SistaStrings (4/25)

— The sweet and sensitive lesbian country crooner and newly crowned Grammy winner sways through town with opener SistaStrings (4/25) The Stylistics (4/26)

(4/26) B.J. The Chicago Kid — A stop on The Gravy Tour (4/27)

— A stop on The Gravy Tour (4/27) Take 6 (4/28)

(4/28) Al Stewart — A performance with Stewart’s band The Empty Pockets (5/2)

— A performance with Stewart’s band The Empty Pockets (5/2) Al Di Meola Electric Band — “The Guitar Event of the Year” (5/3)

— “The Guitar Event of the Year” (5/3) Madeleine Peyroux — Joy Clark opens for this contemporary jazz chanteuse (5/5)

— Joy Clark opens for this contemporary jazz chanteuse (5/5) Vienna Teng — Jean Roche opens (5/8)

— Jean Roche opens (5/8) 10,000 Maniacs (5/10)

(5/10) The Longest Johns — The Voyage Tour ’24, with support from Sean Dagher (5/11-12)

— The Voyage Tour ’24, with support from Sean Dagher (5/11-12) Stanley Clarke N 4EVER (5/13)

(5/13) David Sanborn (5/15)

(5/15) Bodeans (5/17)

(5/17) The Sun Ra Arkestra — “100th Birthday Celebration for Maestro Marshall Allen” (5/19)

— “100th Birthday Celebration for Maestro Marshall Allen” (5/19) Leonid & Friends (5/20)

(5/20) Lucero — William Matheny provides support (5/21)

— William Matheny provides support (5/21) Ruth Moody — The Wailin’ Jennys member on a solo outing (5/23)

— The Wailin’ Jennys member on a solo outing (5/23) Chante’ Moore — A sold-out show (5/24)

— A sold-out show (5/24) Walter Beasley (5/25)

(5/25) Maggie Rose — Charmingly understated Maryland-reared indie-folk/pop artist swings through her home region on the “No One Gets Out Alive Tour 2024” (5/26)

— Charmingly understated Maryland-reared indie-folk/pop artist swings through her home region on the “No One Gets Out Alive Tour 2024” (5/26) The Manhattans — featuring Gerald Alston (5/31)

— featuring Gerald Alston (5/31) The Smithereens — A show with “special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw” (6/1)

— A show with “special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw” (6/1) The Allman Betts Band — J.D. Simo supports on the “King Crawler American Tour 2024” (6/4)

— J.D. Simo supports on the “King Crawler American Tour 2024” (6/4) Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (6/8)

(6/8) John Hiatt — “An Acoustic Evening” with support by Rebecca Porter (6/10)

— “An Acoustic Evening” with support by Rebecca Porter (6/10) The Turtles: Happy Together Tour 2024 — A big reunion-style show with Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills (6/11)

— A big reunion-style show with Jay & The Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills (6/11) Eric Benet (6/12)

(6/12) Marc Cohn — After all these years, crooner is still getting good mileage out of his “Walking in Memphis (6/13)

— After all these years, crooner is still getting good mileage out of his “Walking in Memphis (6/13) Asleep at the Wheel — “Happy Trails Tour” (6/14)

— “Happy Trails Tour” (6/14) Judy Collins — Oakland Rain supports the legend, still out there doing it (6/22)

— Oakland Rain supports the legend, still out there doing it (6/22) Christian de Mesones — Smooth jazz purveyor behind “Big New York” and known for his “smooth grooves and funky soul with a Latin flair” (6/23)

— Smooth jazz purveyor behind “Big New York” and known for his “smooth grooves and funky soul with a Latin flair” (6/23) The Wallflowers — Jakob “aka son of Bob” Dylan brings his band to town for a two-night-run to kick off the week before the 4th (6/24-25)

— Jakob “aka son of Bob” Dylan brings his band to town for a two-night-run to kick off the week before the 4th (6/24-25) Three Dog Night — One of the biggest hitmakers of the ’70s(7/3)

— One of the biggest hitmakers of the ’70s(7/3) Los Lobos — 50th Anniversary w/Chad Hollister & Primo (7/10)

— 50th Anniversary w/Chad Hollister & Primo (7/10) Tab Benoit & Anders Osborne — “I Hear Thunder 2024 Tour with special guest Mike Zito” (7/18)

— “I Hear Thunder 2024 Tour with special guest Mike Zito” (7/18) The Bacon Brothers — Two nights of the “Freestanding Tour with Cindy Alexander” (7/19-20)

— Two nights of the “Freestanding Tour with Cindy Alexander” (7/19-20) Kamasi Washington — “Fearless Movement: North America Tour 2024” (7/31)

— “Fearless Movement: North America Tour 2024” (7/31) Robert Earl Keen (8/7-8)

(8/7-8) 1964: The Tribute (8/10)

(8/10) Jon B. (8/16-17)

(8/16-17) Kim Waters (8/24)

(8/24) Dweezil Zappa — Paying tribute to his late father and two of his hit albums with “Celebrating 50 Years of Apostrophe(*) and Roxy & Elsewhere” (9/5)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Girlschool — The “longest-running all-female rock band from the U.K.,” still active 45 years after they formed as part of the ’70s heavy metal scene (3/28)

— The “longest-running all-female rock band from the U.K.,” still active 45 years after they formed as part of the ’70s heavy metal scene (3/28) The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis — The D.C.-based instrumental trio, comprised of two former members of Fugazi, have teamed up with Downbeat Magazine‘s 2023 Jazz Saxophonist of the Year to make a full record’s worth of new and original tunes (3/29)

— The D.C.-based instrumental trio, comprised of two former members of Fugazi, have teamed up with Downbeat Magazine‘s 2023 Jazz Saxophonist of the Year to make a full record’s worth of new and original tunes (3/29) Twin Tribes — Support from Urban Heat and Dancing Plaque (4/4)

— Support from Urban Heat and Dancing Plaque (4/4) Ekko Astral — With Bacchae and Pure Adult (4/5)

— With Bacchae and Pure Adult (4/5) Darkest Hour — D.C. band has been characterized as a hardecore punk/death metal hybrid, and they’ll be joined for a hometown show by openers I Am, Filth Is Eternal, and Somnuri (4/6)

— D.C. band has been characterized as a hardecore punk/death metal hybrid, and they’ll be joined for a hometown show by openers I Am, Filth Is Eternal, and Somnuri (4/6) Marco Benevento — A member of the popular Grateful Dead tribute band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, this jazzy jam band-oriented and rock-rooted keyboardist tours in support of his latest album, a self-titled collection exploring what has been called a “psych funk rabbit hole”; the Ghost Funk Orchestra opens (4/12)

— A member of the popular Grateful Dead tribute band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, this jazzy jam band-oriented and rock-rooted keyboardist tours in support of his latest album, a self-titled collection exploring what has been called a “psych funk rabbit hole”; the Ghost Funk Orchestra opens (4/12) The Feelies — The ’70s-minted alt-rock group that influenced everyone from R.E.M. to Weezer returns with the newly releasedSome Kinda Love, their first-ever live album(4/13)

— The ’70s-minted alt-rock group that influenced everyone from R.E.M. to Weezer returns with the newly releasedSome Kinda Love, their first-ever live album(4/13) Yasmin Williams and Dior Ashley Brown — The union United Musicians and Allied Workers has organized this concert to raise awareness and advocacy for the Living Wage for Musicians Act, a bill introduced in Congress by Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman that would establish a new streaming royalty to help artists sustain their careers(4/16)

— The union United Musicians and Allied Workers has organized this concert to raise awareness and advocacy for the Living Wage for Musicians Act, a bill introduced in Congress by Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman that would establish a new streaming royalty to help artists sustain their careers(4/16) CSS — This quirky Brazilian electro-pop dance collective, a sensational live act, has reunited after a decade-long hiatus to give it all one last hurrah for the “20 Year Anniversary Tour” (5/3)

— This quirky Brazilian electro-pop dance collective, a sensational live act, has reunited after a decade-long hiatus to give it all one last hurrah for the “20 Year Anniversary Tour” (5/3) Chastity Belt — Charlotte Cornfield opens for this feminist trio that has become known, per official bio, for their “lush intertwining guitars, meticulous rhythms, [and] a careful balance of melancholy and optimism” (5/4)

— Charlotte Cornfield opens for this feminist trio that has become known, per official bio, for their “lush intertwining guitars, meticulous rhythms, [and] a careful balance of melancholy and optimism” (5/4) Cloud Nothings (5/10)

(5/10) Guitar Wolf — Opening sets by Hans Condor and Foul Swoops (5/16)

— Opening sets by Hans Condor and Foul Swoops (5/16) The Goons — HR Band, Supreme Commander, and RDX open (5/17)

— HR Band, Supreme Commander, and RDX open (5/17) Motherfolk, Kevin Devine (5/22)

(5/22) Shannon and the Clams (6/1)

(6/1) The Raveonettes — The Danish duo celebrates the 22nd anniversary of Whip It On!, the debut set, full of their signature boy/girl harmonies and classic pop-rock sound, that placed them squarely in the new garage rock movement of the early aughts right alongside The Strokies and The White Stripes (6/12)

— The Danish duo celebrates the 22nd anniversary of Whip It On!, the debut set, full of their signature boy/girl harmonies and classic pop-rock sound, that placed them squarely in the new garage rock movement of the early aughts right alongside The Strokies and The White Stripes (6/12) Chameleons — The veteran British post-punk band has reunited to celebrate their musical heyday, and specifically their third set, 1986’s Strange Times, which they’ll perform in its entirety (8/17)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-337-4141

www.bluesalley.com

Stanley Jordan: Stanley Plays The Dead — A frequent guest on tour with the Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh inspired this jazz guitarist to launch his own Dead tribute band. As Clark has put it, “We’re adding more jazz elements, while keeping the original musical feel and the trippy vibe [along with] the spirit of openness and belongingness that this music brings about” (4/4)

— A frequent guest on tour with the Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh inspired this jazz guitarist to launch his own Dead tribute band. As Clark has put it, “We’re adding more jazz elements, while keeping the original musical feel and the trippy vibe [along with] the spirit of openness and belongingness that this music brings about” (4/4) International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winners — This series offers an early toast to the First Lady of Song and what would have been her 107th birthday on April 25, and in advance of the planned April 20 announcement of the 2024 winner, with concerts by this year’s judges and also solo concerts by past winners, including: Lucy Wijnands — The 2021 winner, a 26-year-old Kansas City-raised, New York-based vocalist, will perform “a very special Ella Fitzgerald Tribute” with her father, master stride pianist Bram Wijnands (4/15); Julia Danielle — The 2022 winner is a Chicago-based up-and-coming vocalist, educator, and composer and recent graduate of DePaul University (4/16); April Varner Quartet — The reigning 2023 winner is a 26-year-old New York-based vocalist and composer who recently earned her master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music (4/17); Alyssa Allgood — The inaugural competition winner from 2017 is a Chicago-based artist whose performance doubles as a Record Release celebration for her newly released fourth album From Here (4/29); and New York Voices — This year’s competition judges comprise this quartet, and they’ll assemble for a string of concerts also marking the outfit’s 30th anniversary to “Sing the Ella Fitzgerald Great American Songbook” (4/18-20)

— This series offers an early toast to the First Lady of Song and what would have been her 107th birthday on April 25, and in advance of the planned April 20 announcement of the 2024 winner, with concerts by this year’s judges and also solo concerts by past winners, including: — The 2021 winner, a 26-year-old Kansas City-raised, New York-based vocalist, will perform “a very special Ella Fitzgerald Tribute” with her father, master stride pianist Bram Wijnands (4/15); — The 2022 winner is a Chicago-based up-and-coming vocalist, educator, and composer and recent graduate of DePaul University (4/16); — The reigning 2023 winner is a 26-year-old New York-based vocalist and composer who recently earned her master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music (4/17); — The inaugural competition winner from 2017 is a Chicago-based artist whose performance doubles as a Record Release celebration for her newly released fourth album From Here (4/29); and — This year’s competition judges comprise this quartet, and they’ll assemble for a string of concerts also marking the outfit’s 30th anniversary to “Sing the Ella Fitzgerald Great American Songbook” (4/18-20) Lena Seikaly — On the eve of Ella Fitzgerald’s birthday, this standout D.C. jazz singer performs “Favorites from Ella Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook” (4/24)

— On the eve of Ella Fitzgerald’s birthday, this standout D.C. jazz singer performs “Favorites from Ella Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook” (4/24) BOOMscat — “The Peace and Body Roll Duo” of keyboardist/drummer/producer Asha Santee and vocalist/songwriter Jennifer Patience Rowe, regulars at area Pride events, return to Blues Alley for another show this season (6/5)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Zach Bryan — “The Quittin Time Tour” with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner (3/25)

— “The Quittin Time Tour” with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner (3/25) Nicki Minaj — “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” (4/1)

— “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” (4/1) Bad Bunny — “Most Wanted Tour” (4/9)

— “Most Wanted Tour” (4/9) Aventura — Romeo Santos, or the “King of Bachata,” has reunited with his old bandmates in this pioneering bachata group (5/26)

— Romeo Santos, or the “King of Bachata,” has reunited with his old bandmates in this pioneering bachata group (5/26) Diljit Dosanjh — Punjabi music star and global sensation, out on his “Dit-Luminati Tour” (5/28)

— Punjabi music star and global sensation, out on his “Dit-Luminati Tour” (5/28) Peso Pluma — “Exodo Tour” (6/10)

— “Exodo Tour” (6/10) FEID — “FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024” (6/20)

— “FerxxoCalipsis Tour 2024” (6/20) Chris Brown — “11:11 Tour” with special guest Muni Long (7/2-3)

— “11:11 Tour” with special guest Muni Long (7/2-3) Janet Jackson w/Nelly — “Together Again” (7/12)

— “Together Again” (7/12) Kid Cudi — “Insano: Engage The Rage World Tour” with support from Pusha T, Earthgang (7/13)

— “Insano: Engage The Rage World Tour” with support from Pusha T, Earthgang (7/13) Olivia Rodrigo — “GUTS World Tour” with special guest PinkPantheress (7/20)

— “GUTS World Tour” with special guest PinkPantheress (7/20) IU — K-pop star drops by on the six-date “HER World Tour Concert” (7/22)

— K-pop star drops by on the six-date “HER World Tour Concert” (7/22) blink-182 — “One More Time Tour” with special guest Pierce The Veil (7/27)

— “One More Time Tour” with special guest Pierce The Veil (7/27) AJR — “The Maybe Man Tour” (8/2)

— “The Maybe Man Tour” (8/2) Jennifer Lopez — “This Is Me…Now: The Tour” (8/14)

— “This Is Me…Now: The Tour” (8/14) Usher — “Past Present Future” (8/20-21)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

Full Moon Fever — A Tribute to Tom Petty (3/30)

— A Tribute to Tom Petty (3/30) Colin Hay (4/4)

(4/4) Rodrigo y Gabriela (4/25)

(4/25) Matteo Bocelli — The 25-year-old singer-songwriter son of operatic tenor Andrea (4/26)

— The 25-year-old singer-songwriter son of operatic tenor Andrea (4/26) Get The Led Out — “A Celebration of ‘The Mighty Zep'” (5/1)

— “A Celebration of ‘The Mighty Zep'” (5/1) Rumours — “The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute” (5/3)

— “The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute” (5/3) Indigo Girls — with the Fairfax Symphony (5/11)

— with the Fairfax Symphony (5/11) Satisfaction — “The International Rolling Stones Tribute” (5/24)

— “The International Rolling Stones Tribute” (5/24) Silvestre Dangond — “Ta Malo USA Tour” (5/24)

— “Ta Malo USA Tour” (5/24) Eslabon Armado (5/26)

(5/26) Natalia Jimenez — “Antologia 20 Anos Tour” (6/7)

— “Antologia 20 Anos Tour” (6/7) Killer Queen — “ A Tribute to Queen ft. Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury” (7/2)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D ST. NW

202-628-4780

www.dar.org

Heilung — Experimental Germanic folk music collective produce what they’ve described as “amplified history from early medieval northern Europe,” drawing on the known music and lyrics from the region between one and two millennia ago (4/17)

— Experimental Germanic folk music collective produce what they’ve described as “amplified history from early medieval northern Europe,” drawing on the known music and lyrics from the region between one and two millennia ago (4/17) John Mellencamp — The roots rock hitmaker from the ’70s and ’80s tours in support of Orpheus Descending, his critically lauded 25th studio album released this past fall (4/18)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.club

Fulton Lee — A purveyor of “bubblegum funk” performs two shows (3/25, 3/27)

— A purveyor of “bubblegum funk” performs two shows (3/25, 3/27) Bendigo Fletcher — A Louisville, Ky.-based psychedelic-tipped country/rock band (3/26)

— A Louisville, Ky.-based psychedelic-tipped country/rock band (3/26) The Vices — A new “garage pop” band from the Netherlands whose music has been described “as a love child between Cage The Elephant and The Strokes” (4/6)

— A new “garage pop” band from the Netherlands whose music has been described “as a love child between Cage The Elephant and The Strokes” (4/6) CMAT — A stage name comprised of the initials of this openly bisexual folk-country artist from Ireland, born Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, tours in support of Crazymad, for Me, her sophomore set released last fall (4/7)

— A stage name comprised of the initials of this openly bisexual folk-country artist from Ireland, born Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, tours in support of Crazymad, for Me, her sophomore set released last fall (4/7) Hans Williams — An up-and-comer with a beautiful way of song (4/23)

— An up-and-comer with a beautiful way of song (4/23) Aaron Lee Tasjan — Extraordinary artist known for what has been called his “sonic amalgam of vintage pop, ’90s Anglophilia, glam, and 21st Century psychedelia” (4/27)

— Extraordinary artist known for what has been called his “sonic amalgam of vintage pop, ’90s Anglophilia, glam, and 21st Century psychedelia” (4/27) Clay — San Francisco-raised queer artist known for her smart blend of R&B and pop (5/17)

— San Francisco-raised queer artist known for her smart blend of R&B and pop (5/17) Mad Tsai — The professional name for Jonathan Chai, a 22-year-old queer singer-songwriter raised in California of Taiwanese and Peruvian descent, who came to fame via TikTok with his username “madsteaparty” (6/9)

— The professional name for Jonathan Chai, a 22-year-old queer singer-songwriter raised in California of Taiwanese and Peruvian descent, who came to fame via TikTok with his username “madsteaparty” (6/9) Tommy Prine — The youngest son of late folk musician John Prine (6/19)

— The youngest son of late folk musician John Prine (6/19) Xana — Indie Queer West Coast artist known for her “gritty dark pop rock sound” and lyrics of “ferocious honesty and relatable subject matter,” including themes of LGBTQ romance, female empowerment, sex positivity, and self-discovery (6/20)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Wheeler Walker Jr. — Country act on “The Spread Eagle Tour” (3/29)

— Country act on “The Spread Eagle Tour” (3/29) Jackson Dean — “Head Full of Noise Tour” (4/12)

— “Head Full of Noise Tour” (4/12) JJ Grey & Mofro — “Olustee Tour” (4/13)

— “Olustee Tour” (4/13) Benson Boone — “Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour” (4/15)

— “Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour” (4/15) Atmosphere — “Tour de Friends Part Deux” (4/16)

— “Tour de Friends Part Deux” (4/16) The 502s — “Great American Road Trip” with special guest Daniel Nunnelee (4/19)

— “Great American Road Trip” with special guest Daniel Nunnelee (4/19) The Veronicas — The identical twin sisters who form this rock duo from Down Under hit the Fillmore on the “Gothic Summer Tour” (4/20)

— The identical twin sisters who form this rock duo from Down Under hit the Fillmore on the “Gothic Summer Tour” (4/20) Ross Lynch & Rocky Lynch — “The Driver Era: Live on Tour” (4/23)

— “The Driver Era: Live on Tour” (4/23) Asking Alexandria — “All My Friends North American Tour 2024” (4/26)

— “All My Friends North American Tour 2024” (4/26) Adam Doleac — “Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour” (4/27)

— “Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour” (4/27) Say Anything — “Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour” (5/5)

— “Is A Real Boy 20th Anniversary Tour” (5/5) Architects — “Seeing Red Tour” (5/10)

— “Seeing Red Tour” (5/10) Kranium and Ding Dong (5/11)

(5/11) James Arthur — “Bitter Sweet Love World Tour” (5/13)

— “Bitter Sweet Love World Tour” (5/13) Our Last Night — “The Covers Only Tour 2024” (5/21)

— “The Covers Only Tour 2024” (5/21) Madaraka Festival — Featuring Nyashinski, Naomi Achu, Eddy Kenzo, and Savara (6/3)

— Featuring Nyashinski, Naomi Achu, Eddy Kenzo, and Savara (6/3) XOMG Pop! — JoJo Siwa presents this LGBTQ+ pop act (6/17)

— JoJo Siwa presents this LGBTQ+ pop act (6/17) As I Lay Dying (7/16)

(7/16) New Found Glory — “Catalyst 20 Years Later” (8/19)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

www.live.thehamiltondc.com

Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes — A free show part of the Late Night series in the venue’s Loft space (3/23)

— A free show part of the Late Night series in the venue’s Loft space (3/23) Christian Lopez w/Justin Trawick (3/28)

(3/28) The New Orleans Suspects (3/29)

(3/29) Brent & Co — A Loft Late Night show, free and open to the public (3/29)

— A Loft Late Night show, free and open to the public (3/29) Moonshine Society — A free Loft Late Night show (3/30)

— A free Loft Late Night show (3/30) Honky Tonk Casanovas — A Loft Late Night show (4/5)

— A Loft Late Night show (4/5) Practically Einstein — A Loft Late Night offering (4/8)

— A Loft Late Night offering (4/8) Orquesta Akokan (4/10)

(4/10) Ric Robertson (4/11)

(4/11) Danielle Nicole (4/12)

(4/12) Karl Stoll & The Danger Zone — Another Loft Late Night show (4/12)

— Another Loft Late Night show (4/12) Scott Kurt — A show in the free Loft Late Night series (4/13)

A show in the free Loft Late Night series (4/13) Los Straitjackets — Celebrating 30 years (4/17)

— Celebrating 30 years (4/17) Robyn Hitchcock (4/19)

(4/19) Canaan Cox — Up-and-coming country hunk, charting his own course to stardom (4/20)

— Up-and-coming country hunk, charting his own course to stardom (4/20) The Dave Matthews Tribute Band (5/3)

(5/3) Hawthorne Heights — “Behind The Tears” (5/10)

— “Behind The Tears” (5/10) Gaby Moreno (5/15)

(5/15) Howie Day (5/18)

(5/18) J.Wail Live Band — Featuring Sammi Garrett + Members of Lespecial (5/19)

— Featuring Sammi Garrett + Members of Lespecial (5/19) Brass-a-holics (5/24)

(5/24) Chris Smither — With special guest Peter Mulvey (5/29)

— With special guest Peter Mulvey (5/29) Don Was & The Pan Detroit Ensemble (5/30)

(5/30) Laurel Canyon — “Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966-1972” (5/31)

— “Golden Songs of Los Angeles 1966-1972” (5/31) Carbon leaf (6/1)

(6/1) Cellar Door Reunion (6/15)

(6/15) Yacht Lobsters (6/21)

(6/21) Dada — “Return to Dizz Knee Land Tour” (6/22)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

877-987-6487

www.jamminjava.com

William Fitzsimmons — “The Sparrow and The Crow 15th Anniversary Tour” (3/27)

— “The Sparrow and The Crow 15th Anniversary Tour” (3/27) Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir — Pictures in the Dark Album Release Party (4/5)

— Pictures in the Dark Album Release Party (4/5) Jhariah (4/6)

(4/6) The Sadies (4/7)

(4/7) Shayfer James (4/10)

(4/10) Raye Zaragoza (4/15)

(4/15) Amplifest — WGMU Radio presents a local band showcase with Aminori, Breakneck, The Knuckleheads, and Argo & The Violet Queens (4/17)

— WGMU Radio presents a local band showcase with Aminori, Breakneck, The Knuckleheads, and Argo & The Violet Queens (4/17) Griefcat — Late Stage Capitalism Album Release Show for this D.C. indie duo (4/21)

— Late Stage Capitalism Album Release Show for this D.C. indie duo (4/21) David Cook — Annual “Race for Hope DC Benefit Concert” with the former American Idol (5/3)

— Annual “Race for Hope DC Benefit Concert” with the former American Idol (5/3) Tyler Hilton — Opener Jessica Carter Altman is the dulcet-voiced daughter of Lynda Carter (5/8)

— Opener Jessica Carter Altman is the dulcet-voiced daughter of Lynda Carter (5/8) Mama’s Black Sheep + The Christine Havrilla Duo — Veteran lesbian folk/rock duos on the Sirens of Spring Tour X (5/16)

— Veteran lesbian folk/rock duos on the Sirens of Spring Tour X (5/16) Mary Fahl — Former lead singer of October Project (5/17)

— Former lead singer of October Project (5/17) Rachel Levitin — Witty Banter album release part for D.C.-based artist whose music is billed as combining the “endorphin rushes of early aughts with the emotional availability of a healed woman” (5/31)

— Witty Banter album release part for D.C.-based artist whose music is billed as combining the “endorphin rushes of early aughts with the emotional availability of a healed woman” (5/31) Melissa Ferrick — The other rocker named Melissa and past Capital Pride Mainstage performer drops by for an unofficial kickoff to Capital Pride weekend (6/6)

— The other rocker named Melissa and past Capital Pride Mainstage performer drops by for an unofficial kickoff to Capital Pride weekend (6/6) The Kennedys (6/9)

(6/9) Billy Gilman — More than two decades after hitting the charts as a prepubescent child country star and a decade after publicly coming out, the 2016 runner-up on The Voice tours in support of new music, including the single “Roller Coaster” (7/14)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

www.livenation.com

Neil Young & Crazy Horse — “Love Earth Tour” (5/11)

— “Love Earth Tour” (5/11) Hank Williams Jr. (5/18)

(5/18) 21 Savage (6/2)

(6/2) Chris Stapleton — “All-American Road Show” (6/7)

— “All-American Road Show” (6/7) Niall Horan — The Show Live from former One Directioner (6/8)

— The Show Live from former One Directioner (6/8) John Fogerty (6/9)

(6/9) Santana & Counting Crows (6/20)

(6/20) Grupo Firme — “La Ultima Peda” (6/21)

— “La Ultima Peda” (6/21) Luke Bryan — “Mind of a Country Boy Tour,” notwithstanding one-time American Idol judge’s way-past-boyhood age (6/22)

— “Mind of a Country Boy Tour,” notwithstanding one-time American Idol judge’s way-past-boyhood age (6/22) The Sinfonietta: Barbie — The most unusual of all Jiffy Lube Live listings and also one with unusual queer appeal is a screening of last year’s multi-record-breaking blockbuster with this recently formed all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra performing the film’s remarkable Mark Ronson- and Andrew Wyatt-produced score live (7/7)

— The most unusual of all Jiffy Lube Live listings and also one with unusual queer appeal is a screening of last year’s multi-record-breaking blockbuster with this recently formed all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra performing the film’s remarkable Mark Ronson- and Andrew Wyatt-produced score live (7/7) Styx & Foreigner with John Waite — “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour” (7/24)

— “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour” (7/24) Creed (7/26)

(7/26) Chicago & Earth, Wind & Fire (8/2)

(8/2) The Doobie Brothers 2024 (8/4)

(8/4) Avril Lavigne — “The Greatest Hits” (8/31)

— “The Greatest Hits” (8/31) Live & Stone Temple Pilots (9/4)

(9/4) Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top — “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” (9/8)

— “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” (9/8) Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper (9/10)

(9/10) Meghan Trainor — Former Capital Pride headliner closes out the Virginia amphitheater’s season, loaded with legacy hitmakers of a certain age, on her hopefully named “Timeless Tour” (9/17)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

Chris Thile: ATTENTION! — The extremely versatile musical artist and composer, known for his solo output as well as his work in progressive folk and bluegrass bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers — not to mention hosting Live From Here, the short-lived public radio program that replaced A Prairie Home Companion — joins the NSO as featured soloist in a performance of his own brand-new composition, an NSO co-commision, that he calls “a narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra,” and featuring his trademark whimsical style, instrumental virtuosity, and witty sense of humor Eric Jacobsen conducts 4/23)

— The extremely versatile musical artist and composer, known for his solo output as well as his work in progressive folk and bluegrass bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers — not to mention hosting Live From Here, the short-lived public radio program that replaced A Prairie Home Companion — joins the NSO as featured soloist in a performance of his own brand-new composition, an NSO co-commision, that he calls “a narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra,” and featuring his trademark whimsical style, instrumental virtuosity, and witty sense of humor Eric Jacobsen conducts 4/23) Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (4/26-27)

(4/26-27) Angélique Kidjo — Five-time Grammy winner is “a genre-bending artist with a striking voice and fluency in multiple cultures and languages [who] embodies what it means to perform world music” (6/12)

— Five-time Grammy winner is “a genre-bending artist with a striking voice and fluency in multiple cultures and languages [who] embodies what it means to perform world music” (6/12) Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic — “Celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company” (6/22-23)

— “Celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company” (6/22-23) NSO Pops: BLACKSTAR Symphony: The Music of David Bowie (6/28-29)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

Kitchen Dwellers w/Cris Jacobs — Montana-based country quartet tour with support from appealing indie-rocker from Baltimore(3/28)

— Montana-based country quartet tour with support from appealing indie-rocker from Baltimore(3/28) Julian Lage — Guitarist and composer stops by on his Speak To Me Tour with support from Arny Margret (3/30)

— Guitarist and composer stops by on his Speak To Me Tour with support from Arny Margret (3/30) The Infamous Stringdusters — All Good Presents Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass quintet, whose latest release is a tribute to pioneering Americana duo Flatt and Scruggs (4/19)

— All Good Presents Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass quintet, whose latest release is a tribute to pioneering Americana duo Flatt and Scruggs (4/19) Matthew Sweet — Abe Partridge supports this ’90s-minted indie power-pop rocker (4/20)

— Abe Partridge supports this ’90s-minted indie power-pop rocker (4/20) Nina Pastori — The Latin Grammy-winning Spanish flamenco singer on her “Camino Tour” (4/26)

— The Latin Grammy-winning Spanish flamenco singer on her “Camino Tour” (4/26) Ty Segall — Sharpie Smile opens for the California alt-rocker (4/27)

— Sharpie Smile opens for the California alt-rocker (4/27) Andres Cepeda — “The Tengo Ganas Tour” with Alejandro Santamaria and co-presented by Metropolitan Entertainment and The Birchmere (4/30)

— “The Tengo Ganas Tour” with Alejandro Santamaria and co-presented by Metropolitan Entertainment and The Birchmere (4/30) Cypress Hill — Veteran hip-hoppers perform with support from Souls of Mischief, with $1 per ticket donated to The Last Prisoner Project (5/14)

— Veteran hip-hoppers perform with support from Souls of Mischief, with $1 per ticket donated to The Last Prisoner Project (5/14) Joe Jackson — A concert in two parts, the first focused on the English artist’s solo work, while the latter half features a nine-piece band performing “The Music of Max Champion,” principally the music from Jackson’s latest album, where he introduces Champion, a fictional music hall performer from London in the early 20th century (6/10)

— A concert in two parts, the first focused on the English artist’s solo work, while the latter half features a nine-piece band performing “The Music of Max Champion,” principally the music from Jackson’s latest album, where he introduces Champion, a fictional music hall performer from London in the early 20th century (6/10) Monsieur Periné — Latin Grammy-winning ensemble from Colombia known for their eclectic and original Afro-Colombian-inspired fusion sound (6/13)

— Latin Grammy-winning ensemble from Colombia known for their eclectic and original Afro-Colombian-inspired fusion sound (6/13) Haley Reinhart — Artist performs a solo show roughly a dozen years after placing third on American Idol (6/14)

— Artist performs a solo show roughly a dozen years after placing third on American Idol (6/14) The Church, The Afghan Whigs — Two ’80s-minted alt-rock groups share the bill on this “A Summer’s Kiss” tour with special guest Ed Harcourt (6/22)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

www.merriweathermusic.com

M3 Rock Festival (5/4-5)

(5/4-5) Hozier — with Allison Russell (5/17)

— with Allison Russell (5/17) Brooks & Dunn (6/13)

(6/13) Pixies and Modest Mouse — with Cat Power (6/14)

— with Cat Power (6/14) Maggie Rogers — Maryland-native pop artist tours in support of her third studio album Don’t Forget Me, set for release in April (6/16)

— Maryland-native pop artist tours in support of her third studio album Don’t Forget Me, set for release in April (6/16) Sarah McLachlan — 30th Anniversary Tour of Canadian’s balladeer’s breakthrough album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, with support from Feist (6/27)

— 30th Anniversary Tour of Canadian’s balladeer’s breakthrough album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, with support from Feist (6/27) Alanis Morissette — with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (6/29-30)

— with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (6/29-30) Third Eye Blind — “Summer Gods Tour 2024” (7/19)

— “Summer Gods Tour 2024” (7/19) Dierks Bentley — “Gravel & Gold Tour” with support from Chase Rice and Kaitlin Butts (8/8)

— “Gravel & Gold Tour” with support from Chase Rice and Kaitlin Butts (8/8) Sad Summer Festival 2024 — Mayday Parade and The Maine headline this festival to be held in the Chrysalis, Merriweather’s alternate open-air venue, and they’ll be joined by The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, and Diva Bleach (8/9, Chrysalis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods)

— Mayday Parade and The Maine headline this festival to be held in the Chrysalis, Merriweather’s alternate open-air venue, and they’ll be joined by The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, and Diva Bleach (8/9, Chrysalis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods) New Kids On The Block — with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff (8/16)

— with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff (8/16) Tedeschi Trucks Band — Grammy-winning 12-piece powerhouse led by a husband and wife duo performs the “Deuces Wild 2024” tour with special guest Margo Price (8/21)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

101 MGM National Avenue

Oxon Hill, Md.

844-646-6847

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

La Dolce Vita — “ONEUS 2nd World Tour” with the K-pop sensation (3/26)

— “ONEUS 2nd World Tour” with the K-pop sensation (3/26) Smokey Robinson — The Motown living legend performs from his 50-year catalog of hits (4/12)

— The Motown living legend performs from his 50-year catalog of hits (4/12) Godsmack — “The Vibez Tour: An Intimate Evening with Godsmack” performing an acoustic set (5/5)

— “The Vibez Tour: An Intimate Evening with Godsmack” performing an acoustic set (5/5) Stephanie Mills & Jeffrey Osborne — A special unforgettable Mother’s Day concert (5/12)

— A special unforgettable Mother’s Day concert (5/12) Tye Tribbett and Friends — “Only One Night Tho Tour” with Grammy-winning artist and company (5/18)

— “Only One Night Tho Tour” with Grammy-winning artist and company (5/18) Judas Priest — “Invincible Shield Tour” from influential heavy metal veterans (5/19)

— “Invincible Shield Tour” from influential heavy metal veterans (5/19) Tank — “The R&B Money Tour” with support from fellow R&B acts Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas (5/23)

— “The R&B Money Tour” with support from fellow R&B acts Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas (5/23) Joey Fatone & AJ McLean — “An epic collaboration” between the *NSYNC’er and the Backstreet Boy backed by a seven-piece live band (7/20)

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St.

Annapolis, Md.

410-268-4545

www.ramsheadonstage.com

Mary Gauthier — The pioneering lesbian rocker from New Orleans stops in Annapolis for a show with special guest Jaimee Harris (3/27)

— The pioneering lesbian rocker from New Orleans stops in Annapolis for a show with special guest Jaimee Harris (3/27) Eric Hutchinson Band — “Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour” (3/29)

— “Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour” (3/29) Sam Grow — “Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour” (3/30)

— “Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour” (3/30) Loudon Wainwright III — The folk legend and father to both Rufus and Martha offers just one stop in our area this season, one that could serve nicely to cap off a day or even weekend excursion to the Free State capital (3/31)

— The folk legend and father to both Rufus and Martha offers just one stop in our area this season, one that could serve nicely to cap off a day or even weekend excursion to the Free State capital (3/31) Slaughter Beach, Dog — A solo outing featuring the group’s bandleader Jake Ewald and in support of the gorgeous new album Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling (4/2)

— A solo outing featuring the group’s bandleader Jake Ewald and in support of the gorgeous new album Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling (4/2) The Iron Maidens — “The World’s Only Female Tribute to Iron Maiden,” covering material from all eras of the English heavy metal band’s career, plus appearances by Maiden mascot Eddie, the Grip Reaper, the Devi, and more (4/4)

— “The World’s Only Female Tribute to Iron Maiden,” covering material from all eras of the English heavy metal band’s career, plus appearances by Maiden mascot Eddie, the Grip Reaper, the Devi, and more (4/4) Hey Nineteen — A Tribute to Steely Dan (4/5)

— A Tribute to Steely Dan (4/5) Good Stuff — The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli, and Steely Dan (4/6)

— The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli, and Steely Dan (4/6) Lee Ritenour — Grammy-winning contemporary jazz artist who has been out performing since the 1960s (4/7)

— Grammy-winning contemporary jazz artist who has been out performing since the 1960s (4/7) Richard Thompson — Folk legend on the “Ship To Shore Tour” (4/9)

— Folk legend on the “Ship To Shore Tour” (4/9) Danielle Nicole (4/14)

(4/14) Gregorian — Global phenomenon revered for its mixing of ancient choral music with synthesizer-embellished contemporary pop sounds, is the mastermind of Frank Peterson, who first struck hits in the early ’90s with the electronic-tinged world music act Engima. The group now tours in support of Pure Chants, their 2021 album featuring mainly classical choral works and hymns (4/15)

— Global phenomenon revered for its mixing of ancient choral music with synthesizer-embellished contemporary pop sounds, is the mastermind of Frank Peterson, who first struck hits in the early ’90s with the electronic-tinged world music act Engima. The group now tours in support of Pure Chants, their 2021 album featuring mainly classical choral works and hymns (4/15) Brandy Clark — SistaStrings supports this clever and captivating lesbian country singer-songwriter (4/28)

— SistaStrings supports this clever and captivating lesbian country singer-songwriter (4/28) Al Di Meola — “The Electric Years” (5/7-8)

— “The Electric Years” (5/7-8) Hawthorne Heights — “Behind The Tears” with Bike Routes (5/11)

— “Behind The Tears” with Bike Routes (5/11) Bodeans (5/15)

(5/15) David Sanborn Jazz Quartet (5/16)

(5/16) Louisiana Calling — A double bill with the Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas (5/17)

— A double bill with the Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas (5/17) Sirens of Spring — A 10th-year edition of this co-headlining show with Mama’s Black Sheep & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, with the two lesbian groups joined in Annapolis this year byregional favorite Sweet Leda (5/18)

— A 10th-year edition of this co-headlining show with Mama’s Black Sheep & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, with the two lesbian groups joined in Annapolis this year byregional favorite Sweet Leda (5/18) Leonid & Friends — 11 of the finest musicians from Eastern Europe come together in this group to showcase what is billed as their “unique ability in capturing the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago” (5/19)

— 11 of the finest musicians from Eastern Europe come together in this group to showcase what is billed as their “unique ability in capturing the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago” (5/19) John Hiatt (5/20)

(5/20) Ruth Moody — The founding and current member of folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys ventures out on her own for a show in support of her new solo album Wanderer (5/21)

— The founding and current member of folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys ventures out on her own for a show in support of her new solo album Wanderer (5/21) Scott Kirby Band (5/22)

(5/22) Maggie Rose — Maryland native returns with a stop on her “No One Gets Out Alive Tour” (5/24)

— Maryland native returns with a stop on her “No One Gets Out Alive Tour” (5/24) Mark & Maggie O’Connor — The veteran bluegrass multi-stringed instrumentalist and creator of The O’Connor Method, reportedly the fastest-growing method for teaching students how to play violin, tours with his wife, a fellow violinist and fiddler (5/28)

— The veteran bluegrass multi-stringed instrumentalist and creator of The O’Connor Method, reportedly the fastest-growing method for teaching students how to play violin, tours with his wife, a fellow violinist and fiddler (5/28) Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam (6/4)

(6/4) Thee Sinseers & The Altons — “Sinseerly Yours Tour” (6/5)

— “Sinseerly Yours Tour” (6/5) Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey (6/6)

(6/6) Henry Cho — “From Here To There Tour 2024” (6/8)

— “From Here To There Tour 2024” (6/8) The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show — Featuring Pete Evick, Chad Stewart, and Dean Cramer (6/9)

— Featuring Pete Evick, Chad Stewart, and Dean Cramer (6/9) The Arcadian Wild (6/16)

(6/16) Shaw Davis & The Black Ties (6/16)

(6/16) AMFM Presents: In The Vane Of… — A multi-artist showcase of musicians based in the Annapolis area performing covers of, as well as original tunes inspired by, the particular concert’s namesake, and all raising critical funds for local musicians in need through the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc., the lineup of remaining concerts this season includes The Police (6/17) and Pink Floyd (9/23)

— A multi-artist showcase of musicians based in the Annapolis area performing covers of, as well as original tunes inspired by, the particular concert’s namesake, and all raising critical funds for local musicians in need through the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc., the lineup of remaining concerts this season includes The Police (6/17) and Pink Floyd (9/23) Judy Collins (6/21, 7/10)

(6/21, 7/10) Phil Vassar — “Hits & Heroes Tour” (6/28)

— “Hits & Heroes Tour” (6/28) Greg Hawkes w/Eddie Japan — “Performing the Music of the Cars” (6/29)

— “Performing the Music of the Cars” (6/29) Big Brother and The Holding Company (6/30)

(6/30) Bob Sima (7/6)

(7/6) Speidel, Goodrich, Googin, & Lille (SGGL) (7/13)

(7/13) Martin Barre — “The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour” (7/16)

— “The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour” (7/16) Gerald Albright (7/18)

(7/18) Yächtley Crëw — “The Titans of Soft Rock,” a sub-genre dating to the late ’70s and early 80’s also known as Yacht Rock (7/18)

— “The Titans of Soft Rock,” a sub-genre dating to the late ’70s and early 80’s also known as Yacht Rock (7/18) Cimarron 615 — Featuring members from Poco and Flying Burrito Brothers (7/26)

— Featuring members from Poco and Flying Burrito Brothers (7/26) Pirate Invasion — The Maryland Renaissance Festival presents this “Talk Like a Pirate Day” concert featuring the U.K. pirate folk-rock act The Captains Beard, the nontraditional traditional Irish folk act The Hooligans, dynamic sea shanty trio The Adventurers, and Madwitch, a high-energy ensemble known for a blend of new and old world music with lush two-fiddle harmony and a rocking rhythm section (9/19)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

540 Penn St. NE

202-544-5500

www.songbyrddc.com

Victoria Canal — Lucy Clearwater opens for this singer-songwriter whose music is billed as being “grown from heartache and made with unabashed honesty” (3/25)

— Lucy Clearwater opens for this singer-songwriter whose music is billed as being “grown from heartache and made with unabashed honesty” (3/25) Jon Vinyl — “The Heartbreak Tour” with support from Preston Pablo (3/27)

— “The Heartbreak Tour” with support from Preston Pablo (3/27) Bad B*tch Habits — AfroSoReal presents concert also featuring Danjale, DJ Bri Mafia, Glokelli$, and L.E.A.N. (3/28)

— AfroSoReal presents concert also featuring Danjale, DJ Bri Mafia, Glokelli$, and L.E.A.N. (3/28) Sheer Mag (3/29)

(3/29) Feeble Little Horse (3/30)

(3/30) Glitterer — Record Release Show for Rationale, with support from Fury and Clear Channel (3/30)

— Record Release Show for Rationale, with support from Fury and Clear Channel (3/30) NBDY — “Emotionally Unavailable Tour” with Byron Juane and x 7latenights (3/31)

— “Emotionally Unavailable Tour” with Byron Juane and x 7latenights (3/31) James Murphy — Soul-stirring local artist who blends contemporary urban gospel with R&B performs a free show as part of the Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd presented by the acclaimed organization Washington Performing Arts in partnership with the Virginia-based candy conglomerate Mars, Incorporated (4/3)

— Soul-stirring local artist who blends contemporary urban gospel with R&B performs a free show as part of the Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd presented by the acclaimed organization Washington Performing Arts in partnership with the Virginia-based candy conglomerate Mars, Incorporated (4/3) Dundrum (4/4)

(4/4) Sarah and the Sundays — A sold-out stop on the band’s Like A Damn Tour (4/5)

— A sold-out stop on the band’s Like A Damn Tour (4/5) Christian Kuria (4/6)

(4/6) Prinze George — Album Release Show for Better Girl from this woman-fronted D.C.-area electro-pop act (4/7)

— Album Release Show for Better Girl from this woman-fronted D.C.-area electro-pop act (4/7) Stolen Gin — A dance-funk quintet from New York City performs with support from Deadbeat Girl, a 20-year-old indie-rock singer-songwriter originally from South Florida (4/12)

— A dance-funk quintet from New York City performs with support from Deadbeat Girl, a 20-year-old indie-rock singer-songwriter originally from South Florida (4/12) Deccan Traps — “EP Release Show” with openers Dinosaurus and Ok Ivy (4/13)

— “EP Release Show” with openers Dinosaurus and Ok Ivy (4/13) Small Crush — “Penelope Tour” with supporting acts Strawberry Launch and Cherub Tree (4/14)

— “Penelope Tour” with supporting acts Strawberry Launch and Cherub Tree (4/14) Sweet Pill (4/17)

(4/17) Mx Mundy — A trio led by namesake vocalist that is as D.C. as they come, from their sound, blending funk, punk, go-go, and new wave, to their welcoming vibe and m.o., emphasizing “kindness, queerness, acceptance, community, and unity” (4/18)

— A trio led by namesake vocalist that is as D.C. as they come, from their sound, blending funk, punk, go-go, and new wave, to their welcoming vibe and m.o., emphasizing “kindness, queerness, acceptance, community, and unity” (4/18) Night Club — “The Masochist Tour” (4/22)

— “The Masochist Tour” (4/22) Kokayi + Konjur Collective — CapitalBop presents the mononymous D.C.-reared multi-genre artist, a regular collaborator with leading jazz acts, taking center stage for a change in a performance with his live band on a bill also featuring a new group out of Baltimore said to merge “ancient traditions, free-form improvising, conscious hip-hop, and much more” (4/28)

— CapitalBop presents the mononymous D.C.-reared multi-genre artist, a regular collaborator with leading jazz acts, taking center stage for a change in a performance with his live band on a bill also featuring a new group out of Baltimore said to merge “ancient traditions, free-form improvising, conscious hip-hop, and much more” (4/28) Loony — The Loony Tour (5/1)

— The Loony Tour (5/1) Fever Dolls (5/2)

(5/2) Bad Moves (5/3)

(5/3) Owen (5/4)

(5/4) Tei Shi (5/5)

(5/5) 12 Rods — “If We Stayed Alive Tour” also featuring Launder (5/6)

— “If We Stayed Alive Tour” also featuring Launder (5/6) Chastity — “Trilogy Tour” (5/7)

— “Trilogy Tour” (5/7) Roz White — Another free Mars Arts D.C. Concert from Washington Performing Arts, this time featuring the veteran Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and regular scene-stealer on D.C.-area stages (5/8)

— Another free Mars Arts D.C. Concert from Washington Performing Arts, this time featuring the veteran Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and regular scene-stealer on D.C.-area stages (5/8) 408 — “Hot Mess Tour” with support from Telltale, Definitely Maybe, and The Missing Peace (5/10)

— “Hot Mess Tour” with support from Telltale, Definitely Maybe, and The Missing Peace (5/10) Hat Band 2024 — Concert benefit for Girls Rock DC (5/11)

— Concert benefit for Girls Rock DC (5/11) Kara Jackson (5/12)

(5/12) Nova Twins — “Pop Up Show” (5/14)

— “Pop Up Show” (5/14) Tep No — A chill electro-pop artist from Canada on his “Bigger Than God Tour” in support of his recently released album Do Ya (5/19)

— A chill electro-pop artist from Canada on his “Bigger Than God Tour” in support of his recently released album Do Ya (5/19) Josee Molavi — Blues rock-informed singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist from Severna Park, Md., performs a Record Release Show with support from two large local groups, the seven-piece Latin/rock/jazz fusion outfit Humbalaya and the six-piece funk/blues/rock improvisational jam band Steel City (5/25)

— Blues rock-informed singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist from Severna Park, Md., performs a Record Release Show with support from two large local groups, the seven-piece Latin/rock/jazz fusion outfit Humbalaya and the six-piece funk/blues/rock improvisational jam band Steel City (5/25) The Blacc Print Experience — Local genre-defying collective of talented musicians headlines another free Mars Arts D.C. concert from Washington Performing Arts (6/5)

— Local genre-defying collective of talented musicians headlines another free Mars Arts D.C. concert from Washington Performing Arts (6/5) Sarah Shook & The Disarmers (6/15)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 N. Washington St.

Falls Church, Va.

703-237-0300

www.thestatetheatre.com

Start Making Sense & Ocean Ave Stompers Horns — A Tribute to David Byrne and Talking Heads with a full horn section (4/12)

— A Tribute to David Byrne and Talking Heads with a full horn section (4/12) The Warped Tour Band — A Tribute to Emo/Pop-Punk with Blink 182 tribute act All The Blink Things and Green Day tribute Dookie (4/13)

— A Tribute to Emo/Pop-Punk with Blink 182 tribute act All The Blink Things and Green Day tribute Dookie (4/13) Sister Hazel — Another year, another rare non-tribute show featuring this ’90s-originating country-tinged rock quintet from Florida (4/18)

— Another year, another rare non-tribute show featuring this ’90s-originating country-tinged rock quintet from Florida (4/18) Grateful Dub — The music group RoC, or Roots of Creation, performs reworked tunes by the late Jerry Garcia and his famous band in “A Reggae-Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead” (4/19)

— The music group RoC, or Roots of Creation, performs reworked tunes by the late Jerry Garcia and his famous band in “A Reggae-Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead” (4/19) Bumpin Uglies — Another rare non-tribute concert, this time featuring a Mid-Atlantic gritty rock band known for electrifying live shows, performing with support from Joint Operation and Dale and the ZDubs (4/20)

— Another rare non-tribute concert, this time featuring a Mid-Atlantic gritty rock band known for electrifying live shows, performing with support from Joint Operation and Dale and the ZDubs (4/20) Johnny Folsom 4 — “When it comes to honoring Johnny Cash, JF4 walks the line,” raves No Depression magazine (5/17)

— “When it comes to honoring Johnny Cash, JF4 walks the line,” raves No Depression magazine (5/17) The Alarm — A non-tribute live show featuring the real-deal Welsh rock band who scored minor alt-rock hits in the ’80s, with support by British goth rockers Gene Loves Jezebel with enigmatic frontman Jay Aston (5/18)

— A non-tribute live show featuring the real-deal Welsh rock band who scored minor alt-rock hits in the ’80s, with support by British goth rockers Gene Loves Jezebel with enigmatic frontman Jay Aston (5/18) Meet Loaf — “The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute” (5/24)

— “The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute” (5/24) Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers — Opening sets by Andrew Leahey and the Homestead (7/17)

STRATHMORE

The Music Center

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Pat Metheny — Grammy-winning jazz guitar pioneer (4/3)

— Grammy-winning jazz guitar pioneer (4/3) Luca Mundaca — Jazz vocalist with Brazilian roots (4/4, The Mansion)

— Jazz vocalist with Brazilian roots (4/4, The Mansion) Sona Jobarteh — Trailblazing female kora maestro (4/7)

— Trailblazing female kora maestro (4/7) Caetano Veloso — Grammy-winning Brazilian music icon (4/9)

— Grammy-winning Brazilian music icon (4/9) BSO: Prohibition and the Roaring ’20s — Lawrence Loh conducts the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in a journey through the dark cabarets and speakeasies from a century ago with this revue featuring hits and classics by Josephine Baker, Kurt Weill, and more, all arranged for orchestra by Jeff Tyzik, a Grammy-winning artist and producer who has helped establish and lead pops programming at orchestras throughout the country (4/11)

— Lawrence Loh conducts the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in a journey through the dark cabarets and speakeasies from a century ago with this revue featuring hits and classics by Josephine Baker, Kurt Weill, and more, all arranged for orchestra by Jeff Tyzik, a Grammy-winning artist and producer who has helped establish and lead pops programming at orchestras throughout the country (4/11) Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards — Strathmore has just signed on to present this annual event, featuring a judges panel of distinguished musicians giving feedback after performances of original songs by finalists and announcing winners at show’s end, with grand prize earning $10,00 plus studio time and career consulting. Named after Cathy Bernard, the Bethesda-based theater patron and arts philanthropist, and her late uncle Fred Ebb, one-half of celebrated songwriting duo Kander & Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago), the 2024 Finalists are Deborah Bond, Teghan Devon, Taisha Estrada, Liam (Nim) Greaves, Eryn Michel, and Samiah Perry (4/12)

— Strathmore has just signed on to present this annual event, featuring a judges panel of distinguished musicians giving feedback after performances of original songs by finalists and announcing winners at show’s end, with grand prize earning $10,00 plus studio time and career consulting. Named after Cathy Bernard, the Bethesda-based theater patron and arts philanthropist, and her late uncle Fred Ebb, one-half of celebrated songwriting duo Kander & Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago), the 2024 Finalists are Deborah Bond, Teghan Devon, Taisha Estrada, Liam (Nim) Greaves, Eryn Michel, and Samiah Perry (4/12) Kittel & Co — Led by violinist Jeremy Kittel formerly of Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, this folk/fusion quintet is known for what it calls “a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, one-of-a-kind sound” (4/18, The Mansion)

— Led by violinist Jeremy Kittel formerly of Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, this folk/fusion quintet is known for what it calls “a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, one-of-a-kind sound” (4/18, The Mansion) Washington Women in Jazz Festival — Two concerts in the Mansion featuring women and nonbinary jazz and improvisational artists from around the region, part of annual weekend-long festival launched over a dozen years ago by artist and composer Amy K. Bormet (4/28, The Mansion)

— Two concerts in the Mansion featuring women and nonbinary jazz and improvisational artists from around the region, part of annual weekend-long festival launched over a dozen years ago by artist and composer Amy K. Bormet (4/28, The Mansion) Leslie Odom, Jr. — Tony- and Grammy-winning performer drops by for an intimate and acoustic “An Evening With” program (5/3)

— Tony- and Grammy-winning performer drops by for an intimate and acoustic “An Evening With” program (5/3) The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin — Early jazz and American pop standards are the focus of two shows featuring this D.C.-native identical twins duo, hailed by the New York Times as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (5/5, The Mansion)

— Early jazz and American pop standards are the focus of two shows featuring this D.C.-native identical twins duo, hailed by the New York Times as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (5/5, The Mansion) BSO: Blockbuster Film Classics — Lawrence of Arabia, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Superman will factor into a concert focused on “classic film scores from the Golden Age of Cinema to the present day” featuring the full orchestra as conducted by Damon Gupton (5/9)

— Lawrence of Arabia, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Superman will factor into a concert focused on “classic film scores from the Golden Age of Cinema to the present day” featuring the full orchestra as conducted by Damon Gupton (5/9) Mama’s Broke — Boundary-pushing Canadian folk duo (5/16, The Mansion)

— Boundary-pushing Canadian folk duo (5/16, The Mansion) Herb Alpert & Lani Hall — Grammy-winning jazz, pop, and Latin music icons (5/17)

— Grammy-winning jazz, pop, and Latin music icons (5/17) Chris Botti — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter (5/31)

— Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter (5/31) 16th Annual UkeFest — Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, partners in life and music, are the masterminds behind this incredibly popular festival, serving as chief ukulele advocates, instructors, and jam session leaders, to be joined this year by guest artists Vinícius Vivas, Robert Jones, Zoë Jorgenson, and The Hula Honeys aka Ginger Johnson and Robyn Kneubuhl (8/10-14)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Adam Ant — Forty years after hitting the charts, it’s time for “ANTMUSIC 2024” with special guest The English Beat (4/10)

— Forty years after hitting the charts, it’s time for “ANTMUSIC 2024” with special guest The English Beat (4/10) Mario Frangoulis — Greek vocalist and recording artist (4/12)

— Greek vocalist and recording artist (4/12) Almost Queen — Billed as “a deliberate four-piece band” performing “the most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves” (4/13)

— Billed as “a deliberate four-piece band” performing “the most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves” (4/13) Orchestra Noir — Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers leads the all-African-American orchestra as they rummage through the biggest hip-hop and R&B hits of the ’90s and ’00s with “Y2K Meets 90s Vibe” (4/19)

— Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers leads the all-African-American orchestra as they rummage through the biggest hip-hop and R&B hits of the ’90s and ’00s with “Y2K Meets 90s Vibe” (4/19) Ahmed Saad — Popular Egyptian pop artist (4/21)

— Popular Egyptian pop artist (4/21) Todd Rundgren — “Me/We” (5/14)

— “Me/We” (5/14) Craig David — “7 Days Commitment Tour 2024” from the late ’90s-minted British hitmaker (5/16)

— “7 Days Commitment Tour 2024” from the late ’90s-minted British hitmaker (5/16) Amos Lee (5/17)

(5/17) The Dixie Dregs — With special guests the Steve Morse Band (5/22)

— With special guests the Steve Morse Band (5/22) Bonnie Raitt — Two nights with the multi-Grammy Winning real-deal folk rocker on her “Just Like That… Tour 2024” (5/31-6/1)

— Two nights with the multi-Grammy Winning real-deal folk rocker on her “Just Like That… Tour 2024” (5/31-6/1) Whee In — Young K-pop vocalist on her “1st World Tour: Whee In The Mood [Beyond] In USA” (6/2)

— Young K-pop vocalist on her “1st World Tour: Whee In The Mood [Beyond] In USA” (6/2) Hauser — “Rebel With A Cello Tour” from the Croatian cellist and former member of 2CELLOS (6/5)

— “Rebel With A Cello Tour” from the Croatian cellist and former member of 2CELLOS (6/5) Justin Hayward & Christopher Cross — The strangest pairing of the summer, Hayward was the lead singer of The Moody Blues and Cross crooned “Arthur’s Theme” (7/11)

— The strangest pairing of the summer, Hayward was the lead singer of The Moody Blues and Cross crooned “Arthur’s Theme” (7/11) Michael Blackson (7/14)

(7/14) Tinariwen (7/23)

(7/23) Il Divo — “20th Anniversary Tour” (7/30)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

Leahy — One of Canada’s most highly regarded progressive folk/roots bands (4/5)

— One of Canada’s most highly regarded progressive folk/roots bands (4/5) The Mars: Smith Duo — “From Here to Far Away” is the title of an immersive, interactive concert experience by this wide-ranging singing flute-and-piano duo, including a screening of their new cinematic work filmed in the Faroe Islands last year (4/6)

— “From Here to Far Away” is the title of an immersive, interactive concert experience by this wide-ranging singing flute-and-piano duo, including a screening of their new cinematic work filmed in the Faroe Islands last year (4/6) Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall (4/13)

(4/13) The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers – “An entertaining brotherly revival of America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll singing-sibling duo” (4/20)

– “An entertaining brotherly revival of America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll singing-sibling duo” (4/20) Frederick Symphony Orchestra — “The Best of Broadway” (4/28)

— “The Best of Broadway” (4/28) Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — Cutting-edge string explorations (5/5)

— Cutting-edge string explorations (5/5) John Hiatt (5/21)

(5/21) Seán Dagher — “Sing along to beloved [sea] shanties and revel in the musical magic” (6/14)

— “Sing along to beloved [sea] shanties and revel in the musical magic” (6/14) The California Sound — A recreation of the look, sound, and influence of the music of the West Coast by The Mahony Brothers (6/22)

— A recreation of the look, sound, and influence of the music of the West Coast by The Mahony Brothers (6/22) The Oak Ridge Boys — “American Made Farewell Tour” (9/7)]

WOLF TRAP

Filene Center

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

The Beach Boys (6/2)

(6/2) John Legend w/the Wolf Trap Orchestra — After two sold-out shows last summer, the EGOT-crowned R&B/pop crooner, a legend in more than just his own mind and chosen name, returns for three sold-out nights, all with live symphonic accompaniment (6/4-5)

— After two sold-out shows last summer, the EGOT-crowned R&B/pop crooner, a legend in more than just his own mind and chosen name, returns for three sold-out nights, all with live symphonic accompaniment (6/4-5) Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight — Certain to be an unforgettable evening (6/8)

— Certain to be an unforgettable evening (6/8) Roger Daltry & KT Tunstall — The lead singer of The Who and The Scottish hitmaker, together at last (6/12)

— The lead singer of The Who and The Scottish hitmaker, together at last (6/12) Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/Big Boi — Grammy-winning New Orleans musical icon and ambassador returns with his band for another evening of horn-powered jamming bliss under the stars, with support from acclaimed rapper known as one-half of Outkast (6/15)

— Grammy-winning New Orleans musical icon and ambassador returns with his band for another evening of horn-powered jamming bliss under the stars, with support from acclaimed rapper known as one-half of Outkast (6/15) Gipsy Kings (6/16)

(6/16) Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — The two stars reunite for the “Can’t Let Go Tour 2024” with support from JD McPherson (6/18-19)

— The two stars reunite for the “Can’t Let Go Tour 2024” with support from JD McPherson (6/18-19) Wilco — with Cut Worms (6/20)

— with Cut Worms (6/20) Out & About Festival 2024 — After a successful launch last year, Wolf Trap revives this festival focused on LGBTQ artists and their fans as an all-day outing headlined by Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes. Also featuring Jenny Lewis, Lawrence, Kim Gordon, Tiny Habits, Quinn Christopherson, Okan, and Be Steadwell (6/22)

— After a successful launch last year, Wolf Trap revives this festival focused on LGBTQ artists and their fans as an all-day outing headlined by Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes. Also featuring Jenny Lewis, Lawrence, Kim Gordon, Tiny Habits, Quinn Christopherson, Okan, and Be Steadwell (6/22) Ben Platt — The original Evan Hansen (6/23)

— The original Evan Hansen (6/23) Michael Feinstein — Gay crooner and Great American Songbook steward offers the concert “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett.” Backed by The Carnegie Hall Big Band (6/26)

— Gay crooner and Great American Songbook steward offers the concert “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett.” Backed by The Carnegie Hall Big Band (6/26) Shreya Ghoshal — “All Hearts Tour” (6/28)

— “All Hearts Tour” (6/28) Broadway In The Park with Signature Theatre — A musical theater-themed show featuring stars of D.C.’s theater scene, back for a third year (6/29)

— A musical theater-themed show featuring stars of D.C.’s theater scene, back for a third year (6/29) Clint Black — “35th Anniversary of Killing Time Tour,” one of the greatest country albums in history (7/3)

— “35th Anniversary of Killing Time Tour,” one of the greatest country albums in history (7/3) RAIN — “A Tribute to The Beatles” (7/11)

— “A Tribute to The Beatles” (7/11) Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello — Two iconoclastic pop stars with support from The Imposters with Charlie Sexton (7/25)

— Two iconoclastic pop stars with support from The Imposters with Charlie Sexton (7/25) Beck — with the National Symphony Orchestra (7/27)

— with the National Symphony Orchestra (7/27) Black Pumas (7/28)

(7/28) Lauren Daigle (8/3)

(8/3) Lyle Lovett and his Large Band — with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (8/9)

— with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (8/9) The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (8/11)

(8/11) The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long — Do, re, me… (8/16)

— Do, re, me… (8/16) Boyz II Men — with Bell Biv DeVoe (8/17-18)

— with Bell Biv DeVoe (8/17-18) Andrew Bird — with Amadou & Mariam (8/21)

— with Amadou & Mariam (8/21) Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge — An astonishing double-bill featuring two trailblazing lesbian acts performing two nights in a row (8/24-25)

— An astonishing double-bill featuring two trailblazing lesbian acts performing two nights in a row (8/24-25) Old Crow Medicine Show — Large progressive bluegrass ensemble with support from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (8/30)

— Large progressive bluegrass ensemble with support from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (8/30) Crowded House — Neil Finn has filled out the band with his sons to terrific effect (9/3) Waxahatchee — Snail Mail and Tim Heidecker support (9/6)

— Neil Finn has filled out the band with his sons to terrific effect (9/3) — Snail Mail and Tim Heidecker support (9/6) Julieta Venegas (9/7)

(9/7) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (9/11)

(9/11) James Taylor & His All-Star Band (9/12, 9/14-15)

(9/12, 9/14-15) Kristin Chenoweth w/Alan Cuming — One of the last shows of the season is also one of the gayest, with two sensational Broadway icons on tap (9/13)

