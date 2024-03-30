Popular Music: Spring Arts Preview 2024

The D.C. area is on track to be graced by two visits from the Indigo Girls this year, including a stint with the Fairfax Symphony at Capital One Hall and a remarkable double-bill pairing with fellow lesbian vanguard Melissa Etheridge at Wolf Trap. Wolf Trap is also the place to go for a second edition of the venue’s Out & About Festival, this year offering a new cohort of LGBTQ musical acts.
Queer artists are really, truly just about everywhere, coming to nearly every music venue in the region this season. A quick scan of the listings bears this out: There’s Donna Missal at The Atlantis, BOOMscat at Blues Alley, CMAT at DC9, XOMG Pop! at the Fillmore, Billy Gilman at Jammin Java, Mary Gauthier at Rams Head on Stage, and Mx Mundy at Songbyrd. And that’s just a quick and easy seven, with several times that number waiting in the wings for your discovery.
Of course, there are far more straight and binary artists that have varying degrees of LGBTQ appeal to consider as well, including Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena and Chris Thile at the Kennedy Center. And don’t overlook the Sinfonietta, and the unexpectedly real, or at least reel, option to take a musical sojourn to Barbieland at Jiffy Lube Live.
Arlo Parks — With an opening set by Chloe George (3/22-23)
Hot Chip — A DJ set by this eccentric British ensemble, like an alt-dance Pet Shop Boys (3/22)
Unwound (3/23)
Otoboke Beaver — Drinking Boys and Girls Choir and BRNDA serve as openers (3/24)
Grouplove — Bully opens for this melodic indie-pop ensemble (3/26-27)
49 Winchester (3/29)
Josiah & the Bonnevilles (3/30)
Lotus — All Good presents “An Evening with” (4/5)
Young Fathers (4/8)
Darcy & Jer (4/9)
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors (4/10)
Smallpools & Grayscale (11/11)
INIKO — An early Friday evening show on “The Awakening Tour” (4/12)
Zingara — Late show with opening sets by Austeria, Gardella, and Lowcation (4/12)
Lee Fields & Monophonics (4/13)
Caroline Rose — La Force opens (4/13)
Giant Rooks (4/14)
Real Estate — Infinite Jangle Tour with opener Marina Allen (4/15)
Allah-Las (4/16)
Good Kid — Sold-out show with opening set by Adan Diaz (4/17)
Scary Pockets (4/20)
Hippie Sabotage — Daisy Guttridge and Kembe X open (4/25)
Teenage Fanclub (4/26)
Priscilla Block (4/27)
Spanish Love Songs & Oso Oso — Bill also features openers Sydney Sprague and Worry Club (4/28)
Prof (5/1)
Ra Ra Riot — Redivivus Tour (5/2)
Silversun Pickups (5/6)
Holly Humberstone (5/7)
Chicano Batman (5/8)
Pecos & The Rooftops (5/9)
Eyedress (5/11)
Lords of Acid — “Make Acid Great Again Tour” (5/14)
Wild Child — Opening set by local LGBTQ+ band Oh He Dead (5/15)
Echo & The Bunnymen — “Songs to Learn and Sing” from this ’80s-minted indie-rock band (5/16)
Tyla (5/17)
Parliament Funkadelic — featuring the legendary George Clinton (5/19)
Sierra Ferrell — Shoot For The Moon Tour (5/22)
Luke Hemmings (5/26-27)
Prateek Kuhad (5/28)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor — Thanks to Saltburn, “Murder on the Dancefloor” finally cracked the U.S. Hot 100 chart 22 years after its original try, and in turn this British chanteuse is finally setting sail for her debut American tour (6/3)
X Ambassadors — “Townie: North American Tour” (6/4)
G Flip — Florrie opens both nights (6/5-6)
Nation of Language (6/16)
Camera Obscura — A night of music by bands with names inspired by photography, including an opening set by Photo Ops (6/19)
The Dresden Dolls — Any day now we’ll likely be graced with new music from the quirky dark cabaret duo of singing pianist Amanda Palmer and drummer Brian Viglione, both longtime LGBTQ allies who have reunited after all these years (6/14)
Ted Leo and the Pharmacists — “Shake The Sheets 20th Anniversary” (6/20)
The Hold Steady (6/21-23)
PVRIS — This queer indie-pop American duo gives an early send off to Pride month with an all-LGBTQ concert with opening sets by Pale Waves, the also queer woman-fronted indie-rock British band, and Bruses, the rising alt-Latina artist originally from Mexico (6/26)
of Montreal (7/1)
Charley Crockett — “$10 Cowboy Tour” (7/17-18)
The Hives (7/20)
Ben Howard (7/21)
Caspian & And So I Watch You From Afar (8/1)
Something Corporate — “Out of Office Tour 2024” (8/22)
All Time Low — A sold-out intimate show on the eve of the band’s stop at Merriweather (8/23)
Peter Hook & The Light — The founding former bassist of New Order (9/1)
Dervish — Iconic Irish folk ensemble performs a full week after St. Patrick’s Day to keep spirits bright and green (3/24)
AIR: Marty Risemberg — Local drummer, percussionist, composer, and educator known for work in groups including Swansong and Project Locrea performs original compositions blending electronic sounds with jazz-inspired rhythms as one of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence (3/27)
Susan Werner — The queer Chicago-based singer-songwriter is more innovative and versatile, not to mention talented and charming, than most of her contemporaries (4/4)
Stacey Kent — Grammy-nominated multilingual jazz singer (4/5)
Alice Gerrard — Pioneering Americana and bluegrass singer-songwriter tours in support of last year’s strong collection of mostly original songs Sun to Sun (4/6)
AIR: Parker Speirs — Guitarist well-versed in multiple styles, from jazz to rock, is another 2024 Strathmore Artist in Residence (4/10, 4/24)
WoCo Fest 2024: Evolve! — D.C.’s dazzling “queer pop” purveyor Be Steadwell helps kick off an eclectic three-day festival celebrating music by women and gender-marginalized composers, produced by Boulanger Initiative and co-presented by Strathmore with evening performances at the organization’s AMP venue at Pike & Rose. Friday night offers an all-local lineup including Steadwell, Arco&Aire, bandoneon-and-cello duo Thalea Quartet, Tallā Rouge, Amanda Gookin, the National Philharmonic Youth Mentorship Program, and Washington Master Chorale. It’s followed by Saturday activities at The Mansion at Strathmore including an interactive sound installation, live composer workshops, discussions with artists, composers, and scholars, an area for exhibitors and merchants, and on-site food trucks. The festival closes late Sunday afternoon with a performance by four-time Grammy-winning jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington and her project New Standards (4/12-14)
The Alaya Project — Carnatic Indian and contemporary jazz trio (4/26)
Alex Cuba — A two-time Juno Award winner in the aughts who won the 2010 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist, this Cuban-Canadian artist has continued to rack up awards including the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Mendó (5/5)
AIR: Snehesh Nag — A performer of Indian ragas on sitar and tabla and a 2024 Strathmore Artist in Residence (5/8, 5/22)
Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom — Jazz sextet led by queer drummer, composer, and educator tours in support of the band’s most recent release Glitter Wolf (5/10)
Ariel Posen — Rock guitarist with rootsy vibe (5/16)
Tray Wellington Band — High-energy acoustic progressive bluegrass (6/6)
Kyshona — A deft lyricist and versatile composer blending folk, rock, and R&B, this artist styles herself as “[channeling] her soulful voice in relentless pursuit of the healing power of song” (6/7)
AIR: Kaiyla Gross — This rising star in D.C. theater who’s been seen on stage in recent years at Signature, Olney, Folger, and Ford’s shows off her vocal talent and budding songwriting efforts as part of this year’s Strathmore Artists in Residence program (6/12, 6/26)
Veronneau’s Blue Tapestry — The local husband-and-wife duo of vocalist Lynn Veronneau and guitarist Ken Avis present a new show paying tribute to Joni Mitchell’s Blue and Carole King’s Tapestry, two landmark albums released in 1971 that spotlighted women as composers and performers and telling their stories in their own words (6/23)
LANY — Junior Varsity and Conor Burns join for a stop on indie electro-popster’s “a beautiful blur: the world tour 2024” (4/8)
girl in red — First Night Sold Out, Second Night Added on the “Doing It Again World Tour!” (4/20-21)
Laufey — “Bewitched: The Goddess Tour” (4/25)
The Black Crowes — ’90s-minted indie-rockers return with a “Happiness Bastards Tour 24” (4/30)
Jacob Collier — “DJESSE Vol. 4 North America Tour” with opening set from “Somebody That You Used to Know” aka Kimbra (5/1)
Belle & Sebastian — The Weather Station open for brooding Scottish rockers (5/2)
Hatsune Miku — The weird digital anime world of Miku Expo 2024 (5/5)
The Decemberists — The brainy rock eccentric rock collective from Portland, Ore. return (5/10)
Lizzy McAlpine — First Show Sold Out, Second Show Added! (6/11-12)
Bleachers — Samia opens for a show from the band fronted by Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s right-hand songwriting man (6/14)
Future Islands — Baltimore-based indie-rockers make their return (6/23)
Totally Tubular Festival — A brassy celebration with some of pop music’s most famous big horn blowers, including Thomas Dolby, Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins, Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, and The Plimsouls (7/14)
Faye Webster (7/24)
Iron & Wine — “Light Verse 2024 Tour” from the acoustic troubadour (8/9)
Tate McRae — Presley Regier opens (8/13)
Primus + Coheed and Cambria (8/14)
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Australian rockers with an opening set by another band with a poultry-inspired name: Geese (8/15)
Goth Babe w/The Aces (9/6)
PJ Harvey — The indie artist will perform “An Evening With” acoustic solo set (9/11)
Sigur Ros with The Wordless Orchestra — Gay singer-songwriter Jonsi returns to his eccentric roots with his fellow Icelandic bandmates (9/25)
Keane — British melodic alt-pop band haven’t become a mega-popular stadium sensation like Coldplay, yet they’re popular enough to pack in 6,000 fans for a rare show in D.C. (9/26)
Music from the Crooked Road — A 20th anniversary celebration of southwest Virginia’s “heritage music trail” featuring old-time dance band New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters, dynamic Appalachian trio the Blue Ridge Girls, and old-time country duo Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small (3/23)
Rick Wakeman — Iconic rock keyboardist performs a special solo concert filled with classic Yes songs and other favorites (3/27-28)
Black Opry Revue — A collective honoring the significant but often overlooked contributions of Black artists to the genres of country, blues, folk, and Americana and featuring Sug Daniels, Roberta Lea, Tylar Bryant, Rachel Maxann, and Grace Givertz (3/29)
Andy Shauf (3/30)
Bandhouse Gigs — Tribute to Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits (4/6-7)
Richard Thompson — “Ship to Shore Tour 2024” (4/11)
Shawn Colvin, KT Tunstall — Two indie pop artists perform “An Evening With,” together on stage (4/12)
Just Fine — Mary J. Blige Tribute Show hosted by Big O of Double O Ent (3/29)
Keiko Matsui (3/30)
Remembering Marvin 40 Years Later — A Marvin Gaye Tribute featuring a performance by Shelton Cornelius Price (4/5)
Regina Belle (4/6)
Algebra Blessett — “Birthday Celebration” (4/12)
The Karen Linette Experience (4/13)
Luther Re-Lives — Another toast to Luther Vandross and the late R&B crooner’s April birthday with performances re-creating the live sound of Vandross by William “Smooth” Wardlaw and company (4/19)
We Are One X-Perience — “Honoring Maze featuring Frankie Beverly” (4/28)
Trouble Funk — The iconic go-go band performs as the headliner of “Big Tony’s 64th Birthday Celebration,” with the promise of “special celebrity guests to be announced” (5/4)
Newmyer Flyer — “The Songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David” (5/4)
The Kim Michelle Experience — A “Tribute and 50th Birthday Celebration” for Ms. Kim, dubbed “The Queen of Go-Go” (6/1)
Sticky Fingers — “A Night of the Rolling Stones,” focused on the iconic group’s classic 1971 album of the same name and performed by six of D.C.’s leading ladies of rock, pop, and blues accompanied by a full band (6/2)
All-Star Purple Party Tribute to Prince — Junie Henderson impersonates and performs as the late Prince in a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Purple Rain (6/7)
Summer Jam at Watkins Glen 1973 — A tribute to a one-day festival held over 50 years ago in New York with tribute bands performing hits from the legendary acts they honor, including Burt The Dirt (The Band), The Allman Others Band (The Allman Brothers), and Better Off Dead (The Grateful Dead) (7/12)
Sugar Bear’s Birthday Bash — Including a live performance of the legendary go-go band EU led by Sugar (7/26)
Girlschool — The “longest-running all-female rock band from the U.K.,” still active 45 years after they formed as part of the ’70s heavy metal scene (3/28)
The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis — The D.C.-based instrumental trio, comprised of two former members of Fugazi, have teamed up with Downbeat Magazine‘s 2023 Jazz Saxophonist of the Year to make a full record’s worth of new and original tunes (3/29)
Twin Tribes — Support from Urban Heat and Dancing Plaque (4/4)
Ekko Astral — With Bacchae and Pure Adult (4/5)
Darkest Hour — D.C. band has been characterized as a hardecore punk/death metal hybrid, and they’ll be joined for a hometown show by openers I Am, Filth Is Eternal, and Somnuri (4/6)
Marco Benevento — A member of the popular Grateful Dead tribute band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, this jazzy jam band-oriented and rock-rooted keyboardist tours in support of his latest album, a self-titled collection exploring what has been called a “psych funk rabbit hole”; the Ghost Funk Orchestra opens (4/12)
The Feelies — The ’70s-minted alt-rock group that influenced everyone from R.E.M. to Weezer returns with the newly releasedSome Kinda Love, their first-ever live album(4/13)
Yasmin Williams and Dior Ashley Brown — The union United Musicians and Allied Workers has organized this concert to raise awareness and advocacy for the Living Wage for Musicians Act, a bill introduced in Congress by Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Jamaal Bowman that would establish a new streaming royalty to help artists sustain their careers(4/16)
CSS — This quirky Brazilian electro-pop dance collective, a sensational live act, has reunited after a decade-long hiatus to give it all one last hurrah for the “20 Year Anniversary Tour” (5/3)
Chastity Belt — Charlotte Cornfield opens for this feminist trio that has become known, per official bio, for their “lush intertwining guitars, meticulous rhythms, [and] a careful balance of melancholy and optimism” (5/4)
Cloud Nothings (5/10)
Guitar Wolf — Opening sets by Hans Condor and Foul Swoops (5/16)
The Goons — HR Band, Supreme Commander, and RDX open (5/17)
Motherfolk, Kevin Devine (5/22)
Shannon and the Clams (6/1)
The Raveonettes — The Danish duo celebrates the 22nd anniversary of Whip It On!, the debut set, full of their signature boy/girl harmonies and classic pop-rock sound, that placed them squarely in the new garage rock movement of the early aughts right alongside The Strokies and The White Stripes (6/12)
Chameleons — The veteran British post-punk band has reunited to celebrate their musical heyday, and specifically their third set, 1986’s Strange Times, which they’ll perform in its entirety (8/17)
Stanley Jordan: Stanley Plays The Dead — A frequent guest on tour with the Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh inspired this jazz guitarist to launch his own Dead tribute band. As Clark has put it, “We’re adding more jazz elements, while keeping the original musical feel and the trippy vibe [along with] the spirit of openness and belongingness that this music brings about” (4/4)
International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition Winners — This series offers an early toast to the First Lady of Song and what would have been her 107th birthday on April 25, and in advance of the planned April 20 announcement of the 2024 winner, with concerts by this year’s judges and also solo concerts by past winners, including: Lucy Wijnands — The 2021 winner, a 26-year-old Kansas City-raised, New York-based vocalist, will perform “a very special Ella Fitzgerald Tribute” with her father, master stride pianist Bram Wijnands (4/15); Julia Danielle — The 2022 winner is a Chicago-based up-and-coming vocalist, educator, and composer and recent graduate of DePaul University (4/16); April Varner Quartet — The reigning 2023 winner is a 26-year-old New York-based vocalist and composer who recently earned her master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music (4/17); Alyssa Allgood — The inaugural competition winner from 2017 is a Chicago-based artist whose performance doubles as a Record Release celebration for her newly released fourth album From Here (4/29); and New York Voices — This year’s competition judges comprise this quartet, and they’ll assemble for a string of concerts also marking the outfit’s 30th anniversary to “Sing the Ella Fitzgerald Great American Songbook” (4/18-20)
Lena Seikaly — On the eve of Ella Fitzgerald’s birthday, this standout D.C. jazz singer performs “Favorites from Ella Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook” (4/24)
BOOMscat — “The Peace and Body Roll Duo” of keyboardist/drummer/producer Asha Santee and vocalist/songwriter Jennifer Patience Rowe, regulars at area Pride events, return to Blues Alley for another show this season (6/5)
Heilung — Experimental Germanic folk music collective produce what they’ve described as “amplified history from early medieval northern Europe,” drawing on the known music and lyrics from the region between one and two millennia ago (4/17)
John Mellencamp — The roots rock hitmaker from the ’70s and ’80s tours in support of Orpheus Descending, his critically lauded 25th studio album released this past fall (4/18)
Fulton Lee — A purveyor of “bubblegum funk” performs two shows (3/25, 3/27)
Bendigo Fletcher — A Louisville, Ky.-based psychedelic-tipped country/rock band (3/26)
The Vices — A new “garage pop” band from the Netherlands whose music has been described “as a love child between Cage The Elephant and The Strokes” (4/6)
CMAT — A stage name comprised of the initials of this openly bisexual folk-country artist from Ireland, born Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, tours in support of Crazymad, for Me, her sophomore set released last fall (4/7)
Hans Williams — An up-and-comer with a beautiful way of song (4/23)
Aaron Lee Tasjan — Extraordinary artist known for what has been called his “sonic amalgam of vintage pop, ’90s Anglophilia, glam, and 21st Century psychedelia” (4/27)
Clay — San Francisco-raised queer artist known for her smart blend of R&B and pop (5/17)
Mad Tsai — The professional name for Jonathan Chai, a 22-year-old queer singer-songwriter raised in California of Taiwanese and Peruvian descent, who came to fame via TikTok with his username “madsteaparty” (6/9)
Tommy Prine — The youngest son of late folk musician John Prine (6/19)
Xana — Indie Queer West Coast artist known for her “gritty dark pop rock sound” and lyrics of “ferocious honesty and relatable subject matter,” including themes of LGBTQ romance, female empowerment, sex positivity, and self-discovery (6/20)
William Fitzsimmons — “The Sparrow and The Crow 15th Anniversary Tour” (3/27)
Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir — Pictures in the Dark Album Release Party (4/5)
Jhariah (4/6)
The Sadies (4/7)
Shayfer James (4/10)
Raye Zaragoza (4/15)
Amplifest — WGMU Radio presents a local band showcase with Aminori, Breakneck, The Knuckleheads, and Argo & The Violet Queens (4/17)
Griefcat — Late Stage Capitalism Album Release Show for this D.C. indie duo (4/21)
David Cook — Annual “Race for Hope DC Benefit Concert” with the former American Idol (5/3)
Tyler Hilton — Opener Jessica Carter Altman is the dulcet-voiced daughter of Lynda Carter (5/8)
Mama’s Black Sheep + The Christine Havrilla Duo — Veteran lesbian folk/rock duos on the Sirens of Spring Tour X (5/16)
Mary Fahl — Former lead singer of October Project (5/17)
Rachel Levitin — Witty Banter album release part for D.C.-based artist whose music is billed as combining the “endorphin rushes of early aughts with the emotional availability of a healed woman” (5/31)
Melissa Ferrick — The other rocker named Melissa and past Capital Pride Mainstage performer drops by for an unofficial kickoff to Capital Pride weekend (6/6)
The Kennedys (6/9)
Billy Gilman — More than two decades after hitting the charts as a prepubescent child country star and a decade after publicly coming out, the 2016 runner-up on The Voice tours in support of new music, including the single “Roller Coaster” (7/14)
Neil Young & Crazy Horse — “Love Earth Tour” (5/11)
Hank Williams Jr. (5/18)
21 Savage (6/2)
Chris Stapleton — “All-American Road Show” (6/7)
Niall Horan — The Show Live from former One Directioner (6/8)
John Fogerty (6/9)
Santana & Counting Crows (6/20)
Grupo Firme — “La Ultima Peda” (6/21)
Luke Bryan — “Mind of a Country Boy Tour,” notwithstanding one-time American Idol judge’s way-past-boyhood age (6/22)
The Sinfonietta: Barbie — The most unusual of all Jiffy Lube Live listings and also one with unusual queer appeal is a screening of last year’s multi-record-breaking blockbuster with this recently formed all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra performing the film’s remarkable Mark Ronson- and Andrew Wyatt-produced score live (7/7)
Styx & Foreigner with John Waite — “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour” (7/24)
Creed (7/26)
Chicago & Earth, Wind & Fire (8/2)
The Doobie Brothers 2024 (8/4)
Avril Lavigne — “The Greatest Hits” (8/31)
Live & Stone Temple Pilots (9/4)
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top — “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” (9/8)
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper (9/10)
Meghan Trainor — Former Capital Pride headliner closes out the Virginia amphitheater’s season, loaded with legacy hitmakers of a certain age, on her hopefully named “Timeless Tour” (9/17)
Chris Thile:ATTENTION! — The extremely versatile musical artist and composer, known for his solo output as well as his work in progressive folk and bluegrass bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers — not to mention hosting Live From Here, the short-lived public radio program that replaced A Prairie Home Companion — joins the NSO as featured soloist in a performance of his own brand-new composition, an NSO co-commision, that he calls “a narrative song cycle for extroverted mandolinist and orchestra,” and featuring his trademark whimsical style, instrumental virtuosity, and witty sense of humor Eric Jacobsen conducts 4/23)
Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen (4/26-27)
Angélique Kidjo — Five-time Grammy winner is “a genre-bending artist with a striking voice and fluency in multiple cultures and languages [who] embodies what it means to perform world music” (6/12)
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic — “Celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company” (6/22-23)
NSO Pops: BLACKSTAR Symphony: The Music of David Bowie (6/28-29)
Kitchen Dwellers w/Cris Jacobs — Montana-based country quartet tour with support from appealing indie-rocker from Baltimore(3/28)
Julian Lage — Guitarist and composer stops by on his Speak To Me Tour with support from Arny Margret (3/30)
The Infamous Stringdusters — All Good Presents Grammy-winning progressive bluegrass quintet, whose latest release is a tribute to pioneering Americana duo Flatt and Scruggs (4/19)
Matthew Sweet — Abe Partridge supports this ’90s-minted indie power-pop rocker (4/20)
Nina Pastori — The Latin Grammy-winning Spanish flamenco singer on her “Camino Tour” (4/26)
Ty Segall — Sharpie Smile opens for the California alt-rocker (4/27)
Andres Cepeda — “The Tengo Ganas Tour” with Alejandro Santamaria and co-presented by Metropolitan Entertainment and The Birchmere (4/30)
Cypress Hill — Veteran hip-hoppers perform with support from Souls of Mischief, with $1 per ticket donated to The Last Prisoner Project (5/14)
Joe Jackson — A concert in two parts, the first focused on the English artist’s solo work, while the latter half features a nine-piece band performing “The Music of Max Champion,” principally the music from Jackson’s latest album, where he introduces Champion, a fictional music hall performer from London in the early 20th century (6/10)
Monsieur Periné — Latin Grammy-winning ensemble from Colombia known for their eclectic and original Afro-Colombian-inspired fusion sound (6/13)
Haley Reinhart — Artist performs a solo show roughly a dozen years after placing third on American Idol (6/14)
The Church, The Afghan Whigs — Two ’80s-minted alt-rock groups share the bill on this “A Summer’s Kiss” tour with special guest Ed Harcourt (6/22)
Maggie Rogers — Maryland-native pop artist tours in support of her third studio album Don’t Forget Me, set for release in April (6/16)
Sarah McLachlan — 30th Anniversary Tour of Canadian’s balladeer’s breakthrough album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, with support from Feist (6/27)
Alanis Morissette — with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (6/29-30)
Third Eye Blind — “Summer Gods Tour 2024” (7/19)
Dierks Bentley — “Gravel & Gold Tour” with support from Chase Rice and Kaitlin Butts (8/8)
Sad Summer Festival 2024 — Mayday Parade and The Maine headline this festival to be held in the Chrysalis, Merriweather’s alternate open-air venue, and they’ll be joined by The Wonder Years, We The Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, and Diva Bleach (8/9, Chrysalis at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods)
New Kids On The Block — with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff (8/16)
Tedeschi Trucks Band — Grammy-winning 12-piece powerhouse led by a husband and wife duo performs the “Deuces Wild 2024” tour with special guest Margo Price (8/21)
Mary Gauthier — The pioneering lesbian rocker from New Orleans stops in Annapolis for a show with special guest Jaimee Harris (3/27)
Eric Hutchinson Band — “Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour” (3/29)
Sam Grow — “Cigars & Bars Acoustic Tour” (3/30)
Loudon Wainwright III — The folk legend and father to both Rufus and Martha offers just one stop in our area this season, one that could serve nicely to cap off a day or even weekend excursion to the Free State capital (3/31)
Slaughter Beach, Dog — A solo outing featuring the group’s bandleader Jake Ewald and in support of the gorgeous new album Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling (4/2)
The Iron Maidens — “The World’s Only Female Tribute to Iron Maiden,” covering material from all eras of the English heavy metal band’s career, plus appearances by Maiden mascot Eddie, the Grip Reaper, the Devi, and more (4/4)
Hey Nineteen — A Tribute to Steely Dan (4/5)
Good Stuff — The Music of Sting, Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli, and Steely Dan (4/6)
Lee Ritenour — Grammy-winning contemporary jazz artist who has been out performing since the 1960s (4/7)
Richard Thompson — Folk legend on the “Ship To Shore Tour” (4/9)
Danielle Nicole (4/14)
Gregorian — Global phenomenon revered for its mixing of ancient choral music with synthesizer-embellished contemporary pop sounds, is the mastermind of Frank Peterson, who first struck hits in the early ’90s with the electronic-tinged world music act Engima. The group now tours in support of Pure Chants, their 2021 album featuring mainly classical choral works and hymns (4/15)
Brandy Clark — SistaStrings supports this clever and captivating lesbian country singer-songwriter (4/28)
Al Di Meola — “The Electric Years” (5/7-8)
Hawthorne Heights — “Behind The Tears” with Bike Routes (5/11)
Bodeans (5/15)
David Sanborn Jazz Quartet (5/16)
Louisiana Calling — A double bill with the Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas (5/17)
Sirens of Spring — A 10th-year edition of this co-headlining show with Mama’s Black Sheep & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz, with the two lesbian groups joined in Annapolis this year byregional favorite Sweet Leda (5/18)
Leonid & Friends — 11 of the finest musicians from Eastern Europe come together in this group to showcase what is billed as their “unique ability in capturing the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago” (5/19)
John Hiatt (5/20)
Ruth Moody — The founding and current member of folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys ventures out on her own for a show in support of her new solo album Wanderer (5/21)
Scott Kirby Band (5/22)
Maggie Rose — Maryland native returns with a stop on her “No One Gets Out Alive Tour” (5/24)
Mark & Maggie O’Connor — The veteran bluegrass multi-stringed instrumentalist and creator of The O’Connor Method, reportedly the fastest-growing method for teaching students how to play violin, tours with his wife, a fellow violinist and fiddler (5/28)
Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam (6/4)
Thee Sinseers & The Altons — “Sinseerly Yours Tour” (6/5)
Chris Smither & Peter Mulvey (6/6)
Henry Cho — “From Here To There Tour 2024” (6/8)
The Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show — Featuring Pete Evick, Chad Stewart, and Dean Cramer (6/9)
The Arcadian Wild (6/16)
Shaw Davis & The Black Ties (6/16)
AMFM Presents: In The Vane Of… — A multi-artist showcase of musicians based in the Annapolis area performing covers of, as well as original tunes inspired by, the particular concert’s namesake, and all raising critical funds for local musicians in need through the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc., the lineup of remaining concerts this season includes The Police (6/17) and Pink Floyd (9/23)
Judy Collins (6/21, 7/10)
Phil Vassar — “Hits & Heroes Tour” (6/28)
Greg Hawkes w/Eddie Japan — “Performing the Music of the Cars” (6/29)
Big Brother and The Holding Company (6/30)
Bob Sima (7/6)
Speidel, Goodrich, Googin, & Lille (SGGL) (7/13)
Martin Barre — “The Classic History of Jethro Tull Tour” (7/16)
Gerald Albright (7/18)
Yächtley Crëw — “The Titans of Soft Rock,” a sub-genre dating to the late ’70s and early 80’s also known as Yacht Rock (7/18)
Cimarron 615 — Featuring members from Poco and Flying Burrito Brothers (7/26)
Pirate Invasion — The Maryland Renaissance Festival presents this “Talk Like a Pirate Day” concert featuring the U.K. pirate folk-rock act The Captains Beard, the nontraditional traditional Irish folk act The Hooligans, dynamic sea shanty trio The Adventurers, and Madwitch, a high-energy ensemble known for a blend of new and old world music with lush two-fiddle harmony and a rocking rhythm section (9/19)
Victoria Canal — Lucy Clearwater opens for this singer-songwriter whose music is billed as being “grown from heartache and made with unabashed honesty” (3/25)
Jon Vinyl — “The Heartbreak Tour” with support from Preston Pablo (3/27)
Bad B*tch Habits — AfroSoReal presents concert also featuring Danjale, DJ Bri Mafia, Glokelli$, and L.E.A.N. (3/28)
Sheer Mag (3/29)
Feeble Little Horse (3/30)
Glitterer — Record Release Show for Rationale, with support from Fury and Clear Channel (3/30)
NBDY — “Emotionally Unavailable Tour” with Byron Juane and x 7latenights (3/31)
James Murphy — Soul-stirring local artist who blends contemporary urban gospel with R&B performs a free show as part of the Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series at Songbyrd presented by the acclaimed organization Washington Performing Arts in partnership with the Virginia-based candy conglomerate Mars, Incorporated (4/3)
Dundrum (4/4)
Sarah and the Sundays — A sold-out stop on the band’s Like A Damn Tour (4/5)
Christian Kuria (4/6)
Prinze George — Album Release Show for Better Girl from this woman-fronted D.C.-area electro-pop act (4/7)
Stolen Gin — A dance-funk quintet from New York City performs with support from Deadbeat Girl, a 20-year-old indie-rock singer-songwriter originally from South Florida (4/12)
Deccan Traps — “EP Release Show” with openers Dinosaurus and Ok Ivy (4/13)
Small Crush — “Penelope Tour” with supporting acts Strawberry Launch and Cherub Tree (4/14)
Sweet Pill (4/17)
Mx Mundy — A trio led by namesake vocalist that is as D.C. as they come, from their sound, blending funk, punk, go-go, and new wave, to their welcoming vibe and m.o., emphasizing “kindness, queerness, acceptance, community, and unity” (4/18)
Night Club — “The Masochist Tour” (4/22)
Kokayi + Konjur Collective — CapitalBop presents the mononymous D.C.-reared multi-genre artist, a regular collaborator with leading jazz acts, taking center stage for a change in a performance with his live band on a bill also featuring a new group out of Baltimore said to merge “ancient traditions, free-form improvising, conscious hip-hop, and much more” (4/28)
Loony — The Loony Tour (5/1)
Fever Dolls (5/2)
Bad Moves (5/3)
Owen (5/4)
Tei Shi (5/5)
12 Rods — “If We Stayed Alive Tour” also featuring Launder (5/6)
Chastity — “Trilogy Tour” (5/7)
Roz White — Another free Mars Arts D.C. Concert from Washington Performing Arts, this time featuring the veteran Helen Hayes Award-winning actor and regular scene-stealer on D.C.-area stages (5/8)
408 — “Hot Mess Tour” with support from Telltale, Definitely Maybe, and The Missing Peace (5/10)
Hat Band 2024 — Concert benefit for Girls Rock DC (5/11)
Kara Jackson (5/12)
Nova Twins — “Pop Up Show” (5/14)
Tep No — A chill electro-pop artist from Canada on his “Bigger Than God Tour” in support of his recently released album Do Ya (5/19)
Josee Molavi — Blues rock-informed singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist from Severna Park, Md., performs a Record Release Show with support from two large local groups, the seven-piece Latin/rock/jazz fusion outfit Humbalaya and the six-piece funk/blues/rock improvisational jam band Steel City (5/25)
The Blacc Print Experience — Local genre-defying collective of talented musicians headlines another free Mars Arts D.C. concert from Washington Performing Arts (6/5)
Start Making Sense & Ocean Ave Stompers Horns — A Tribute to David Byrne and Talking Heads with a full horn section (4/12)
The Warped Tour Band — A Tribute to Emo/Pop-Punk with Blink 182 tribute act All The Blink Things and Green Day tribute Dookie (4/13)
Sister Hazel — Another year, another rare non-tribute show featuring this ’90s-originating country-tinged rock quintet from Florida (4/18)
Grateful Dub — The music group RoC, or Roots of Creation, performs reworked tunes by the late Jerry Garcia and his famous band in “A Reggae-Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead” (4/19)
Bumpin Uglies — Another rare non-tribute concert, this time featuring a Mid-Atlantic gritty rock band known for electrifying live shows, performing with support from Joint Operation and Dale and the ZDubs (4/20)
Johnny Folsom 4 — “When it comes to honoring Johnny Cash, JF4 walks the line,” raves No Depression magazine (5/17)
The Alarm — A non-tribute live show featuring the real-deal Welsh rock band who scored minor alt-rock hits in the ’80s, with support by British goth rockers Gene Loves Jezebel with enigmatic frontman Jay Aston (5/18)
Meet Loaf — “The Ultimate Meat Loaf Tribute” (5/24)
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers — Opening sets by Andrew Leahey and the Homestead (7/17)
Pat Metheny — Grammy-winning jazz guitar pioneer (4/3)
Luca Mundaca — Jazz vocalist with Brazilian roots (4/4, The Mansion)
Sona Jobarteh — Trailblazing female kora maestro (4/7)
Caetano Veloso — Grammy-winning Brazilian music icon (4/9)
BSO: Prohibition and the Roaring ’20s — Lawrence Loh conducts the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in a journey through the dark cabarets and speakeasies from a century ago with this revue featuring hits and classics by Josephine Baker, Kurt Weill, and more, all arranged for orchestra by Jeff Tyzik, a Grammy-winning artist and producer who has helped establish and lead pops programming at orchestras throughout the country (4/11)
Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards — Strathmore has just signed on to present this annual event, featuring a judges panel of distinguished musicians giving feedback after performances of original songs by finalists and announcing winners at show’s end, with grand prize earning $10,00 plus studio time and career consulting. Named after Cathy Bernard, the Bethesda-based theater patron and arts philanthropist, and her late uncle Fred Ebb, one-half of celebrated songwriting duo Kander & Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago), the 2024 Finalists are Deborah Bond, Teghan Devon, Taisha Estrada, Liam (Nim) Greaves, Eryn Michel, and Samiah Perry (4/12)
Kittel & Co — Led by violinist Jeremy Kittel formerly of Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, this folk/fusion quintet is known for what it calls “a toe-tapping, hand-clapping, one-of-a-kind sound” (4/18, The Mansion)
Washington Women in Jazz Festival — Two concerts in the Mansion featuring women and nonbinary jazz and improvisational artists from around the region, part of annual weekend-long festival launched over a dozen years ago by artist and composer Amy K. Bormet (4/28, The Mansion)
Leslie Odom, Jr. — Tony- and Grammy-winning performer drops by for an intimate and acoustic “An Evening With” program (5/3)
The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin — Early jazz and American pop standards are the focus of two shows featuring this D.C.-native identical twins duo, hailed by the New York Times as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” (5/5, The Mansion)
BSO: Blockbuster Film Classics — Lawrence of Arabia, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Superman will factor into a concert focused on “classic film scores from the Golden Age of Cinema to the present day” featuring the full orchestra as conducted by Damon Gupton (5/9)
Mama’s Broke — Boundary-pushing Canadian folk duo (5/16, The Mansion)
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall — Grammy-winning jazz, pop, and Latin music icons (5/17)
Chris Botti — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter (5/31)
16th Annual UkeFest — Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, partners in life and music, are the masterminds behind this incredibly popular festival, serving as chief ukulele advocates, instructors, and jam session leaders, to be joined this year by guest artists Vinícius Vivas, Robert Jones, Zoë Jorgenson, and The Hula Honeys aka Ginger Johnson and Robyn Kneubuhl (8/10-14)
Leahy — One of Canada’s most highly regarded progressive folk/roots bands (4/5)
The Mars: Smith Duo — “From Here to Far Away” is the title of an immersive, interactive concert experience by this wide-ranging singing flute-and-piano duo, including a screening of their new cinematic work filmed in the Faroe Islands last year (4/6)
Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall (4/13)
The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers – “An entertaining brotherly revival of America’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll singing-sibling duo” (4/20)
Frederick Symphony Orchestra — “The Best of Broadway” (4/28)
John Legend w/the Wolf Trap Orchestra — After two sold-out shows last summer, the EGOT-crowned R&B/pop crooner, a legend in more than just his own mind and chosen name, returns for three sold-out nights, all with live symphonic accompaniment (6/4-5)
Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight — Certain to be an unforgettable evening (6/8)
Roger Daltry & KT Tunstall — The lead singer of The Who and The Scottish hitmaker, together at last (6/12)
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/Big Boi — Grammy-winning New Orleans musical icon and ambassador returns with his band for another evening of horn-powered jamming bliss under the stars, with support from acclaimed rapper known as one-half of Outkast (6/15)
Gipsy Kings (6/16)
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — The two stars reunite for the “Can’t Let Go Tour 2024” with support from JD McPherson (6/18-19)
Wilco — with Cut Worms (6/20)
Out & About Festival 2024 — After a successful launch last year, Wolf Trap revives this festival focused on LGBTQ artists and their fans as an all-day outing headlined by Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes. Also featuring Jenny Lewis, Lawrence, Kim Gordon, Tiny Habits, Quinn Christopherson, Okan, and Be Steadwell (6/22)
Ben Platt — The original Evan Hansen (6/23)
Michael Feinstein — Gay crooner and Great American Songbook steward offers the concert “Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett.” Backed by The Carnegie Hall Big Band (6/26)
Shreya Ghoshal — “All Hearts Tour” (6/28)
Broadway In The Park with Signature Theatre — A musical theater-themed show featuring stars of D.C.’s theater scene, back for a third year (6/29)
Clint Black — “35th Anniversary of Killing Time Tour,” one of the greatest country albums in history (7/3)
RAIN — “A Tribute to The Beatles” (7/11)
Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello — Two iconoclastic pop stars with support from The Imposters with Charlie Sexton (7/25)
Beck — with the National Symphony Orchestra (7/27)
Black Pumas (7/28)
Lauren Daigle (8/3)
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band — with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (8/9)
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (8/11)
The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long — Do, re, me… (8/16)
Boyz II Men — with Bell Biv DeVoe (8/17-18)
Andrew Bird — with Amadou & Mariam (8/21)
Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge — An astonishing double-bill featuring two trailblazing lesbian acts performing two nights in a row (8/24-25)
Old Crow Medicine Show — Large progressive bluegrass ensemble with support from Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (8/30)
Crowded House — Neil Finn has filled out the band with his sons to terrific effect (9/3) Waxahatchee — Snail Mail and Tim Heidecker support (9/6)
Julieta Venegas (9/7)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (9/11)
James Taylor & His All-Star Band (9/12, 9/14-15)
Kristin Chenoweth w/Alan Cuming — One of the last shows of the season is also one of the gayest, with two sensational Broadway icons on tap (9/13)
There is still an abundance of great theater remaining in the season, including the absolute showstopper at The Shakespeare Theatre -- Simon Godwin's production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma. But, let's be honest, all of our area theatres have showstoppers up their sleeves...
Signature lets its hair down. Baltimore Center Stage serves up some fiery wings. Mosaic tells the tale of two Nancys. Folger takes on the Gods. GALA gets into mummified territory. Keegan slams door after door after door. Ford's feeds a very big, bloodthirsty plant. Richmond Triangle Players cavort in Xanadu. And that's just a sampling.
Variety is the name of the game of this very section, a treasure trove of nontraditional, often multi-genre, events that don't neatly categorize in the other listings. This is where you'll find a few different alt-queer dance parties at DC9 to check out. Or if you'd like to consider reading a new book or getting to know a new-to-you queer author, flip the page to browse the lineup at the queer-owned Loyalty Bookstore.
Feel like taking in an art show that's not in a building surrounding the Mall? Consider Glen Echo Park. Looking for drag queens? See the Boulet Brothers at the Fillmore, or Shi-Queeta-Lee and company at The Hamilton Live. And if you like to laugh, well... we have queer comics galore.
