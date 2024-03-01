“Totally Radical” is Capital Pride’s Theme for 2024 Celebration

The Capital Pride Alliance has unveiled its plans for June’s 2024 Pride celebration in Washington, D.C., adopting the theme “Totally Radical” for its upcoming events.

The theme is rooted in the spirit that defined the LGBTQ activism of the 1980s and 1990s, and the progress achieved due to the dedication of the activists who fought for various forms of social and cultural change, from HIV/AIDS activism to marriage equality.

“Capital Pride’s 2024 theme…[is] about embracing our authenticity, pushing boundaries, and advocating for a world where everyone can live their truth without fear or discrimination,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.

Noting that the LGBTQ community has consistently been at the forefront of social and political movements, organizers hoped to marshal the spirit of that involvement and inspire LGBTQ Washingtonians to stand up and speak out on issues of importance to them — something that could be particularly important as the country barrels toward what is expected to be a contentious presidential election in November.

“The ‘Totally Radical’ theme embodies the boldness and determination of our community as we continue to fight for equality and acceptance,” Ashley Smith, the board president of the Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement.

At Thursday’s reveal event, held at Penn Social, organizers provided a sneak preview of plans for a number of Pride Month celebrations, including the Capital Pride Parade, Block Party, and Pride Festival and Concert.

On Saturday, June 8, at 3 p.m. the Capital Pride Parade will kick off from 14th and T Streets NW.

This year’s new parade route will head southward for two-miles, concluding at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Street NW, walking through the heart of downtown D.C.

For the first time, an outdoor “Tea Dance” party will take place near the parade finish line, featuring food vendors, beverage gardens, and a slew of entertainers performing for the crowd.

That same day, the Capital Pride Block Party and Family Area will remain in the historic Dupont Circle neighborhood, from noon to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, June 9, the Capital Pride Festival and Concert will occur along Pennsylvania Avenue NW, as it does every year. Entertainers will perform on multiple stages as visitors wander through rows of exhibitors representing local civic organizations, businesses, social groups, and multiple food and beverage gardens.

The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center will also hold an unveiling of the District’s newest LGBTQ community center, which has been billed as one of the largest in the Mid-Atlantic region and is expected to house various organizations, charities, programs, and services targeted towards the LGBTQ community.

“We are asking the public to help us raise $1.5 million to make this new state-of-the-art center a reality for our community,” Bos said in a statement.

To donate to the campaign for the new LGBTQ+ Community Center, visit givebutter.com/new-lgbtq-center.

For more information on Capital Pride’s upcoming events, visit capitalpride.org.