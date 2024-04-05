Read the Full Town 2.0 Complaint Against Jemal’s Sanctuary

On Tuesday, April 2, Town 2.0 LLC filed a lawsuit in D.C. Superior Court against Jemal’s Sanctuary LLC, an affiliate of Douglas Development Corporation and the owner of the former St. Phillip’s Church building.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.

Read a copy of the full complaint below.

Loading...

